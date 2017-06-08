Will This New Bear Market In The Dollar Trigger Hyperinflation?

John Williams and Gene Epstein return as guests on the show.

With massive malinvestment and an economy that has never fully recovered from the 2008-09 crises, there is zero chance of excessive demand causing price inflation. But that's not the reason Williams has been predicting hyperinflation in the U.S. The underlying cause, he says, will be a dollar that is in dramatic decline.

Gene Epstein discusses his upcoming debate with Dr. Mark Skousen over Adam Smith and also notes that Donald Trump is simply a more unvarnished moron than other presidents before him.

Walter J. "John" Williams (known as John Williams) was born in 1949. He received an A.B. in Economics, cum laude, from Dartmouth College in 1971, and was awarded an M.B.A. from Dartmouth's Amos Tuck School of Business Administration in 1972, where he was named an Edward Tuck Scholar. During his career as a consulting economist, John has worked with individuals as well as Fortune 500 companies. For more than 25 years, John has been a private consulting economist. Out of necessity, he became a specialist in government economic reporting. He learned that virtually all economic stats quoted by the U.S. government are spun using optimistic assumptions that often bear little reality but make politicians look good and put money in the pockets of Wall Street. John writes the Shadow Government Statistics newsletter, and his work has been recognized by the mainstream media, where he has been quoted in publications like the New York Times and Investors Business Daily.

Gene Epstein, an economist of the Austrian School - and by political persuasion a libertarian - joined Barron's in February 1992 as Commodities Editor. The following year, he became the weekly's first Economics Editor and the first to write the column "Economic Beat" - his responsibility to this day. In October 2010, he also became the Barron's Book Review Editor.

Before joining Barron's, Epstein did a 13-year stint at the New York Stock Exchange, mainly as a senior economist. He has taught economics at the City University of New York and St. John's University and holds an M.A. in the subject from the New School and a B.A. in history from Brandeis University.

Epstein's book, "Econospinning: How to Read between the Lines when the Media Manipulate the Numbers," was published by John Wiley in August 2006.