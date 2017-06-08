Shifts In Regulatory Relations Create Risks And Opportunities For Utility Stocks

EXC has the most to gain from improving regulatory relations and could be poised to accelerate its dividend growth as integration of POM continues.

Recent rate cases and scuttled acquisitions suggest that the environment in Texas has started to deteriorate. Developments in Georgia and Virginia could have implications for SO and D.

Utilities returns on capital expenditures depend on regulatory decisions made at the state level, which is why investors must monitor gubernatorial elections closely.

Regulatory relations in Missouri were expected to improve significantly under Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, but the winds of change have blown slowly in the state. A bid to overhaul utility regulation in Missouri stalled because of a filibuster, but strong bipartisan support for the effort means that the bill will be back before long.

Until then, the status quo remains in force: The Missouri Public Service Commission recently granted Great Plains Energy (NYSE: GXP) only one-third of its requested rate increase.

In contrast, regulators in California, New York and even Connecticut have crafted amicable deals with the utilities operating in their jurisdictions. These improvements reflect the states' commitments to policies that aim to reduce carbon emissions-a commitment that has grown even more steadfast since Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Ironically, the regulatory environment in Texas has grown increasingly hostile. Although the Public Utility Commission's rejection of NextEra Energy's (NYSE: NEE) initial takeover offer for Oncor Electric Delivery didn't come as a surprise, the proposed concessions appear to have scuttled the deal entirely. NextEra Energy's response to the decision reads like a prelude to litigation.

InfraREIT (NYSE: HIFR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns electricity transmission and distribution systems in north and west Texas, could be the Public Utility Commission's next victim. The company's guidance calls for capital spending to range between $275 million and $500 million this year, with the amount depending on the outcome of its ongoing rate case.

Texas also faces challenges from its evolving generation mix. Power companies expect to complete 2.3 gigawatts of wind energy between now and the end of September; this capacity will take market share from gas-fired plants for the first time. But the intermittent nature of this power source-the wind doesn't always blow at the same force-increases the strain on grid reliability.

Growing adoption of rooftop solar power has forced the California ISO (Independent System Operator) to grapple with similar challenges and incentivize stepped-up investment in grid reliability and battery storage.

Texas is a long way from going down this path. But with the Public Utility Commission becoming more strident, investors will need to monitor this regulatory environment closely. Conservative Income Portfolio holding Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) has some operations in the state, but the company thus far has avoided butting heads with the Public Utility Commission.

Regulatory developments in Georgia and Virginia also bear watching.

Westinghouse's bankruptcy and apparent willingness to walk away from the construction of two nuclear reactors in Georgia have raised the stakes in the state. Although regulators have supported Southern Company's (NYSE: SO) investment in the project thus far, the decision to press forward or mothball it will engender controversy.

To scare up votes for this summer's primaries, some Virginia gubernatorial candidates have slammed competitors for accepting donations from Dominion Resources (NYSE: D). In reality, the electric utility's rates are among the lowest in the country, and the company has made great strides in reducing its carbon dioxide emissions.

Even in the unlikely event that the regulatory environment in Virginia sours, Dominion Resources' diversified operations should support ongoing dividend growth.

A new law fixing utilities' return on investment to support compliance with the Clean Power Plan could face challenges now that the Trump administration has targeted these rules. But even if the legislature were to reverse course, Dominion Resources wouldn't feel the effect for several years.

Exelon Corp (NYSE: EXC) has the most to gain from improving regulatory relations.

The company's nuclear power plants in Illinois and New York now receive zero-emission credits, enabling these facilities to operate profitably in a challenging wholesale market. Exelon continues to push for similar subsidies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The acquisition of Pepco Holdings increased the proportion of Exelon's revenue that comes from regulated operations and expanded its capital-spending plans. Given the controversy surrounding this deal, the recently approved rate hike in Maryland at a return on equity of 9.6 percent is an encouraging sign for Exelon.

Exelon has also filed requests to improve system reliability in the District of Columbia by moving some power cables underground. Pending rate cases in Delaware and New Jersey could also boost the utility's cash flow later this year.

With all these irons in the fire, Exelon should be able to accelerate its rate of dividend growth over the next 12 to 18 months-a major upside catalyst. Exelon Corp rates a buy up to $38 for conservative investors who don't own the stock already.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, ETR, EXC, NEE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.