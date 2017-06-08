Universal Display: Growth On Full Display

There is no doubt Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) has been a big winner in 2017. Over the last six months, the stock price soared past 100% reaching a new 52 week high on June 7. Both sales and profits are skyrocketing with the company reporting impressive earnings in May. Why has this company been so touted by investors? Will the momentum continue into the second quarter earnings? I plan to take a closer look at the company and determine if further investments should be made.

Earnings Summary

For the first quarter, Universal Display reported earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. Total revenue increased 87% to $55.6 million, up from $29.7 million in the year earlier period. A further breakdown shows revenue from material sales increasing to $46.6 million, and revenue from royalty and license fees at $7.0 million. Both are up 92% and 32%, respectively. Looking at operating income, Universal Display reported $12.1 million, which was $9.6 million higher than the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, net income increased by $8.5 million to $10.4 million or $0.22 per diluted share in the first quarter, compared with $1.9 million or $0.04 per diluted share in 2016. First quarter operating expenses excluding cost of materials were $30.5 million, up from $22.1 million last year. This increase was due to the incremental quarterly amortization expense of $2.7 million from the acquisition of BASF OLED IP assets and Adesis. Lastly, Universal Display ended the first quarter with $340 million in cash.

Conference Call Highlights

CEO Steven Abramson began the conference call addressing the growing momentum in the OLED industry. This year, Samsung will invest about $9 billion into new OLED facilities. Additionally, Samsung has seen strong preorder sales for their new flagship, the Galaxy S8 which includes a brand new OLED screen. The second biggest customer for Universal Display, LG expects OLED sales will grow to more than 50% of the company's displays revenue. Furthermore, Sharp is reportedly planning to spend about $900 million to build OLED displays, while AU Electronics forecasts that in the second half of the year, its quarterly shipment volumes of wearable OLED displays could reach more than 1 million units. Mr. Abramson summed up the growing demand stating "As the OLED industry continues to gain strong momentum, we remain focused on extending our innovation leadership and enabling our customer. We're also growing our business to capture the tremendous market opportunities before us."

With material revenues at $46.6 million and commercial emitter revenues up 61%, management attributed the positive results to new emitters. On the whole, green commercial emitter sales which include yellow green emitters were $24.5 million, up 46% sequentially from the fourth quarter. Whereas, red commercial emitter sales were $11.3 million, up 105% sequentially from the comparable quarter. After announcing the good news, management was quick to point out that material buying patterns can vary quarter to quarter but the company is confident the positive upward trajectory will continue. At the same time, material gross margin was up 72% in the quarter with the company expecting the overall material gross margins to be in the 70% to 75% range for the year.

Later in the conference call, management discussed their desire to significantly step up their R&D efforts including micro LED and blue emitter. Currently, micro LED is still in its nascent stages and Universal Display believes the future isn't clear yet. Meanwhile, the company remains focused on developing a blue emitter for displays. In 2016, Universal Display acquired BASF's OLED intellectual property assets to primarily assist in the blue emitter research effort. In the first quarter, some progress has been made with CFO Sidney Rosenblatt stating "You know we've taken some steps already to integrate what they are doing, where it's appropriate and our current blue program is beginning to show us pathways that we think will lead us to a commercial blue phosphorus and emitter."

Bottom Line

Looking at the numbers, there is a lot to like about Universal Display. By continuing to license its huge OLED patent portfolio and selling its emitter materials to manufacturers, the company is in perfect position to grow revenue significantly. If rumors are true and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduces its first OLED iPhone in September, Universal Display would benefit in a big way through licensing and use of emitter materials. Consequently, Apple's OLED adoption would open the door for it to use OLED displays in other products - mainly the Apple Watch and iPad.

At this time, the biggest risk to Universal Display is their heavy reliance on Samsung and LG. Both companies accounted for a significant amount of revenue in the first quarter. If the high-end smartphones or televisions from these companies don't fare well, Universal Display's most significant revenue stream stands to suffer. This is why I would love to see Apple adopt OLED technologies and therefore diversify Universal Display's customer base.

Unquestionably, 2017 has been a fantastic year for Universal Display. Even after another successful quarter, management remains bullish raising yearly guidance to at least $260 million to $280 million, reflecting 30% to 40% year-over-year growth. In conclusion, I think Universal Display has a bright future and the stock price could definitely go higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OLED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.