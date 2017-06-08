How To Beat The First Trust Capital Strength ETF And Other Large-Cap ETFs With The Capital Strength Stocks Of The Russell 1000

FTCS’s performance is not much better than that for SPY (the ETF tracking the S&P 500), which over this period returned 8.25% annualized, with a maximum drawdown of -55.2%.

Over the same period, the First Trust Capital Strength ETF, which selects stocks from the Nasdaq Index, produced only 9.63% annualized return with a maximum drawdown of -53.6%.

A backtest, from 7/6/2006 (inception of FTCS) to 5/31/2017, showed a 24.7% annualized return with a maximum drawdown of -25.7%, and low average annual turnover of about 80%.

The portfolio holds six large-cap stocks selected from a universe of twenty Russell 1000 Index stocks with Capital Strength type characteristics, rebalanced quarterly in January, April, July and October.

This system invests in well-capitalized companies with strong market positions, which pay good dividends, have price appreciation potential, and provide a degree of downside protection during bear markets.

Investors holding FTCS are probably well-satisfied with the performance of this 50-stock ETF with gains of 13.2% this year, and 17.7% over one year, to May 31. However, one can do much better by designing one's own capital strength universe and portfolio. The system described here is the iM 6-Stock Capital Strength Portfolio, which always holds six stocks selected from the iM-Capital Strength Universe. The backtest showed high gains of 19.7% for this year, and 42.9% over one year, to May 31, 2017.

The iM-Capital Strength Universe

The Capital Strength IndexSM stock qualification criteria were modified to select stocks for the iM-Capital Strength Universe. The stocks come from the Russell 1000 Index and must:

have a minimum three-month average daily dollar Trading Volume of $10-million, have a Cost of Capital less than the Return on Capital, after meeting criteria 1 and 2, be in the top 500 securities by Market Capitalization, have at least $1 billion in Cash or $1.1-billion of Short Term Investments, have a Long-Term Debt to Market-Cap ratio less than 30%, have a Return on Equity greater than 15%, have a compound annual growth rate of Earnings per Share over the last 3 years greater than 2.5%, and have a Short Interest Ratio of 9 days or less.

The universe is then reduced to 20 stocks by sorting eligible companies according to the Sales percent change (recent Quarter vs. Quarter 1 year ago), and Average Dividend Yield over the last 60 months.

The Ranking System

Stocks are ranked by a dividend yield-and-growth combination ranking system with four factors:

Dividend Yield (%), using the Indicated Annual Dividend. Dividend Percent Change, Year over Year (%). Dividend Growth Rate, 3 Years (%). Dividend Yield, 5 Year Average (%).

Factor-1 has a weight of 70% and the remaining 10% each.

Buy Rules

Stocks may not occupy more than 40% of any specific sector of the Global Industry Classification Standard. The only other buy rule is for stocks to have 3- and 5-year Beta values less than 1.30 during weak economic conditions as signaled by the iM Composite Market Timer.

Sell Rules

If current positions fall out of the universe then these stocks are only sold at the time of rebalancing, but stocks subject to corporate mergers or offers to buy are sold immediately.

Trading Effort

The average annual turnover for this system from 2000 to 2017 was only about 80%. Stocks are equally weighted initially and on each rebalancing effective date. The portfolio is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly, on the first trading day of the last week of January, April, July, and October, which corresponds within a few days to the rebalancing times of the Capital Strength Index.

Thus, very little effort is required to follow this model as there were only 77 realized trades from 2000 to 2017. Also 35% of all trades had a holding period longer than one year, providing tax efficiency if traded in an account, which is not tax deferred. Additionally, there were 128 minor adjustment trades resulting from rebalancing.

Holding period Pct. of all trades Number of trades 2000-2017 7-21 days - 0 22-42 days - 0 43-92 days 27.3% 21 93-183 days 22.1% 17 184-240 days - 0 241-365 days 15.6% 12 More than a year 35.1% 27

Table-1 shows further details of all realized trades from the backtest. The system produced a win rate of 73% and provided an average 3.9% dividend yield over the last three years. The average return for all 77 trades was 17.9%.

Performance Comparison With First Trust Capital Strength ETF and Other Funds

The performance comparison is shown in the table below (which comes from the First Trust website) with the iM 6-Stock Capital Strength Portfolio returns superimposed and shown in red. The beginning date of the backtest simulation was the same as the inception date of FTCS, Jul-6-2006. It is apparent that for all periods iM 6-Stock Capital Strength Portfolio outperformed the FTCS, the Capital Strength Index, the S&P 500 Value Index, and the S&P 500 Index.

Additional performance comparisons are shown in the table below. It is apparent that for all periods, the iM 6-Stock Capital Strength Portfolio significantly outperformed ETFs FTCS, the Vanguard Large-Caps, and SPY.

Performance 2000-2017

Performance from Jan-2000 to May-2017 is shown in Figure-1. The model produced an annualized return of 19.0% with a -25.7% maximum drawdown. An initial investment of $100 would have grown to $2,066 from Jan-2000 to end of May-2017. The maximum drawdown was significantly less than for benchmark SPY, the ETF tracking the S&P 500, which can be attributed to the superior performance of Capital Strength type stocks during market downturns.

This model shows a very low average annual turnover of about 81% (0.8 x). The average holding period of a position was 459 days and share price was taken as the closing price for the day. Trading cost, including slippage, was taken as approximately 0.15% of trade amounts.

Performance 2006-2017

Performance from Jul-2006 to May-2017 is shown in Figure-2, which is an extract from the overall performance shown in Figure-1 beginning at the inception of FTCS. The model produced an annualized return of 24.7% with a -25.7% maximum drawdown, while FTCS produced only a 9.63% annualized return with a maximum drawdown of -53.6% over this period.

Performance 2009-2017

The simulated performance from Mar 9, 2009 to May 31, 2017 is shown in Figure-3. The start date for this period is the date when the S&P 500 was at its lowest level during the financial crisis recession. For the approximately 8-year long backtest period, the simulated annualized return was 33.2% with a maximum drawdown of -12.5% producing about three times the total return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF with a lower drawdown.

Risk Measurements Of The iM 6-Stock Capital Strength Portfolio

Risk measurements are from Portfolio 123. The iM 6-Stock Capital Strength Portfolio appears to be less risky than buy-and-hold of SPY, as confirmed by the low Standard Deviation and Beta, and high Sharpe and Sortino Ratios. Alpha indicated excess returns relative to return of the benchmark SPY is about 15% annualized.

Portfolio holdings of the iM 6-Stock Capital Strength Portfolio

Holdings 6/2/2017 Ticker Name MktCap $-Billion Sector Code Yield (%) BA Boeing Co. 115.2 INDUSTRIAL 3.03 BBY Best Buy Co. Inc. 18.6 DISCRETIONARY 2.28 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 159.8 TECH 3.63 EMR Emerson Electric Co. 38.2 INDUSTRIAL 3.24 HPQ HP Inc. 31.9 TECH 2.80 MO Altria Group Inc. 145.4 STAPLE 3.25

Following the model

The backtest indicates above market returns with drawdowns better than for the broader market, as one would expect from a system investing in Capital Strength type stocks.

Sufficient information has been provided here to replicate this model by anybody having basic financial modelling know how and access to comprehensive stock data such as is available at Portfolio 123. However, on iMarketSignals, we will also report the performance and the quarterly trading signals.

Appendix

Performance of the iM 20-Stock Capital Strength Universe 2006-2017

The portfolio of 20 stocks is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly, on the first trading day of the last week of January, April, July, and October. Performance can be directly compared with FTCS, since there are no buy or sell rules and the model is always fully invested.

Performance from Jul 2006 to end of May 2017 is shown in Figure-4. The model produced an annualized return of 15.5% with a -42.7% maximum drawdown. An initial investment of $100 would have grown to $482.

This universe has a very low average annual turnover of about 56% (0.6 x). The average holding period of a position was 530 days and share price was taken as the closing price for the day. Trading cost, including slippage, was taken as approximately 0.15% of trade amounts.

It is apparent that for all periods, except YTD, the iM 20-Stock Capital Strength Universe out-performed FTCS, the Vanguard large-cap funds listed further up, and SPY by a wide margin.

Holdings of the iM 20-Stock Capital Strength Universe

Holdings 6/2/2017 Ticker Name MktCap $-Billion Sector Code Yield (%) BBY Best Buy Co. Inc. 18.6 DISCRETIONARY 2.28 LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. 49.5 DISCRETIONARY 4.67 MAT Mattel Inc. 7.7 DISCRETIONARY 6.74 CVX Chevron Corp. 195.3 ENERGY 4.19 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 336.8 ENERGY 3.87 AMGN Amgen Inc. 117.2 HEALTHCARE 2.89 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 350.6 HEALTHCARE 2.58 MRK Merck & Co. Inc. 179.4 HEALTHCARE 2.87 BA Boeing Co. 115.2 INDUSTRIAL 2.99 EMR Emerson Electric Co. 38.2 INDUSTRIAL 3.24 WSO Watsco Inc. 5.2 INDUSTRIAL 2.89 MO Altria Group Inc. 145.4 STAPLE 3.25 PG Procter & Gamble Co. (The) 226.6 STAPLE 3.11 PM Philip Morris International Inc. 189.2 STAPLE 3.42 WMT Wal-Mart Stores Inc. 240.7 STAPLE 2.56 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 159.8 TECH 3.63 HPQ HP Inc. 31.9 TECH 2.80 MXIM Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 13.7 TECH 2.73 PAYX Paychex Inc. 21.3 TECH 3.10 TXN Texas Instruments Inc. 81.4 TECH 2.45 Average 126.2 3.31

Disclaimer

Note: All performance results are hypothetical and the result of backtesting over the period 2000 to 2017. No claim is made about future performance.