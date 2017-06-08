Could Flammable Ice Disrupt The LNG Trade?

Vast deposits exist basically underneath all oceans around the globe, especially on the edge of continental shelves.

Methane hydrates were discovered in the 1960s, but research into how to extract gas from them only began in the last 10-15 years.

Note: This article was originally published May 25th on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

Overview

Maritime trade liquid natural gas - "LNG" - is a crucial link in the natural gas supply chain for many nations where domestic demand outstrips available supply. These vessels transport natural gas, which has been reduced to a liquid state by cooling it to minus 162°C, achieving a volume reduction of approximately 600 to one. Upon delivery, this LNG can be stored in a liquid state until the market demands, whereupon it enters a re-gasification process.

Companies that engage in LNG transport include, but are not limited to, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Golar LNG Limited USA (NASDAQ:GLNG), Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG), GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP), and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP).

Background

First discovered in the 1960's, methane hydrates can be found in sediments under the ocean floor as well as underneath permafrost on land.

Source: USGS

They are formed at very low temperatures and under high pressure. Despite the low temperature, these hydrates are flammable and if you hold a flame to them, the gas encapsulated in the ice will catch fire.

Source

Hydrate deposits may be several hundred meters thick and generally occur in two types of settings: under Arctic permafrost, and beneath the ocean floor. Methane that forms hydrate can be both biogenic, created by biological activity in sediments, and thermogenic, created by geological processes deeper within the earth.

Source: US Department of Energy

By lowering the pressure or raising the temperature, the hydrates break down into water and methane. One cubic meter of the compound releases about 164 cubic meters of gas, making it a highly energy-intensive fuel.

The DoE reports that "while global estimates vary considerably, the energy content of methane occurring in hydrate form is immense, possibly exceeding the combined energy content of all other known fossil fuels."

Several countries including Japan, South Korea, India, Canada, the US, and China have been looking into ways of exploiting these deposits. While this technology is still in its infancy many believe there is significant potential to alter the global energy landscape.

LNG Markets

In 2016 LNG imports totaled 263.6 mt and were dominated by a handful of nations. Not surprisingly the top four importers of LNG are also engaged in the research and development of methane hydrate.

Japan was the top importer with 83.34 mt. South Korea took in 34.19 mt. China experienced a strong rally in LNG imports in 2016, with an impressive 36.9% growth, representing 27.42 mt. Indian imports also jumped 30%, reaching 18.99 mt making it the 4th largest LNG buyer worldwide. Together these four nations totaled 163.94 mt of imports representing 62% of the global market.

One important point on prices. The USA benefits from an abundance of natural gas and low prices but this isn't the case around the world, especially in import dependent economies, which are at the mercy of the market. So as nations determine the viability of methane hydrates it should be looked at through the lens of their own specific landed prices which are significantly higher than that of the USA.

Source: FERC

Notice that the regions developing methane hydrate extraction technology have some of the highest landed prices for LNG. But these current prices are cheap compared to 2014 when Asia imported LNG in the $20 range.

Import dependence and price for LNG both go a long way in explaining why China has invested 20 years in developing this technology and why Japan has spent hundreds of millions of dollars since the early 2000's. Now over the past few years it looks like some of this investment has started to yield results.

Game Changing?

"If there is a real breakthrough," Morgan Stanley wrote, "it could be as significant as the shale revolution in the United States. Under such a bull case scenario, we'd expect a significant increase in offshore exploration and production activities."

The initial breakthrough took place in Japan in March of 2013 when it was announced they were the first to extract gas from offshore deposits of methane hydrate.

At that time, The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry confirmed that a team aboard the scientific drilling ship Chikyu had started a trial extraction of gas from a layer of methane hydrates about 1,000 feet, below the seabed.

With specialized equipment, the team drilled into and then lowered the pressure in the undersea methane hydrate reserve, causing the methane and ice to separate. It then piped the natural gas to the surface, the ministry said in a statement.

"This is the world's first trial production of gas from oceanic methane hydrates, and I hope we will be able to confirm stable gas production," said Toshimitsu Motegi, the Japanese trade minister, at a news conference in Tokyo.

He acknowledged that the extraction process would still face technical hurdles and other problems but was quick to note that "shale gas was considered technologically difficult to extract but is now produced on a large scale," he said. "By tackling these challenges one by one, we could soon start tapping the resources that surround Japan."

However, just six days after gas began flowing the test well became clogged with sand. Nevertheless, Japan produced 120,000 cubic meters, or 20,000 cu m/day, of gas from methane hydrate in this six-day window and was widely considered successful. This followed more than a decade of field research as well as testing of various technologies.

They went back to the drawing board and in May of this year The Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation confirmed it was flaring gas from the drillship Chikyu after methane began to flow from one of its two test wells in the Nankai Trough, off the coast of Mie prefecture in central Japan. This time Japan aims to produce gas non-stop for about three to four weeks from one of the two wells and test another well with different sand control measures to produce gas for about a week.

Yuki Sadamitsu, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry director of oil and gas division said, "the test would mark a crucial step in the path to commercialization of methane hydrate production. As part of this process, we are drawing our roadmap for commercializing methane hydrate in the next five to 10 years."

A rough estimate by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology has put the total amount of methane hydrate in the waters surrounding Japan at more than 7 trillion cubic meters, which is able to supply 100 years worth of Japan's natural gas needs.

To put this development in context from a Japanese energy standpoint, nuclear power generation in Japan represented about 27% of the power generation prior to the 2011 earthquake, and it was one of the country's least expensive sources of electric power. Japan replaced the significant loss of nuclear power with generation from imported natural gas, low-sulfur crude oil, fuel oil, and coal. This substitution of more expensive fossil fuels led to higher electricity prices for consumers, higher government debt, and revenue losses for electric utilities.

Japan imports virtually all its fossil fuels. Japan spent an additional annual average of approximately $30 billion for fossil fuel imports in the three years following the Fukushima accident.

The yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar and soaring natural gas and oil import costs resulting from a greater reliance on fossil fuels and sustained high international oil prices through the first half of 2014 continued to deepen Japan's trade deficit. The trade balance reversed from a 30-year trade surplus, which was $65 billion in 2010, to a deficit that reached a record $116 billion (12.8 trillion yen) in 2014. The low oil and natural gas price environment since late 2014 has helped to ease the trade deficit but Japan would still benefit from some sort of domestic supply.

But Japan isn't the only one on the cusp of extracting copious amounts of methane from the seabed. In fact, China has made enormous progress on this front as well with a recent successful extraction of methane hydrate which they claim to be superior to Japan's efforts.

China was a latecomer to the methane hydrate scene, but has been catching up fast since the discovery of promising reserves in the South China Sea in 2007. Now, after two decades of effort China has successfully extracted methane hydrate.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua says the fuel is a strong contender to replace regular oil and natural gas. Natural gas hydrate is an efficient, abundant and clean energy and is also strategically important for future global energy development, the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council said in a congratulatory letter.

Ye Jianliang, project leader and deputy chief engineer at the China Geological Survey reported "The daily output [of gas] exceeds 10,000 cubic metres. The best day recorded 35,000 cubic metres."

Chen Yifeng, associate researcher with the Key Laboratory of Marginal Sea Geology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Guangzhou, said the trial run was different from previous operations by other countries because it followed the procedures of commercial production. "The technology and equipment they use is no longer for experimental purposes. They mean business," she said.

The BBC reports, China describes its latest results as a breakthrough and Associate Professor Praveen Linga from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the National University of Singapore agrees. "Compared with the results we have seen from Japanese research, the Chinese scientists have managed to extract much more gas in their efforts."Professor Linga adds, "so in that sense it is indeed a major step towards making gas extraction from methane hydrates viable."

Disadvantages

But methane hydrate has its disadvantages. Unlike oil and natural gas reserves which are usually concentrated in confined spaces, the hydrates are often scattered over large areas on the sea floor. It has been compared to picking strawberries in a field.

Furthermore, environmental concerns should be raised. Methane is the second most prevalent greenhouse gas emitted from human activities. In 2014, it was responsible for around 11 percent of all US greenhouse gas emissions caused by human actions. Methane is emitted by a range of natural sources such as marshlands, leakage from natural gas systems and livestock farming. The lifetime of methane in the atmosphere is actually much shorter than the best known greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (generally around 12 years), but methane is more efficient at trapping radiation than carbon dioxide. The comparative impact of methane on climate change is more than 25 to 30 times greater than carbon dioxide over a hypothetical 100-year period.

The release of methane into the atmosphere as permafrost melts is regarded for those who believe in climate change as one of the worst potential accelerator mechanisms. But on the bright side, if that methane was extracted and utilized prior to being released it could mitigate some of the damage of that melting permafrost.

Finally, there is the issue of cost. Sputnik International reports that in Marlan Downey, a veteran executive in the oil industry who served as vice president of Shell Oil Company, wrote that the minimum capital costs to install a floating production platform in 5000 feet (1500 meters) of water capable of withstanding heavy storms in the ocean, as well as the deep water pipelines to support the gas production, will require a billion cubic feet (28 million cubic meters) of natural gas to be produced per day and be deliverable for 20 years, to make it an attractive investment.

The production tests of methane hydrate completed by Chinese and Japanese scientists were only capable of producing 16,000-20,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day. Japan's EMTI aimed to reach a sustained flow rate of 55,600 cubic meters of natural gas per day, a level the ministry estimates could start commercial production of natural gas at around $16 per mmbtu (one million British Thermal Units).

Remember, imports of LNG are currently in the $5 range making extracting methane hydrate on a commercial scale uneconomical. However, as pointed out earlier LNG imports in the recent past have hit the high $20 range.

Conclusion

Estimates of worldwide reserves could be as high as 2,800 trillion cubic meters (100,000 trillion cubic feet), according to the EIA. By comparison, total worldwide production of natural gas was 3.5 billion cubic meters (124 billion cubic feet) in 2015, the most recent year available. That means methane hydrate reserves could meet global gas demand for 800 years at current consumption rates.

Yes, that is optimistic and not all of it may be deemed economically viable to recover. But nevertheless it serves to illustrate the abundance and its potential as a game changer, that is if technology can make recovery cost feasible for some areas.

Commercial production remains many years away, but according to some estimates could begin as early as 2020, but 2025-2030 seems to be the consensus.

However, if not done properly could flood the atmosphere with climate-changing greenhouse gases. So care must be taken to ensure these deposits are recovered in a responsible manner once large scale production begins.

But this resource presents a new opportunity for many nations to alter their own energy landscape through domestic extraction thereby decreasing import dependence. Commercial operations will likely be pursued following these developments especially by import dependent and energy hungry nations.

Of course, if Japan, China, S. Korea, and even India begin producing methane hydrate on a large scale, LNG shipping would feel the impact in the form of reduced demand. This reduced demand would impact charter rates for these vessels in a negative manner. Therefore, for those interested in LNG shipping as a long term investment developments in methane hydrate extraction technology should most certainly be something to continue watching.

