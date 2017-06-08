Williams-Sonoma: Still A Compelling Buy Here

With shares trading at 13.5x full-year estimates, this represents a great time to own a premium brand that is well ahead of the game in e-commerce sales.

The current dividend of 3.35% is well above the market average, is well covered and has been growing at an inflation-beating clip.

Introduction

Williams-Sonoma reported better-than-expected earnings on May 24th and, combined with a favorable valuation, is a buy here. The company is making the right moves growing the West Elm brand, delivering a best-in-class customer experience, while providing ample rewards for shareholders. I first wrote about Williams-Sonoma in October and remain a passionate long.

The Earnings

Here are the earnings headline bullet points:

Q1 EPS of $0.51 beat by $0.02

Revenue of $1.11 billion, up 1.2%

Comp sales up 3.2%

West Elm and Rejuvenation both saw double-digit revenue increases. While Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen saw declines in revenue, the comps were an improvement over the year-ago period.

CEO Laura Alber talked about several strategic plans the company is working on. There are improvements underway on the supply chain and working on a better customer experience. Teams are working on various customer touch points of order visibility, back order management and furniture home delivery.

E-commerce plays a major role for Williams-Sonoma, representing 52% of overall sales. During the quarter, the company launched an augmented reality application allowing customers to demo products by adding them into their own living space. This is a feature that is also being rolled out in select Pottery Barn stores across the country.

Management is well aware of the macro headwinds facing retail, and they are not resting on their laurels. They have reiterated the importance of the physical retail stores providing value-added services to customers. They are continually improving their store mix, closing underperforming stores and are investing in-store remodels where appropriate. There is a new flagship store that will open in Manhattan sometime in late Q2.

The company splits its segments into E-commerce and Retail. The primary differences revolve around how the products are marketed and sold. The retail segment doesn't have stores for Mark and Graham and PBteen.

Brand Results



CFO Julie Whalen noted some margin slippage year over year; gross margin was down 200 basis points, from 35.8% to 35.6%, due to increased occupancy costs. She did note, however, that the company is seeing operational improvements in customer service and shipping metrics, referring to my earlier remarks about supply chain improvement. West Elm continues to be the brightest star in the portfolio, posting the largest growth of any of the brands.

Also Heard On The Call

Sales, General & Administrative margins were 29.5% of revenues versus 28.8% in 2016, primarily due to higher digital ad spend. That increase stemmed from the company's decision to invest in new customer acquisition. Net all of that up and operating margins for the quarter were 6.1% versus 7% in the year-ago quarter.

The importance of e-commerce cannot be overstated, as the operating margin for that segment was 22.7% (though it was down from 22.8% from last year). This is one area where Williams-Sonoma has a leg up on many other retailers by having the main driving force of sales coming from online. The retail operation, however, only had 4.1% operating margins versus 5.8% last year.

Williams-Sonoma returned $72 million to shareholders during the quarter, broken down between $38 million in share repurchases and $34 million in dividends. I do believe this is a great balance, especially now with shares trading at very favorable valuation levels. $372 million remains under the current share repurchase plan, which the company intends to spread out over the next two years. That amount is good for roughly 10% of the company at today's prices.

Looking Forward

For the second quarter, Williams-Sonoma is expecting total sales growth of 3-6%, with comparable sales being in the range of 2-5%. Earnings figures are expected to be in the $0.55-0.61 range. Though there are still three fiscal quarters left, management did reiterate their full-year targets:

Net revenue growth of 2-4%

Comp sales growth of 1-3%

Operating margins of 9.4-9.6%

EPS of $3.45-3.65 (representing low to mid-single digit growth)

They remain optimistic about the improvements they are making across all of their brands and their continued investment into e-commerce.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

When I first wrote about Williams-Sonoma, the shares were traded at just about the same level they are today. There was a small pop after, but essentially they haven't moved. That I can't help. What I did see, and still do see, is a company that is trading well below its own historical valuation point. Even during the Great Recession, you can see in the image above how the share price tracked very closely to the blue line (average P/E ratio).

Shares accelerated away in 2014, only to crash and come back to earth, and are trading at levels that are roughly 50% of what they were at their peak in 2015. Even using the low end of guidance from management, shares are trading at 13.5x full-year estimates. I don't know how much cheaper you want this to go.

The company has no long-term debt. Let me repeat that, it has no long-term debt. In fact, because of this, it doesn't even have a credit rating! Williams-Sonoma is very conservatively financed year in and year out.

Using the FUN Graphs section of F.A.S.T. Graphs, check out the compounding of both free cash and dividends paid over time. The company first initiated a dividend in 2007 and has continued to raise it every year. With a 12-year history, it's currently a Dividend Challenger per David Fish's CCC list. Management, thus far, has been able to compound the dividend at 17% annually since it first initiated one, though recent increases have been smaller in size.

Simply Safe Dividends

Per the awesome toolset over at Simply Safe Dividends, Williams-Sonoma still overall ranks as one of the best up-and-coming dividend companies around. With combined scores (safety, growth and yield) of 96, 77 and 71, there are very few companies that can match that.

Looking over the current dividend-related information, I am even more encouraged. The current 3.35% yield is over double what the S&P is offering with about half of the current P/E multiple. The dividend is extremely well covered, only taking up about 40% of free cash flow. It was most recently raised by "only" 5.8%.

To reiterate my point above, I am fully on board with management currently using more free cash flow to repurchase shares than plugging it all away towards the current dividend. There's no reason in this environment to do so - buy out existing shareholders so the remaining holders own a larger slice of the pie.

Conclusion

Williams-Sonoma reported another strong quarter, with West Elm providing the best growth. Overall revenues and comps were up. Management reiterated full-year targets, and with shares trading at an estimated 13.5 full-year earnings, they remaining a compelling buy in this market.

The company is very conservatively financed, carrying no long-term debt, and is generous in sharing its free cash flow with investors. The current buyback program has an estimated two years left, giving investors a larger slice of ownership in the company. With a compelling 3.35% current yield and a low payout ratio, this 12-year dividend-raising contender has room to grow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.