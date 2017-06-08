Oil Has No Reason To Fall Like This

US production should continue to grow nicely while inventories come in far lower than anticipated, all of which should be bullish for long-term oil investors.

In this article, I wanted to go over some rather interesting news released by the EIA in regards to US and global oil markets.

On June 6th, some fascinating oil-related data came out, courtesy of the EIA (Energy Information Administration), but prices tanked the next day. Seeing as how this data covers not just the US but the world as a whole and its results, if the estimates are correct, should have a major impact on global energy markets, I figured it would be wise to look into it. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on what it means for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

A mixed picture in the US

The headline news of the Short-Term Energy Outlook released by the EIA was that, if their numbers are correct, US oil production next year will be materially higher than it should be this year, rising to 10.01 million barrels per day. As you can see in the table below, this represents an increase of 50 thousand barrels per day above the 9.96 million barrels per day estimated previously and happens to be 0.68 million barrels per day above this year's forecast of 9.33 million barrels per. The increase over last year's estimated production of 8.87 million barrels per day is even larger at 1.14 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Despite this surge in production, however, the inventory picture could be worse. Last year, inventories ended at 1.336 billion barrels (excluding SPR stocks), but this year that number should decline to 1.304 billion barrels, 9 million barrels fewer than previously forecasted and down 32 million barrels year-over-year. Even with the increase in output next year, while we will see an increase in inventories to the tune of 1.324 million barrels per day (20 million higher year-over-year), this is 3 million barrels lower than prior estimates called for. This can all be seen in the table below.

*Created by Author

The global picture looks better... a lot better

While the US picture is mixed, the global picture is shaping to look a lot better. Take, for instance, the production levels anticipated for the entire world for this year. If the EIA is correct, global production this year should average 98.30 million barrels per day. This is an impressive 0.17 million barrels per day below prior estimates (meaning a difference of 62.05 million barrels over a year). Next year, the change was even larger. Even though global production will climb by 1.86 million barrels per day in 2018 compared to 2017, output will be 0.24 million barrels per day lower than what the EIA thought before. Some of this, however, is offset by an upward revision in global production for 2016, but that came out to only 80 thousand barrels per day in extra output.

*Created by Author

The big contributor to this decrease (vs. prior estimates), it seems, is OPEC. As you can see in the table below, the EIA now believes that OPEC production this year will average 32.30 million barrels per day, down from 32.53 million barrels in 2016 and 0.16 million barrels per day lower than prior forecasts for 2017. In 2018, production among the group is expected to grow to 32.77 million barrels per day, but will still be 0.36 million barrels per day lower than anticipated. It should be said that these production figures are, at the moment, still materially higher than what OPEC has been reporting for itself, so it's likely we'll see further downward revisions moving forward.

*Created by Author

In addition to seeing global production come in lower than previously expected, the organization believes that global demand will also grow stronger than expected. If the EIA's estimates are accurate, demand this year should now be 98.46 million barrels per day, which is 0.16 million barrels per day (or 58.4 million barrels total) above prior forecasts. Next year, demand should average 100.08 million barrels per day, which is a year-over-year increase of 1.62 million barrels per day and is 0.15 million barrels per day above the EIA's last estimate.

*Created by Author

Putting these differences together, we can see the table below. In it, you can see that the balance between supply and demand has changed. If the EIA's numbers are correct, not only was excess production last year decreased by 0.10 million barrels per day, but we should actually see a deficit this year of 0.16 million barrels per day. However, it should be said that, even though the difference between supply and demand narrowed a lot, next year we should see an extra 80 thousand barrels per day in output.

*Created by Author

Thanks to these impressive changes to the EIA's numbers, we could see a rather exciting time for people who are long oil and oil-related investments next year. As you can see in the table below, while global inventories will rise for the foreseeable future, inventories at 2.989 billion barrels for OECD nations represents a decrease of 44 million barrels compared to prior forecasts for this year. Next year, that should widen considerably, with OECD inventories coming in at 3.020 billion barrels, 89 million barrels lower than forecasted.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

From the data I've seen, I believe there's a chance that the EIA is still not properly forecasting demand (it should be higher) for both this year and next, but they made a nice stride in reaching what is probably a realistic range. I also believe that, while US production will probably be even higher next year than this year, that they aren't being realistic when it comes to supplies because I suspect that OPEC will keep production cut next year and that at least Russia (who the EIA is not forecasting a material drop for) will follow along. That said, even if I am wrong, this data provided by the organization shows a more bullish picture, by far, than what we've seen in a little while.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY.