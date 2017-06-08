Shell Midstream: Share Price Drop After Oil Sell-Off Is An Opportunity

The sell-off from the June 7th oil price drop is an opportunity to pick up shares at their highest yield ever since becoming publicly-traded.

I try to dedicate most of my research time to uncovering new ideas, but every few months, I take a step back and pick through some legacy positions in my portfolio to see if they still meet the cut. My current portfolio is a bit overweight on number of holdings currently, while also being heavy in cash, and that means this move is long overdue.

Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX) is a company I've both owned and covered extensively here on Seeking Alpha (initial research here, follow-up at the beginning of this year here), and I'd recommend reading those to get an in-depth review of the legacy assets. Since my last research note, Shell Midstream has reported two quarters, as well as announced another large dropdown, so that is the focus here.

Quick Recap On Q4 2016/Q1 2017 Earnings

Q4 saw $84M in adjusted EBITDA, up from $68M in Q3 2016. The increase was primarily due to the acquisitions of additional ownership interests in the Mars pipeline, as well as the new 49% interest in Odyssey. This was the drop that occurred at the end of Q3 2016 from Shell Pipeline. Q1 2017 results also posted an improvement (to $87M) in EBITDA, with most of that organic growth (December announcement of assets acquired from BP were just incremental).

Bengal has been a star performer onshore (up to 579 kbpd in flows, from 537M in Q3 2016), with the Mars pipeline posting strong volume increases as well offshore. Over the next several years, investors should expect continued increases in flows on the Mars and Amberjack offshore pipelines, with more flat expectations for other assets (Delta, Odyssey, Auger).

After the most recent drops, the asset base is very balanced between onshore/offshore assets (near 50/50 split). Net debt was $530M at the end of Q1, putting net debt/EBITDA at roughly 1.5x on annualized Q1 results. After the recently announced massive drop (see below), that number will climb to 2.6x, which is still a more than manageable number. Shell Midstream can stand to pick up another $700-900M in assets over the next year without any real concern from shareholders on the underlying leverage.

Additional Asset Acquisitions

Concurrent with the recent of Q1 2017 results, Shell Midstream announced it was entering into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire 100% interests in two refinery gas pipelines, as well as the Delta and Na Kika offshore pipeline assets. The purchase price was right (8.4x next year's EBITDA, or $75M EBITDA), and like usual, is expected to be immediately accretive to Shell Midstream shareholders. Like the prior drop, this was funded via a debt offering and cash on hand, confirming the move away from dilutive share offerings which seemed to be getting on investors' nerves throughout the company's first several years of operation.

The refinery pipelines are made up of roughly 100 miles of gas pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to Shell Chemical sites, including Shell's Norco refinery and Deer Park refinery. The refinery pipelines are the first drops of assets outside of Royal Dutch's Shell Pipeline subsidiary, instead from Shell Chemicals, and it represents a milestone in Shell Midstream's asset strategy, which is set to include more of these types of deals in the future.

For the rest of the drop (Na Kika/Delta), the Na Kika Pipeline connects the Na Kika platform (eight different subsea fields) to the Delta Pipeline, which aggregates volumes from five offshore pipelines (including Odyssey, which Shell Midstream already owns) along the eastern side of the Gulf; the final connection in bringing that raw crude onshore for processing. Expect a similar move to be taken with the December drops of 10% drops in Endymion and Proteus.

The Mattox pipeline is currently being constructed by Shell Pipeline, which will connect those two pipelines together, creating a new strategic pipeline, delivering raw crude to Clovelly, Louisiana. I would be willing to bet that Shell Midstream investors will see further ownership interest drops from Endymion and Proteus in the back half of 2017 and 2018 in preparation for that move.

The Distribution, Also The Final Word

Distribution coverage remains exceptionally high: 1.4x over the past two reported quarters. After maintenance capital expenditures, Shell Midstream is throwing off plenty of excess cash: $85M annualized off of Q1. There is enough underlying cash flow to increase the distribution 33% (excluding potential impact from the above drop), and Shell Midstream has stuck to its plan of increasing that distribution 5%/quarter to shareholders.

Today, Shell Midstream trades near the cheapest that it ever has on dividend yield; 3.8%. The only other time it was cheaper was during the Q4 2016 MLP sell-off, at which point, I personally added more shares. While there should be increases in the underlying yield naturally over the next several years as the company grows in size and scale in order to comp better versus peers, the discount seems a touch high again today.

I've sold some October $30 puts (16% annualized returns on locked up cash) on the additional recent weakness from the oil price drop. As mentioned before, offshore production maintains break-even oil prices well below the current $45/barrel price; similar story for the onshore assets Shell Midstream supports.

Looking forward to Q2, expect much higher incremental EBITDA, with the transaction effective as of May 1st (contribution for two of three months in the quarter). There will be a little extra cash raised as well, as the company is selling a line off of Zydeco, connecting the Port Neches Terminal to the Port Arthur refinery. Shell Midstream is receiving $19.4M for this 5.5-mile piece of pipe, and is a more than fair price for the underlying asset. Auger will see some lower flow (two refiners taking plants down for maintenance, usual Q1/Q2 refining plant turnaround activity), and Zydeco will see $10M in maintenance projects, up from Q1 levels.

After doing some more due diligence here, as well as comping versus peer alternatives like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and others, this is a position I intend to keep. For investors that believe in management vision and direction (at least 20% annual distribution growth over the next two years), there really should not be any hesitation in building a position at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.