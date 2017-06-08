General Electric: Income Play - While We Wait, Buy The Dip Of This Industrial Giant

General Electric's price has had slow grow for the past five years as it sells off the banking business and moves to the industrial company it was years ago.

General Electric Has increased its dividend for 7 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 3.5% which is well above average.

This article is about General Electric (NYSE:GE) and why it's a buy for the income investor that wants a giant of a company in the industrial products business. General Electric is 4.56% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position. General Electric Company is an industrial products company that has many means of making money in its business, all the way from producing medical testing products, large electric generator's all the way to nuclear power plants. The company's industrial products are sold in the United States and in world wide.

Fundamentals of General Electric will be reviewed in the following topics below, The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my IRA portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

General Electric passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a good score, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

General Electric meets my dividend guideline of having dividend increases for 7 of the last 10 years and has a above average, growing dividend over the period of time after the 2008-9 crash with the dividend being safe. General Electric is therefore a choice for the dividend income investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is moderate to high at 64%. After paying the dividend this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares.

General Electric is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $252.4 Billion. The size of General Electric plus its cash flow of $16.0 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends and buy back shares. The cash flow has mainly been used to pay the dividend and buy back shares. Cash flow is an important parameter to look at and can't be made up by an accounting tricks like the banks did in 2008-9.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 8.0% meeting my requirement and has been steady for years after the big bank bust of 2008-9.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $17,700 (S&P Capital IQ) today. This makes General Electric a fair investment for the total return investor looking back that has future growth potential in the long list of industrial products they make and distribute.

General Electric S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $36.0. General Electric price is presently 32% below the target. GE is under the target price and has a low PE of 16, making GE a buy at this entry point as the transformation to an industrial products company is ongoing.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is yes for sure. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes GE interesting is the company being investor friendly with dividend increases (low right now) and share buy backs. Also if President Trump reduces the tax on foreign income GE will definitely benefit.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. General Electric total return under performs the Dow baseline in my 53 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 51.62% a bit below the DOW average makes General Electric a fair investment for the total return investor looking back as the change to a industrial company is continuing. GE presently has a yield of 3.5% which is well above average for the income investor but the total return misses a bit.

DOW's 53 month total return baseline is 61.84%

Company Name 53 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage General Electric +51.62% -10.22% 3.5%

When I scanned the 5 year chart General Electric has a fair chart from 2012 thru 2017 YTD showing slow steady growth.

GE data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 21, 2017 General Electric reported earnings of $0.21 that beat expected by $0.04 and was equal to last year at $0.21. Total revenue was lower at $27.66 Billion down from a year ago by 0.7% year over year and beat expected by $1.25 Billion. This was a fair report. The second quarter earnings report will be out in July 2017 and is expected to be $0.25 compared to last year at $0.51 not a great comparison. For the third quarter earnings are expected to start growing again at $ 0.54 compared to last year at $0.32.

The graphic below shows the GE projections for 2017.

Source: General Electric earnings call slides

Now all GE has to do is meet these goals and the stock price will go up towards the target price of $36.0.

Business Overview

General Electric is a global company and is an industrial giant that distributes and sells its products across the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters "General Electric is a global digital industrial company. The Company's products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. Its segments include Power, which includes products and services related to energy production and water reuse; Renewable Energy, which offers renewable power sources; Oil & Gas, including liquefied natural gas and pipelines; Aviation, which includes commercial and military aircraft engines, and integrated digital components, among others; Healthcare, which provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery, among others; Transportation, which is a supplier to the railroad, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries; Energy Connections & Lighting, which includes Energy Connections and Lighting businesses, and Capital, which is a financial services division."

Overall General Electric is a good business with CAGR projected growth high but is being held back by the strong dollar. The transition to an industrial company is still under way with estimated earnings to increase starting in the third quarter.

The economy is showing modest economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in March 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. This economic growth is below the 3% that would be considered good growth for the United States. The FED projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe just one more, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the April 21, 2017 earnings call Jeffrey Immelt (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

"GE had a good quarter and a slow growth in a volatile environment. While the resource sector is challenging, we had the strongest Oil & Gas orders in 10 quarters. We saw global growth accelerating, while the U.S. continues to improve. Since the beginning of 2017, I visited China, Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. All are stronger than last year. With orders growth of 10%, we've seen attractive environment for GE overall. EPS was $0.21 for the quarter. Excluding the impact of uncovered restructuring, industrial EPS was up 15% and verticals grew by 20%. Organic revenue was up 7%, our strongest quarter in more than 2 years. Segment operating profit grew by 15% organically, and total industrial profit was up 20%. Margins are expanding, and our cost-out programs are accelerating. Our cash performance was worse than we expected to start the year with CFOA of $400 million and negative industrial CFOA. We had several one-timers and grew working capital on the first quarter, which we expect to turn around in the second quarter and be on plan for the year. We executed on our portfolio goals. The water sale exceeded our expectations and should produce a $2 billion gain and $2 billion of cash. GE Capital has exited PRA supervision, completing its pivot. This is an incredible accomplishment for the team. Two years after we announced our GE Capital strategy, our actions are largely complete. And Baker Hughes is on track for a midyear close. We're off to a strong start and are reconfirming our framework for the year. We're exceeding our goals for organic growth in margins. We expect to hit our goal for $1 billion of structural cost-out. And our plan is to be on track for cash and capital allocation for the year. "

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of General Electric business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

The graphic below shows expected growth for the GE Healthcare sector products.

Source: Bernsteins 33rd annual strategic decisions conference slides

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

General Electric is an investment choice for the income investor with its well above average dividend yield and fair total return. The Good Business Portfolio will definitely continue to hold GE at 4.56% of The Good Business Portfolio and will only trim it when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (NYSE:DLR) now at 1.7% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while. 3M (NYSE:MMM) is intended to be bought after HOG position has been sold off.

Wrote some HOG June 16 strike 54.0 calls on a portion of the holding.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Trimmed Boeing (NYSE:BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.7%. Great Company but you have to be diversified.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 8.2% of the portfolio, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is 8.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.7% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ and home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, DIS, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (NYSE:TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, MO, OHI, TXN, GE, HOG, DLR, IR, EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.