Time To Buy BT Group

Investment Thesis

Shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) have been hurt by the weak pound, accounting irregularities, and fears that upcoming obligations could jeopardize the dividend. With recent insider buying and improved outlook, BT looks like a good buy ahead of the UK election.

Overview

BT Group is an integrated communications company that serves the United Kingdom and Ireland primarily, but also operates on a global scale. It is the dominant telecom player in the UK and enjoys a competitive moat.

Shares in the ADR of BT Group have lost 37% over the past year.

Shares have been hurt by currency weakness due to Brexit negotiations and the fast-approaching UK election. Recent accounting irregularities in the company's Italy division have contributed to the decline. Fears about future infrastructure and pension obligations affecting the dividend are also weighing on the stock.

Currency Weakness

In the past year, the British pound has fallen 11.5% against the US dollar, due in no small part to the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU. There is no doubt that the Brexit process will be a difficult one, but the biggest fears appear to have been overblown. Prior to the referendum, pundits warned that Brexit would cripple the UK economy, but it has thus far exceeded expectations. While there will continue to be challenges facing the UK, agencies continue to predict economic growth. Even the most bearish of forecasts, just released by the OECD, predicts 1% growth. And this downgrade comes after recent upgrades in growth predictions by the World Bank and others.

The current event pressuring the pound is the general election occurring within the next day. UK Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election in an attempt to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations. Since that time, Labour has narrowed the gap in the polls. The big threat to the pound is that Labour outperforms in the election and forces a hung parliament. While this is certainly a risk, a recent article on FiveThirtyEight titled "Are the U.K. Polls Skewed?" points to the existence of a historical bias in polling. While the author says a hung parliament is only a normal polling error away, the Conservative party has outperformed their polls over Labour by an average of 4.5 percentage points since 1992.

So, while outperformance by Labour in the upcoming elections is a risk, the research indicates that the more likely scenario is outperformance by the Conservatives, resulting in a stabilizing or strengthening of the pound.

Accounting Irregularities

On January 24, 2017, BT Group announced that there were accounting irregularities in its Italy group. The company wrote down the value of its Italian business and made management changes in the region. The stock took a big hit following the news.

Despite the embarrassment of the management and accounting failures in the Italy division, that division only makes up a tiny portion of the company's revenues. The CEO reacted swiftly and seems have righted the ship, with management changes, write-downs, and aid to Italian authorities with their investigation.

While there is no guarantee that the accounting scandal is behind the company, recent insider purchases indicate that it might be. There are many reasons for insider selling, diversification and personal expenses foremost among them, but there is really only one reason for insider buying. In mid-May, the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Sir Michael Rake, bought 17,000 shares of the London-listed stock of BT Group at a price of roughly $67,000. While not definitive, insider buying over the last two quarters indicates that the stock is undervalued and that the worst might be behind the company.

Future Risks

While currency weakness and the recent accounting scandal appear to be in the rear-view mirror, there are future concerns that may still weigh on the stock price.

Both Jefferies and Morgan Stanley recently downgraded their price targets on BT Group, citing dividend concerns. Jefferies cited concerns over future pension funding as the primary reason for the downgrade, but kept a hold rating on the stock. Analysts at Morgan Stanley cited upcoming regulations that may force the company to increase infrastructure spending. Morgan Stanley reduced their rating from overweight to equal-weight. While these are certainly concerns for the stock, many other banks continue to have buy ratings.

While I can't say the nearly 5% dividend yield is not at risk, BT Group has a progressive dividend policy and a long record of paying dividends to shareholders. In addition, the stock appears attractively priced, given the risks facing the company.

With a forward P/E of 10.8 and a forward EV to EBITDA of 5.4, I'm willing to accept the current risks facing the company. At least for the short to medium term, investors will continue to get paid to wait for a turnaround. In addition, there is no tax withholding on dividends paid by UK ADRs to US residents, so that is one less headache for the investor.

Conclusion

BT Group is facing tough challenges with currency weakness, an accounting scandal, and questions about the dividend, and investing in this company carries risks. These challenges appear to be easing, however. With the stock trading at attractive valuations and with insiders buying, BT Group's ADR looks like a very compelling buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.