Don't Gamble With Scientific Games

With no way to meaningfully decrease its debt load, there is a lot of downside for equity holders.

Business overview

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is an American provider of products and services to the gaming and lottery industries. It provides gaming machines and content, instant and draw-based lottery games, and interactive gaming solutions. The company operates in three segments: gaming, lottery and interactive.

The contribution of each business to the overall company's metrics last year is shown below:

Gaming: 61% of revenue, 71% of EBITDA (45% margin)

Lottery: 27% of revenue, 23% of EBITDA (33% margin)

Interactive: 12% of revenue, 6% of EBITDA (19% margin)

68% of revenue came from the US, with the rest from other parts of the world. The gaming and lottery segments showed no growth, while the interactive segment grew 50% off a small base. Interactive revenues are mainly generated from the sale of virtual coins to online social game players. The gaming and lottery segments are largely stable even as there is occasionally news of new casino projects in the US.

Financial overview

The company had revenue of $2.9 billion last year (+4% over the previous year). It had $940 million of EBITDA, $810 million of depreciation, and $130 million of operating income. After $660 million of interest expense and other assorted items, the company reported a pre-tax loss of $480 million or more than $5 for each of its 87.3 million shares. It generated $420 million of cash from operations and after capital expenditures of $270 million, produced $150 million of free cash flow. This was helped by positive working capital changes, but there is no denying that the company benefits from capital expenditure vastly below its depreciation/amortization (which is inflated by the acquisitions it has made in the past).

To get a true sense of the company's operating income, one can knock off the depreciation charge and put in the capex figure instead. This results in an adjusted operating income figure of $670 million, barely enough to cover interest payments. Thus, the company operated at pretty much a break-even level on an adjusted pre-tax basis.

The company currently has a market capitalization of $2.2 billion and $8 billion of debt. It thus has an enterprise value of $10.2 billion, trading at trailing multiples of 11x EBITDA and 15x adjusted operating income. These multiples are not necessarily high, but the problem for the company is that without generating much cash, it cannot de-leverage in order to return value to equity holders. Also, it leaves it highly susceptible to a downturn, with bankruptcy a distinct possibility due to the heavy debt load.

Valuation: Fair value of $15 per share

The company has re-financed some debt at lower interest expense, saving about $5 million in the first quarter of this year. It also grew revenues and contained costs, leading to a better margin. On the flip side, capex has begun to grow from depressed levels. All things considered, I estimate the company will generate approximately $90 million of adjusted pre-tax income this year, or approximately $1 per share. Putting a 15x multiple on this, without accounting for taxes, gives a fair value for the shares of $15. The company's primary competitor, International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) trades for 12x earnings.

The company has approximately $500 million (tax-effected) of net operating loss (NOL) carry-forwards expiring through 2037. Assuming these can be used, their present value is a few dollars per share. In this case, one would need to tax-effect the earnings at say a 30% tax rate, and the net result would be a valuation that would be a little lower.

The shares thus have more than 40% downside from the $25 level they are currently trading at, back to where they started the year. The stock price has had a mysterious and constant rise all year on hardly any fundamental news out of the company. The holders list is populated with hedge funds, some of whom have a substantial amount of their assets in the stock. The conspiracy theorist would posit that they are pumping up the stock to inflate their performance, and that would not be hard to do with a $2 billion market cap company. It is also possible that some of the debt holders were short the stock as a hedge against potential bankruptcy, and are now covering their positions as the price of the debt recovers.

Risks are high, but manageable

The company hardly generates any cash and is not returning any cash to shareholders either through a dividend or buyback. Thus, the fundamental cost of holding a short position is small.

The short interest is high (~18% of float), so the chances of a short squeeze are high. One could argue that it has already taken place with the stock up 80% this year.

The risk of the stock going up if the company announces an acquisition it touts as accretive and synergistic cannot be wished away, as the stocks of acquirers have generally been positively rewarded of late.

The company could sell its interactive division, which is growing rapidly, and the cash proceeds could make investors excited. However, it is highly likely that the company will have to reduce its debt load in this case as it will be losing the associated earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SGMS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.