GURU May 2017 Rebalance Report

On May 25th, the Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) underwent its quarterly rebalance. The May 2017 GURU Report can be found here.

Notable observations from this rebalance period include the following:

GURU’s index, the Solactive Guru Index, outperformed the S&P 500, GURU’s broad-market benchmark, over this rebalance period by 1.69% (169 bps). 1

Strong stock selections within Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary drove the majority of the outperformance.

The net addition of two more Materials companies has increased the overweight to the sector to nearly 6% more than the S&P 500 as hedge funds may be predicting a commodities rally.

1.Bloomberg. Performance data from 2/24/17 to 5/24/17.

