Berkshire Hathaway: Hold Or Fold?

You are a long-term holder but have valuation concerns. What is more important to knowing whether to hold: a current valuation, or the potential valuation range in the years ahead?

According to SA author Eric Parnell, "Corporations were doing effectively no better in late 2016 than they were in 2011. Yet stock prices have now more than doubled since then,"

"The Beginning Of The End," "The 'Inevitable' Sell-Off," and "How Scary Is This Valuation Chart" are just a few headlines of recent times.

The very proper concerns expressed by Seeking Alpha author Eric Parnell in his article "The Beginning Of The End" essentially centered around:

Excessive and unsustainable borrowings for share buybacks, as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must soon come to an end;

A doubling of share prices over the last 5 years while company earnings remained flat, also as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must come to an end; and

When these ends were reached, the current lofty share prices could be in peril.

In my articles "The End Of The Beginning" and "The End Of The Beginning - Part 2: Buffett Is Right About Buybacks," I set out to analyze the financials of the 11 companies comprising the top 20% of the S&P 500 by market cap to see if borrowing for share buybacks was, in fact, a matter for concern at the individual company level. There could certainly be issues at lower levels, but for those top 20%, the answer is a very definite "No!" While that is a very important fact about the financial strength of these companies, it does not mean shareholders are not affected by overly high share prices.

This article is the seventh in a similar series as the share buyback series, reviewing concerns over ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics. I am conducting these reviews at the individual company level. I have completed my review of six of the 11 companies comprising the top 20% of the S&P 500 by market cap. Those six are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). This article is about Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), one of the 7 companies comprising the 9th decile range of the S&P 500 by market cap.

A Review of Berkshire Hathaway - Looking Back And Looking Ahead

The first question raised by S&P 500 statistics is whether Berkshire Hathaway's share price has increased disproportionately to its earnings over the last 5 years. Table 1 below includes comparative EPS, share prices, and P/E ratios for BRK.B over the last 9 years. Details of share buybacks are also included.

Table 1

If we compare earnings growth to share price growth for the 5-year period December 2011 to December 2016, we find that share price has increased by 113.6%, from $76.30 to $162.98, while EPS has increased by 135.7%, from $4.14 to $9.76. On this basis, the S&P 500 average statistics, of flat earnings and a doubling in share price, do not hold true for Berkshire Hathaway. The company's earnings have not been flat - they have more than doubled and have grown faster than the share price. Fast forward to the present and the share price as of June 2, 2017, of $166.29 has increased by a further 2.03% since that at the end of 2016, despite first quarter 2017 results being down 27.4% compared to those of first quarter 2016. That lifts the first quarter 2017 trailing-twelve month (TTM) P/E ratio up to 18.19, which is still slightly lower than the ratio of 18.43 at end of 2011. So, at the end of first quarter 2017, share price and earnings have grown at about the same pace since 2011.

So far so good, but for a decision to buy or hold, we need to take into account future earnings and dividend expectations. I need to look ahead to see what the earnings and dividend expectations are for Berkshire Hathaway.

Net Income Projections

Take a look at Table 1 and you will see variations in the growth in annual earnings. So, what is the underlying growth trend? I need to do some more work to better understand.

In order to get an idea of how earnings are trending, I find it useful to get away from arbitrary 1-year measurements of earnings and combine them into 3-year earnings periods for comparison purposes. Taking selected data from Table 1 above, I have constructed Table 2 below. I have also shown comparative data from my similar articles, reviewing Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Exxon Mobil, JPMorgan Chase, and Johnson & Johnson (see here, here, here, here, and here).

Table 2

Overall, company earnings for the S&P 500 in the 5-year period 2011-2016 have been flat, while Berkshire Hathaway grew earnings. The company's earnings grew by an average of 17.37% per year for the period 2014-2016 compared to earnings in the period 2008-2010, while the share price increased by a lower 15.5% per year between 2011 and June 2, 2017. In comparison, Amazon.com and Microsoft had flat earnings growth but higher average annual share price growth, with Amazon.com much higher at 37.5% annual average growth.

What could be encouraging for Berkshire Hathaway investors is the 15.15% per year earnings growth for the period 2014-2016 compared to the period 2011-2013. However, that growth rate had slowed from the 17.37% for 2011-2013 compared to the period 2008-2010.

The next task is to determine appropriate projections for net income and EPS growth rates for the company to see if the expected future growth in EPS justifies the present share price. Warren Buffett is quoted as saying, "We've probably grown at 10%, and that's going to be tough, maybe impossible to achieve if we continue in this interest rate environment." Table 3 below includes analysts' forecasts for Berkshire Hathaway from Nasdaq's website.

Table 3

* Surprisingly, only 2 analysts' forecasts are provided for Berkshire Hathaway, one with a more optimistic view and the other with a less optimistic view, with the consensus forecast based on the average of these 2 views. The more optimistic analyst did not provide a forecast for 2019, so I have assumed a 10% growth rate for the more optimistic view for 2019 to be able to reach a more appropriate consensus estimate for 2019. The Nasdaq forecasts in TABLE 3 can be found here. I have to say I have struggled with forming and presenting an opinion on, and a manner in which to assess, Berkshire Hathaway's share price growth prospects. Analysts' forecasts of earnings growth are summarized and compared to historical growth rates in TABLE 4 below.

Table 4

Berkshire Hathaway's earnings grew by an average of 17.37% per year for the period 2014-2016 compared to earnings for the period 2008-2010. The consensus forecast average net income growth rate of 1.46% per year for the period 2017-2019 as shown in TABLE 4 compared to that for the period 2014-2016 signals almost flat earnings growth going forward, if analysts' growth rate forecasts come to fruition.

Projections For Earnings Per Share Need To Take Account Of Any Projected Increase Or Decrease In Outstanding Shares

As can be seen from Table 1, Berkshire Hathaway repurchased shares in 2012 but has not done so since that time. The company does not repurchase shares in relation to stock-based compensation, as it follows a policy not to remunerate on that basis. It also has an aversion to using stock for acquisitions. It does, however, have a policy to repurchase stock if the share price falls below 120% of book value. A detailed discussion of this policy can be found in Richard J. Parsons's article "A Review Of Berkshire's Price-To-Book History". Shreyas Patel provides a different and interesting take on how Warren Buffett arrives at that 120% figure in his article "Warren Buffett's Buyback Math: Why 120% Of Book Value Is The Magic Number For Berkshire".

I will not speculate on whether the company will carry out significant share repurchases over the next 3 years. But I will run my model to project Berkshire Hathaway with and without share repurchases to see the potential effect on EPS, EPS growth rate, and share price. I will assume annual share repurchase expenditure will amount to 50% of annual net income. Also, I am assuming share repurchases commence in the second half of 2017, so only 25% of net income will be expended for share repurchases in Berkshire Hathaway's FY 2017.

Dividend Projections

The article "Is Berkshire Hathaway Likely To Initiate A Dividend?" by Aristofanis Papadatos summarizes the situation with dividends as follows:

The cash of Berkshire Hathaway is $96B and keeps growing at a rate of about $20B per year. Unfortunately for the company, the market is at an all-time high and hence Buffett cannot pinpoint a promising acquisition. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway is trading far above the threshold for share repurchases. That's why Buffett recently mentioned the possibility of a dividend in the future for the first time. Due to the ongoing bull market, it has become increasingly hard for Buffett to identify promising acquisition targets. As a result, Berkshire Hathaway has accumulated a huge cash hoard, which currently stands at $96 B. In addition, in the recent annual meeting of the shareholders, Buffett mentioned the remote possibility of a dividend without contempt for the first time. Therefore, it is natural to wonder whether Berkshire will initiate a dividend in the next few years.

As for share repurchases, I will run my model to project Berkshire Hathaway with and without dividends to see the potential effect on EPS, EPS growth rate, and share price. Over the past 4 years, Johnson & Johnson's dividend payments have amounted to around 50% of net income. I will use a 50% payout ratio for dividends for Berkshire Hathaway, in line with Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio. I am assuming dividends commence in the second half of 2017, so only 25% of net income will be paid out in dividends in the company's FY 2017.

Earnings, Share Price, And Rate Of Return Projections - 3 Years, 2017-2019

Having detailed various key assumptions above, it is now time to bring all of the data together in TABLES 5.1 to 5.4 below, to determine potential share price growth and total returns in the years ahead? Four scenarios are provided based on "No Dividend Or Buyback", "Dividend Only", "Buyback Only", and "Dividend And Buyback". Three cases are provided within each scenario - "consensus", "high", and "low", forecasts of percentage growth rates per TABLES 3 and 4 above.

TABLE 5.1 - "No Dividend Or Buyback"

In TABLE 5.1 above, I have assumed share price will grow at the 3-year average rate of 1.46% per year per TABLE 4. Because Berkshire Hathaway presently pays no dividend, shareholder gains are limited to share price increases. Predictably, a 1.46% per year increase in share price results in a 1.46% per year return for shareholders. Even with share price growth limited to 1.46% per year, TABLE 5.1 shows P/E ratios would increase significantly, if analysts' forecasts for net income hold true. To ensure comparability between the 4 scenarios, the P/E ratios for 2017-2019, as calculated in the base scenario per TABLE 5.1 above, are assumed to remain constant for all scenarios.

TABLE 5.2 - "Dividend Only"

All assumptions for TABLES 5.2 and 5.1 above are the same, with the exception of dividends. In TABLE 5.2, a dividend payout ratio of 50% of net income is assumed. For 2017, dividends are assumed to commence in the second half, with nil dividend payments in the first half. Paying a dividend increases the return for shareholders, with the consensus case lifting returns by 2.43 percentage points, from 1.46% per TABLE 5.1 to 3.89% per TABLE 5.2. It can be seen further below, the same amount spent on buybacks instead of dividends gives a similar increase in shareholders' return on investment.

TABLE 5.3 - "Buyback Only"

All assumptions for TABLES 5.3 and 5.1 above are the same, with the exception of share repurchases and the consequential effect on EPS and share prices. In TABLE 5.3, amounts for share repurchases are assumed at 50% of net income. For 2017, share repurchases are assumed to commence in the second half, with nil share repurchases in the first half. Of particular note is, P/E ratios in TABLE 5.3 are assumed to be the same as in TABLE 5.1 (and TABLE 5.2). Share repurchases reduce the share count and thus increase EPS at a given level of net income. Increased EPS, coupled with assumed constant P/E ratios, result in higher share prices for the share repurchase scenario reflected in TABLE 5.3. Buying back shares increases the return for shareholders, with the consensus case lifting returns by 2.48 percentage points, from 1.46% per TABLE 5.1 to 3.94% per TABLE 5.3. It can be seen that, provided the P/E ratio remains constant and is the same ratio in each case, dividends or buybacks result in similar increases in return for shareholders.

TABLE 5.4 - "Dividend And Buyback"

Both dividends and share buybacks individually gave similar increases of 2.43 and 2.48 percentage points in returns for shareholders, compared to not paying dividends or repurchasing shares. As TABLE 5.4 shows, a combination of the dividend payments per TABLE 5.2 and the share buybacks per TABLE 5.3 increases the consensus case return for shareholders by 4.96 percentage points, roughly double the individual increases.

Hold Or Fold Based On Data In TABLES 5.1 To 5.4?

One of the major concerns for Berkshire Hathaway investors has to be the potential inability of management to continue to be able to reinvest profits at the high rates of return achieved in the past. The difficulty relates both to the availability of projects at prices delivering acceptable returns and to the availability of the ever-increasing size of projects required. Based on analysts' forecasts of earnings, growth in share price over the next 3 years will be limited, unless P/E ratios increase to possibly unacceptable high levels.

But, Berkshire Hathaway has the three most important criteria for an investor: Management, Management, and Management. So, there is still a good possibility management will find those suitable projects and achieve earnings above analysts' forecasts. Company management has expressed awareness of the magnitude of the task facing them. They have thrown out hints of dividends and buybacks to improve shareholder returns in the absence of available projects to lift returns, if necessary.

Conclusion

A projected time frame of 3 years is possibly too short to pass judgment on a business like Berkshire Hathaway. Without introduction of dividend payments or share buybacks, the returns for shareholders over the next 3 years will possibly be quite low. Even with dividends and/or share buybacks, the returns are still likely to be moderate. However, the past record of the company suggests that Berkshire Hathaway could be judged a hold for existing shareholders. For prospective shareholders, it is perhaps a matter of waiting and watching what develops over the period ahead.

I also should add, this is a high-level review based on using analysts' forecasts, and I do feel a need to delve deeper into Berkshire Hathaway's financials and prospects. If Warren Buffett opines the company has grown to a size where high earnings growth rates of the past are no longer possible, then using its massive cash reserves to purposefully reduce the size of the company might be a viable option. This could work well if the share price does slip based on low return expectations.

As explained at the outset, this article is the seventh in a series reviewing concerns over ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics (the "Hold Or Fold" series). This series is running in parallel to another series, (the "Excessive Borrowings For Buybacks" series) examining concerns over excessive borrowings for share buybacks, also according to S&P 500 statistics. The next article in this series will be in relation to Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), the fourth of the companies in the ninth decile range of the S&P 500, and I propose to follow a similar format to that developed for this article. If you wish to receive this and other articles in the dual series promptly, please press the "Follow" button.

