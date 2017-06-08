Buy Japanese Shares

So there are good reasons for buying Japan. The most immediate risk is the yen, but there are ways around that risk.

Japanese shares are considerably cheaper compared to those of other developed markets, corporate profits are high, and Japanese corporations are sitting on insane amounts of cash.

Growth has returned to Japan's economy, unemployment is low, and prices are peeping up again.

Japan's collapse keeps not happening. The bear case for Japanese shares has often been laid out in considerable detail. Here a summary of the main arguments:

Plagued by what is the world's most serious demographic problem, with dependency rates rising steeply (see graph below).

Still not able to escape the consequences of the bursting of the mother of all asset bubbles a whopping 27 years ago.

Stocks are still at half their December 1989 top(!)

The Japanese economy mired in lost decades of slow growth and deflation.

Japanese public debt rising to epic proportions of 230% of GDP.

The once all conquering Japanese electronics industry humbled by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

While all these are more or less true and have led to very dire predictions, the reality on the ground is in stark contrast to these bleak stylized facts. If you walk around Tokyo, it's safe, clean, modern, and there is surprising little poverty. It has first-rate infrastructure, and things generally work well.

This doesn't look at all as an economy in crisis, even less so a society in crisis. There are a couple of tricks working here:

As a way to compensate for the private sector deleveraging after the epic bubbles burst nearly three years ago, the Japanese government has been in near permanent fiscal stimulus mode. One result is an epic debt load, but another is first-class infrastructure, healthcare and education.

Compared to the US, Japan is a fairly egalitarian society; it hasn't experienced the dramatic rise in inequality that has been so prominent in the US the past four decades.

While GDP growth has been slow, on a per head basis (which needless to say is what should count), it has been on a par with that in the US and the EU.

Unlike other rich countries, Japan has a very homogeneous population. Immigration is low. In fact, for economic reasons, there should be more immigration, but it isn't easy due to significant language and culture barriers.

Abenomics

In 2013, the new government under Prime Minister Abe came up with a three pronged plan ("Abenomics") to revive the Japanese economy, loosely modeled on the famous 1932 reflation under finance minister Korekiyo Takahashi that got Japan out of the Great Depression. The three arrows are:

Monetary stimulus; the BoJ started to buy large amounts of JJBs (Japanese Government Bonds) and other assets.

Fiscal stimulus, which was merely a continuation what it was already doing.

Structural reforms, stuff like getting more women to join the labor force, creating more adjustable markets, etc.

The overall target was to increase Japanese inflation to 2%, the minimum level necessary to keep the debt/GDP ratio from running out of control. There was a considerable degree of success, the yen devalued strongly, export and the stock market boomed, prices started to rise instead of fall (as they had done for years), and optimism returned to Japan, a sort of morning in Japan.

But then the authorities snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by going through with a big VAT increase (from 5% to 8%), which killed off consumer spending and actually threw Japan into a recession. The stock market reversed almost all the way back to the 14,000 level where it had started rallying when Abenomics was announced.

And what's worse, prices started to fall again. Escape velocity had not been achieved and now things were going into reverse. Paul Krugman seems to have been instrumental in talking the government out of a planned second VAT increase, and the BoJ has doubled down, although not after embarking on what was widely perceived mistake of taking Japanese rates negative, which caused the yen to rise again.

A rising yen has two obvious deflationary effects. One through lower import prices and the other through its near perfect negative correlation with the stock market. Foreign investors in Japanese stocks need to pay close attention to movements in the currency.

But the economy is recovering:

Japanese unemployment has reached record lows of 2.8% in April.

Japanese growth is back. It may not look much, but remember that the Japanese population is shrinking at a considerable rate so growth per head is much higher.

The Bank of Japan actually expects growth of 1.6% this year, which would be in the order of 3% for the US if one takes the demographics into consideration, so that is pretty good.

Japanese Stocks

The stocks have already rebounded from the lows last year and are almost back to the top that emerged after the first Abenomics rally. However, Japanese stocks are still cheaper than those of many other countries. From Barron's (our emphasis):

At current levels, Japanese equities are both absolutely and relatively cheap; the equity risk premium is about 7.8% and the forward price/earnings ratio is less than 13. Relative to the MSCI All Country World Index, their valuation is near an all-time low. Cash on balance sheets remains three-to-five times higher than other developed market peers, and corporate governance reforms are encouraging delivery of excess capital to shareholders via share buybacks, dividends and acquisitions.

And according to the FT:

Using data from Aswath Damodaran, which covers the full set of listed Japanese companies excluding financials, the EV/EBITDA ratio is about 7.4, compared to more than 12 for the US. (For Western Europe, the figure is about 9.4.) Damodaran's data only go back a few years, but his figures show that Japanese companies went from being about 1.6 times as expensive as American ones, relative to underlying earnings, to 0.6 times as pricey.

EV/EBITDA is also less amenable to accounting changes, so it's perhaps a better measure to compare stock valuations.

And Japanese corporate profits are at an all-time high and have risen more than American and eurozone corporate profits since 2002.

Indeed, the cash levels of Japanese companies are enormous.

There is no reason to assume it has gone down since, quite the contrary. Corporate cash has reached an astounding 70% of GDP.

So we have a number of pretty good arguments for buying the Japanese market:

Relatively cheap valuations

Growth returning to Japan

Record profitability

Extremely high cash holdings of Japanese corporations

What if Japanese corporations start to use all that cash (and the generated cash from operations, which is where it comes from) to buy back shares or pay more dividends, or expand capacity or R&D?

Risk

The main risks to a further rise in the Japanese stock market are:

A rise of the yen

Labor shortage

A Chinese hard landing

A slowing of the world economy

While unemployment is very low (2.8%), it has been considerably lower in the past. Japan is also investing heavily in robotics as a way to escape labor shortages, and has loosened up immigration restrictions. It is also trying to get more women into the labor market.

We'll leave the possible Chinese hard landing and a Japanese bond meltdown for another day (both risks are not terribly high at the moment, but that doesn't say that this situation will endure) and stick with the most immediate threat to Japanese shares, a possible rise in the yen.

Given Japan's massive public debt, it might be curious to the non-initiated, but the yen is actually a safe-haven currency, doing well when investors get frightened. We're writing this on the eve of the British election and James Comey's testimony, and there is a little surge in the yen ongoing as a result.

However, there is more going on. As Société Générale analyst Kit Juckes has pointed out, the yen correlates eerily with the 10-year US Treasuries.

The question is why this is the case:

Juckes argued that the causation seems pretty clear: the Bank of Japan is anchoring Japanese yields through its quantitative easing program while the yen's relative appeal is a function of yields overseas, as encapsulated by the 10-year Treasury.

So when the Treasuries soften, the yen strengthens. It's good to keep that in mind. Of course, there is Goodhart's law (after former BoE official Charles Goodhart) which states that when any found data regularity is exploited for policy purposes, the relation tends to break down.

So we have to see whether the yen loses if Treasuries start to fall, but for now it's an interesting finding.

Investing

We're not considering individual shares (which would require other articles), although there are plenty listed in the US. There are numerous interesting ETFs, for instance:

The biggest is iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) with $16B in assets. It has done quite well this year, delivering a 12% return.

If you want to hedge out currency movements, you have several options like the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ). This has not done so well, delivering a 4.3% return this year to date.

The main reason for the relative underperformance of DXJ versus EWJ isn't hard to grasp. Since the start of the year, the yen has risen from about 117 to the dollar to 109 to the dollar (see graph above); EWJ was boosted by the strengthening of the yen.

Conclusion

Japan's economy has turned around again, and many of its corporations are relatively cheap compared to those listed in other international markets. They are also profitable and especially cash rich. The main immediate risk looks a rise in the yen as this impacts the shares of the big Japanese exporters. However, for those exposed to non-hedged EFTs, this actually gives some protection, so it seems the more logical choice if one is afraid of a rising yen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.