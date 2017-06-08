Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Dividend Stock Analysis

Here we go! Another fun-loving dividend stock analysis, because that's what Dividend Diplomats do! Today's analysis will be over Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and the fun-loving, high-above-the-clouds airline industry. Let's hop on the flight, take our seat and see what Delta and the airline industry have in store for us dividend investors!

The Stock - Delta Air Lines, Inc.

I travel quite a bit for work. Reward programs are clutch and key to me, as well as customer service when it comes to flying. There has been one airline that by far surpasses all of my flying experiences, and that has been Delta Air Lines, Inc., or DAL. On a flight that was delayed, they comped me rewards points, they provide extra little snacks and drinks somehow every time I am on a flight with them. Wild enough (other airlines, take note), when your employees are professional and courteous to customers/guests, this goes a long way, trust me!

As I take my flights, I started to think - wait, how are these companies as dividend growth stocks? Those companies being DAL and its main competitors. Are their dividends as sweet as it is to fly with DAL? Are they on the "up and up"? Earnings have looked fairly solid over the last 3 years, and this has helped with their repurchase of shares back into Treasury, of course. Can their dividend, though, take me to new heights? Do they have the right metrics for a stock purchase? Let's run them through the screener!

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below that of the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so they have plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Now, onto our detailed analysis of DAL and the other big players in the air that we all love - which are direct competitors to DAL - i.e., Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL). United Airlines (NYSE:UAL), doesn't make the cut, as they do not pay a dividend!

Dividend Stock Analysis

Dividend Yield: Here we go, all 3 companies are typically low yielders. LUV and AAL yield almost spot on the same, but DAL comes in first place here, no doubt, almost doubling the competitors' yield. If I go low, I typically don't want to be too far away from the S&P 500 yield, which is around that 2% mark, and the LUV/AAL yields are too low for me in this instance. Delta is flying a bit higher than the comp! Obviously, the payout ratio and growth rates play a huge part in this competition as well. Payout Ratio: I typically love the sweet spot of a 40-60% payout ratio, where the company provides close to half of their earnings back to shareholders and keeps the other half for growth of the business. In this case - airline carriers, more than likely due to the ever-changing environment and customer desires in the industry, hold on to much more of their earnings than I typically see. With the growth rate on deck next, there is no concern to me that DAL, LUV and AAL would not be able to fuel their respective dividend growth going forward - they can keep pushing more cash to investors without much of a concern. All 3 are winners here. Dividend Growth Rate: Uhm... Wow! Is that what I can say? First, AAL is off the chopping block here, having no change to their dividend since they announced their $0.10/quarter a few years ago. DAL has been pumping it to investors, though, ever since their first dividend in the 2nd quarter of 2013 - I love it. LUV was obviously hard to calculate, but their DGR was well over 80%. Yikes! All incredible here, and I think I like DAL in this situation due to their 2x dividend yield rather than LUV. Sorry, Southwest. Both are great here, but I like DAL's balance so far, if you want to call it that. 5-Year Dividend Yield Average: Since some have not paid a dividend for 5 years, yet I simply calculated the average yield since dividend inception. I'm going on a whim here and saying DAL takes the window seat here, as they have the best advantage over their inception dividend yield average, which is a sign of undervaluation. This more than likely is due to the amazing dividend growth rates experienced, with the stock price not catching up. I'll take it! Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Very interesting here, eh? All are very Low, which is nice to see. AAL and DAL are taking the cake here as of now, but I truly like DAL more, as my customer service experience has been much better, plus they have a better dividend approach, more consistency and have a solid growth rate. This ratio, again, is to fund undervaluation. In this case, all of them show undervaluation in comparison to the market as a whole, and DAL is sitting tight with the lowest.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

Wow, wow, wow! I am loving what DAL has in store here. Just superb dividend remarks across the board, with the slight scoff at the lower-than-market yield. I believe the company make up for it with the insane dividend growth, which they can maintain for years and years to come, as long as no one gets dragged off a plane. Too soon...? But in all seriousness, these 3 airlines are doing fairly well, and I like Southwest better than American Airlines simply due to its dividend growth. However, Delta takes the crown in this scenario due to solid growth, solid yield, and an incredible payout ratio as well as P/E.

I am intrigued to potentially purchase shares here. I may be doing so in the future, but not in this exact instance. I'll have to read on the industry a little bit more and would love DAL in the 1.80% dividend yield range, which would be a handful of dollars less than where the shares are currently at. Correction in the market anytime soon? Please? I do still love their customer service and overall flying experience and their rewards program. If that changes as well, that will change my perception of them!

Anyone own DAL already or another company above? Anyone staying away from the airline industry due to the poor public media that is being displayed on the news and the internet? Are you planning on buying one of the above now that they have been analyzed? Love or hate any of the 3 above? Always curious on these questions! Talk soon, and good luck investing!

- Lanny