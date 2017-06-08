Xerox Has No Positive Catalysts - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/7/17)

The rally in Huntsman is done.

Abbott Labs will rally on completion of Alere acquisition.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, June 7.

Bullish Calls

Alere (NYSE:ALR): Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) is buying them. Cramer thinks Abbott will rally.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): It's an inexpensive stock which will be taken over. CEO Moshe Gavrielov has turned around the company. It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Xerox (NYSE:XRX): "I just don't think Xerox has any catalysts. I just can't recommend the stock. I thought that there was more to it. It's a value play, but not more than that."

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): It's being taken over. Forget it.

