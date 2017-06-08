Is Now The Time To Buy Nike?

Here we discuss the robust qualitative factors that are driving Nike’s growth, before providing a valuation on the business.

This post was written by Hamish Kumar, Integer Investments analyst.

Previously, we posted an article regarding our 'buy' recommendation for Nike (NYSE:NKE). The company is now trading at very close to its five-year historical low in regards to their P/E ratio (21.89x). Here, we provide an in-depth analysis as to why Nike remains a "buy" recommendation.

INVESTMENT THESIS

Nike's recent earnings release emphasizes the company's strong qualitative factors and earnings power. Despite facing intense competition from other sportswear companies, we believe that the company is still a worthy buy.

WHAT DO THEY DO?

Nike, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories to men, women, and kids worldwide. As of last year, the company was 91st in the Forbes Fortune 500, and is one of the most recognized brands in the world, regardless of industry.

The company is the world's largest seller of athletic footwear and athletic apparel, selling 25 pairs of shoes each second. Nike's wholly-owned subsidiaries include well-known brands such as Converse, Nike GOLF and Hurley. The Converse brand itself generated $1.95 billion worth of revenue in the 2016 fiscal year. Nike doesn't own the factories its products are made in. Contractors, in factories they own, produce the goods.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Nike's Q3 2017 earnings was reported on March 21st. The company has had another strong quarter, with revenue increasing 5.0% (7.0% on a currency-neutral basis) and EBIT increasing 11.7% compared to prior year results. This was driven by double-digit growth in European, Greater China and Emerging Market sales. The business has also had a stronger focus of selling direct-to-consumers (as opposed through other retailers), allowing the business to increase their margins. A summary of the results is provided below.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

Nike has three competitive advantages.

1) We believe that Nike's brand and brand image itself is the company's strongest competitive advantage. The company logo, along with the 'Just Do It' slogan is powerful enough for customers to purchase their products. The main reason for this is due to the association of Nike products to quality that is ingrained into the customer's minds, as well as its ability to continually set fashion trends in the market.

Source: Google Trends, 2017

2) The sheer size of the company means that Nike has the ability to considerably drive costs down through economies of scale, as well as invest a lot more money on effective advertising, to receive greater revenue. Nike has done particularly well in terms of advertising through its wide coverage of sponsorship to sports teams and individual stars, respective to their sports. The only other viable competitor in this space is adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (which not only endorses sports stars, but also celebrities).

We don't believe that advertising spend is a good metric for advertising effectiveness. Instead, we believe that Instagram (see below) and Google clicks (see above) trends provide a clearer indicator for penetration. The red and blue lines above demonstrate Nike's and adidas's respective Google clicks. As we can see, Nike still dominates in regards to both.

Source: Statista, 2017

3) Due to Nike's innovation team (linked to R&D), the business has consistently developed attractive offerings to customers, and therefore increasing their operational success. This has allowed the business to continually provide hi-tech, comfortable and fashionable products to the market, year on year.

INDUSTRY AND BUSINESS DRIVERS

The business operates in an industry where there is minimal threat of substitutes or new entrants, due to its already established presence in the market. The company operates in a weak oligopoly, due to its excellent ability to market their product differentiation and product variation. Supplier power is significantly low, allowing for decreased costs of production. This is almost entirely due to offshore production. Although there's immense competition between existing players, this competition is not on price. This means that Nike can maintain its high margins.

Nike also differentiates its products, to access many different market spaces. For example, they use subsidiary brands to sell their products, combined with selling a wide range of Nike products to different customer segments at varying price brackets. For example, Nike sells bags, clothing apparel, and shoes, among other accessories. Also, Nike segments their customers to men, women and kids.

In accessing these different market spaces, Nike can effectively maintain market dominance, adapting their product to various customer groups, based on their preferences and spending patterns. Also, by entering various market spaces, the business can cover losses from a particular product or range that has adverse sales. Also, Nike can target different consumer classes, although the bulk of the consumers are of upper and middle classes.

In order to keep up with market trends, Nike's online platform generated approximately $1.5 billion worth of revenue in FY2016. This is compared to the $540 million generated in FY2013. It is estimated that Direct-to-consumers online sales now account for 4.7% of the company's total revenue.

LONG-TERM GROWTH STRATEGIES

Nike has grown at a phenomenal rate over the last several years. However, is this growth sustainable going forward? In accordance to the company's MD&A, the company has several key growth initiatives. These initiatives are explained below.

Nike has a strong focus on growing their 'direct-to-consumer' (DTC) operations. As the title suggests, the DTC sales channel sells products direct to the consumer, as opposed to through third party retailers. By growing this sales channel, Nike can maximize margins for sold products. This can be achieved through their online sales, as well as wholly-owned Nike stores. In FY2016 alone, they achieved $7.9 billion worth of revenue from their DTC activities.

This is compared to the $2.0 billion generated from this segment in 2013. The company aims to aggressively capitalize on the growing middle class in emerging markets such as greater China, Brazil, India and Argentina. Each of these countries in emerging markets, have a strong sporting heritage, providing many opportunities for the business. In particular, the company will continue to focus on sporting sponsorships to generate brand value.

Somewhat linked to the DTC growth strategy, Nike aims to grow its online presence through the expansion of the nike.com sales channel. This online store is now available in 52 countries, growing from only 26 countries three years ago. This sales channel grew by 46% in FY2016 alone. This demonstrates the strong potential this sales channel has on generating growth for the company.

Ultimately, Nike realizes that sustainable growth can only be achieved by continually creating innovative, "must have" products, building deep personal consumer connections with its brands and delivering compelling consumer experiences at retail and online stores. Nike aims to continue focusing on R&D to deliver the best products and offerings to the market. Successful R&D projects include the development of Nike ID, and the integration of Nike apps to the iPhone.

RISKS

Despite Nike's exceptional growth, we must be aware of the risks associated to the business.

Perhaps the most pertinent risk for Nike is the intense competition from other sporting and clothing brands: in particular adidas. adidas has successfully utilized celebrity endorsements to drive popularity for their products. Notable ranges include the YEEZY range and the Ultra Boost range.

Nike's potential inability to adapt (BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY SET) future trends could be detrimental to the business. Nike must not only keep up with these trends, but also be able to provide the most hi-tech products, especially in sports specific goods. The company competes on price, quality, marketing and innovation, making it a very difficult industry environment to be in.

Failure to maintain a strong reputation and brand image could negatively impact on the business. This is generally related to the exploitation of cheap labour and use of unethical business practices. An example of this was Nike's brand image in the 90s. The company faced dramatic decreases in revenue due to the widely publicized poor working conditions, in factories producing Nike.

Some staff even had to be laid off due to the decreased demand. In response to this, Nike developed mandatory workplace standards for all manufacturers to adhere to. More recently, in 2011, Nike faced allegations that contracted factories in Indonesia verbally and physically abused their employees. Many articles to present date report on the working conditions at Nike producing factories.

Nike employs 70,700 part-time and full-time employees. Although many of these employees don't belong to any unions, some workers in the 'emerging markets' belong to trade unions, which could significantly drive costs up. Virtually all production of Nike products is in emerging markets. Since cost of production accounts for a large chunk of costs, union activity could have major downsides to the profitability of the business.

Reading several articles, worker unions in emerging markets (China most specifically) have been a lot more active with strikes, and a trend that is more likely to increase over the years (based on some, but not all articles). A short to medium-term combat to this however, is that Nike has a diverse factory base in the countries where they operate, making it relatively easy to shift production.

VALUATION

We have done a simple multiples analysis to value Nike. We used an EV/EBITDA metric to value the business. We used EV to strip out any capital structure differences. We also used an EBITDA metric to nullify any D&A differences between companies.

Company Weighting EV ($m) EBITDA ($m) EV/EBITDA P/E Ratio Nike - 83973 5302 15.84 21.89 adidas 20% 38869 2291 16.96 31.47 VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) 20% 23502 1750 13.43 22.02 Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) 20% 9283 546 16.99 51.85 Asics (OTC:ASCCF) 20% 3265 225 14.54 23.35 Puma 20% 5716 176 32.49 62.16 Implied Value ex-Nike 22.02 38.17 Implied Undervaluation 28.07% 42.65%

Source: Gurufocus

Nike is considerably undervalued based on our multiples analysis. The company is trading at a price 28.07% lower than comparable companies based on the EV/EBITDA comparable. Nike is also trading at a P/E multiple 42.65% lower than its comparable companies.

Is this justified however? Below is a chart demonstrating the performance of comparable companies over the last year. Our analysis shows that Nike has performed similarly to many of the companies that we have compared the business to. Bottom line growth is only below Puma and adidas's performance, with both of these companies growing on a smaller base. We therefore believe that the market has unjustifiably undervalued Nike.

Nike adidas VF Corp. Under Armour Asics Puma Average ex-Nike Net Revenue Growth 5.80% 14.05% -0.12% 21.75% -6.86% 7.06% 7.18% Gross Profit Growth 6.43% 14.83% 0.49% 17.58% -3.08% 7.54% 4.47% Operating Profit Growth 7.83% 40.79% -16.16% 1.96% -7.12% 32.50% 10.39% Net Profit Growth 14.88% 59.36% -12.83% 10.30% -6.06%* 43.27% 18.81%

CONCLUSION

Nike is qualitatively an outstanding business that has an outstanding track record of generating growth. In purchasing Nike, investors will get an undervalued stock with outstanding growth potential. We are and remain long on Nike.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, SKX.

