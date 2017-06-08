The Takeaway - Do Not Read Into Mortgage Data Around Holidays

In a report last week I warned that a precipitous drop in weekly mortgage activity was pending. But this week's data showed a sharp seasonally adjusted increase in week-to-week activity. So what happened then?

Well, I believe that due to a slight change in the day of Memorial Day between 2016 (May 30) and 2017 (May 29), last week's data was missing a needed upward adjustment and this week's data was overly adjusted upward. As this data is a measure that compares sequential periods, but is possibly being adjusted using prior year results on dates that vary year-to-year, these adjustments seem flawed. Still, I missed this important point in my report production last week, and for that I apologize. The takeaway here is to be careful reading too much into data generally around holidays.

If you read my report last week, "Prepare for a Precipitous Drop in Mortgage Applications, but Don't Worry", you may be frowning today. Please allow me to explain now why I was not wrong in the gist of the discussion, though I missed an important point.

In summary, last week's report notes my long following of this data point for weekly mortgage activity (NYSE: XLF). Over the years, I've noted major swings in application activity around three-day holidays, and I've usually been right in forecasts like the one I made last week. I just forgot about an important reason for that.

Memorial Day fell on Monday May 29 this year and May 30 last year. As a result, this year's report measured through Friday May 26, while last year's report measured through Friday May 27. Last week, the exclusion of accounting for a drop-off in business activity for the Friday before Memorial Day likely caused the decline seen in last week's data. This week's data measured through Friday June 2nd, while last year's data for this period measured through Friday June 3rd. The inclusion of the holiday's full impact in the adjustment for this week's data against a period last week that was not all-inclusive would have caused the seasonal over-adjustment to the data.

I think the problem is that the MBA's seasonal adjustments may be using prior year data, and because the holiday changes in its exact date year-to-year, it is not appropriate for use. Also, I believe the Friday before the holiday weekend is likely a slow day for real estate (NYSE: IYR) and other business activity relative to other Fridays.

In my discussion, I noted that adjustments to data often fail to account for the drop-off in business activity (NYSE: XHB) on the Friday before a three-day weekend, and likely also on some softness on the Tuesday following it. Last week saw mortgage activity (NYSE: JPM) fall off by 3.4%, which seems excessive.

This week's data showed mortgage activity increase by 7.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Let's note that on an unadjusted basis, activity decreased by 15%. So it appears the MBA overcompensated for the holiday, which was also possibly wrong on an unadjusted basis due to the assumed use of prior year data in making these adjustments.

Now, perhaps another factor came into play. Last week we noted there was hardly any change in mortgage rates, despite a change in long-term Treasury yields. This week, that change fed into mortgage rates a bit, with the average contract interest rate on 30-year fixed rate mortgages on conforming loan balances falling by 3 basis points to its lowest level since November, 4.14%. Average points increased, but the effective rate was still lower for the week.

Now, was that enough of a move to really spur a 10% increase in mortgage applications tied to the purchase of homes? Probably not, considering that the seasonally unadjusted change in this activity was down by 14% week-to-week. It seems to me the big differences in adjusted and unadjusted data are due to the use of prior year data in making the adjustments and a failure to account for the Friday before the holiday weekend. I could be wrong, but that's what I'm inferring based on my years of following the data and noting big swings despite seasonal adjustments.

The takeaway here is to be careful reading into this data around three-day holiday weekends. It appears the MBA has not yet perfected its seasonal adjustments. Follow my column here at Seeking Alpha for my regular work on real estate and other markets.

