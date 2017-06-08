Xerox Has No Positive Catalysts - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/7/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, June 7.
Bullish Calls
Alere (NYSE:ALR): Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) is buying them. Cramer thinks Abbott will rally.
Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): It's an inexpensive stock which will be taken over. CEO Moshe Gavrielov has turned around the company. It's a buy.
Bearish Calls
Xerox (NYSE:XRX): "I just don't think Xerox has any catalysts. I just can't recommend the stock. I thought that there was more to it. It's a value play, but not more than that."
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): It's being taken over. Forget it.
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up