Reading The Tea Leaves: Rail Volumes Say Economy Is Growing

Railroad volume numbers are the tea leaves. Read these numbers correctly and you can predict trends in the economy.

Volumes at Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), BNSF Railway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) are growing, indicating something is really happening in the North American economy.

Photo Courtesy: Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway's shipments of freight were up 15% in week 22, up 14.3% second quarter to date and up 11.2% year to date. Canadian National Railway serves vital ports in western and eastern Canada, plus has a valuable line from Chicago to New Orleans.

Get this. CN's shipments of metallic ores were up 40.2% in week 22 May 28-June 3, 2017, and up 35% YTD. That is huge. Metal ores contain minerals or metals that can be extracted and used for industrial purposes.

Trends have been improving for multiple categories of freight, including coal, grain and chemicals.

Union Pacific's volumes were up 7% in week 22, up 5% second quarter to date and up 3% YTD. UNP saw 18% YTD volume growth in shipment of grain cars to 163,640 grain cars shipped through week 22 compared with 138,451 cars through the same time period in 2016.

BNSF Railway's volumes were up 8% in week 21, up 4.76% second quarter to date and up 5.5% YTD. Likewise, BNSF Railway saw a 13.63% grain volume growth to 215,584 grain cars YTD through week 21.

CSX (NYSE:CSX) volumes were up 4.7% in week 22, up 0.3% in second quarter to date and up 0.7% YTD. Container volume was up 3.5% in week 22 and up 1.3% YTD.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) volumes were up 9.8% in week 22, up 6.9% in second quarter to date and up 5.6% YTD. Container volume at Norfolk Southern was up 3.8% YTD.

Based on the numbers, it appears that Norfolk Southern is growing faster than CSX.

AAR's Viewpoint

U.S. railroads originated 1,286,075 carloads in May 2017, up 8.4 percent, or 99,290 carloads, over May 2016, according to the Association of American Railroads. U.S. railroads also originated 1,339,417 containers and trailers in May 2017, up 4.6 percent, or 58,665 units, from the same month last year. Combined U.S. carload and intermodal originations in May 2017 were 2,625,492, up 6.4 percent, or 157,955 carloads, and intermodal units over May 2016.

"All things considered, May was a good month for rail traffic," said AAR Senior Vice President John T. Gray. "Thirteen of the 20 commodity categories we track had higher carloads in May 2017 than in May 2016, including the four biggest categories - coal, chemicals, crushed stone and sand, and grain. Excluding coal, carloads in May were up 4.1%, their biggest monthly increase in more than two years, and May was the best intermodal month of the year."

The Bureau of Economic Analysis says real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 1.2% in the first quarter of 2017, according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter, real GDP increased 2.1%.

I have been monitoring weekly carload reports for many years, and I think this is the best first half of the year I've seen in two years. Rail volumes peaked in early 2015 and continued to decline through 2016. Railroads laid off thousands of employees during the downturn. I expect railroads to pick up the pace of hiring.

Conclusion

The railroad carload reports published weekly at the company web sites give us some idea how the economy is doing, particularly the industrial, mining and manufacturing sectors. The industrial sector is seeing some increased demand for metallic ores, scrap and metals. The 35% spike in metal ore volume at Canadian National Railway is a strong indicator that things are happening in the industrial sector. Some of these commodities are shipped overseas, no doubt, but some of them are staying right here in North America. I like BNSF Railway, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and Canadian National Railway. They have strong franchises. UNP, CSX, Norfolk Southern and Canadian National Railway all pay good dividends. If the industrial and manufacturing sectors continue to grow, these railroads should see increased volumes for the remainder of 2017. I'm on board with the railroads. I've owned them for many years. It's nice to see volume improve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP, BRK.B, CNI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.