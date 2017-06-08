Seadrill - Should We Expect More Volatility The Next Few Weeks

Investors who want to play SDRL have a few alternatives to choose from.

The price of oil is the main element when it comes to trading the sector and any sharp oil move will translate to an even sharper move for the OSD.

Let's have a quick snapshot of the stock since April 1, 2017. What can we conclude.

Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL)

Investment Strategy:

The oil service sector in general experiences the worst downturn in recent history and filing for bankruptcy is now a familiar occurrence that we get to witness on a weekly basis unfortunately.

Everyone here knows that Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and its subsidiaries such as North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) are in the process of restructuring their huge debt, either through an out-of-court deal or through Chapter 11. We all expect an agreement probably in July, after the company announced early April that it managed to get another delay to complete the restructuring plan.

Very often in these particular situations, shareholders are offered a tiny percentage of the new stock, and I believe Seadrill restructuring plan will leave between 3% to 8% to actual shareholders.

As I indicated in my preceding article, Seadrill may come up with an out-of-court deal -- with the consent of the majority of the bondholders -- which is generally more favorable for actual shareholders, in my opinion.

But, there is no guarantee whatsoever and perhaps the best strategy is to adopt a "middle way strategy", based on the "most likely" scenario which is a restructuring under a pre-packaged bankruptcy deal that leaves a small stake to shareholders in the new company.

However, we are not experiencing a "normal case" here and by far. With the main player being John "big John" Fredriksen, worth over $9 billion, it opens the door to great uncertainties and sheer volatility. In fact, we should expect even more volatility the next few weeks as we are approaching to a conclusion.

A quick snapshot of the stock since April 1, 2017.

The general trend has been quite clear since the beginning of the second-quarter 2017. The stock has lost about 48% of its market value since April 1, 2017.

The only noticeable time SDRL tried to breakout the downtrend, was on April 22 and 23, with a jump to 0.68 on high volume. The move was driven by expectation that OPEC was about to extend the cut until March 2018, and increase the cuts to balance the market.

Unfortunately, OPEC decision was a disappointment and while extending by 9 months the production cuts decided last year, the cartel did not increase production cuts as some analysts hoped for, myself included. The immediate result was that SDRL resumed quickly its slide again.

This negative trend has been amplified yesterday. The EIA reported a 3.3-million-barrel build in commercial stockpiles for the week to June 2, a day after the API reported a draw of 4.62 million barrels, with analysts expecting the API to report a draw of 3.5-million barrels for last week.

Let's compare SDRL with Transocean (NYSE:RIG) which is still considered a solid investment in the offshore drilling sector and often the cobellwether when it comes to future expectations.

We can see that SDRL is dropping at almost 1.5x the rate of RIG on average. However, both trends are significantly down and are highly influenced by the oil prices.

The conclusion is that the offshore drilling industry is struggling (no surprise here) as shown by a stronger downside compared to the Brent (visible in the charts above).

However, the price of oil is the main element when it comes to trading the sector and any sharp oil move will translate to an even sharper move for offshore drilling stocks, estimated in a range of 2x to 2.5x. Why?

The industry is financially weak, thus the risk premium increases exponentially on any bad news. The stocks trade with more volatility and are more negatively affected when oil prices drop.

However, when it comes to SDRL the recent days are indicating a potential bottom or a pause, if you want, until the company decides to release the news about the restructuring and its impact on the shareholders. This trend has to be confirmed this week.

The fundamental question for SDRL shareholders now, is what the company means by "minimal recovery"?

Seadrill's restructuring plan is likely to involve substantial impairments or the conversion of Seadrill's bonds. With this, the company expects shareholders to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares. But the company's business operations won't likely be affected. Said Market Realist.

Seadrill's debt

Seadrill has a total interest-bearing debt of $9.3 billion in which $3.3 billion is short-term debt. The remaining $5.9 billion is long-term debt. The company has a cash balance of $1.4 billion, which brings the company's net interest-bearing debt to about $7.9 billion.

The market cap for Seadrill is now about $220 million based on the close yesterday at $0.424. Some of you may think wrongly that if shareholders get 5% or less, of the new SDRL, the share price will be 5% of the $0.424 or $0.02, right?

Not so fast! On the one hand, yes, shareholders get hopefully 5% of the new company after restructuring and shares outstanding will be much higher probably close to 2+ billions (wild guess).

On the other hand, the total value of the company will be higher as well, and the debt load will be reduced significantly.

In short, you get a much smaller piece of the pie but the pie is getting a lot bigger. The question is how bigger the pie will be to justify a new SDRL share price at 0.424?

The question is academic, of course. No one really knows what will happen and how the shareholders will be affected. I will not play the game and use empty expression such as "wipe out", "stock trading as an option" or "avoid at any price".

A recent example is the Tidewater pre-packaged bankruptcy that Seeking Alpha published two weeks ago. Please click here to read.

The result is that the company will substantially strengthen its balance sheet and will be better fitted to "weather the downturn".

Tidewater's existing shares of common stock will be cancelled, and the existing common stockholders of Tidewater will receive their pro rata share of common stock representing 5% of the pro forma common equity in the reorganized Tidewater. The existing shareholders will also be granted six year warrants to buy purchase additional shares of common stock of the future reorganized Tidewater.

What is the "best" strategy?

All I know is that SDRL will trade in correlation with the oil prices and due to a precarious situation the stock will fluctuate much more than its peers. In this case investors have a few alternatives to choose from:

1 - Assuming an absolute bottom in the 0.35's until end of July, it is perhaps time to accumulate the stock now either on the long side or the short side, depending on how you see the restructuring affecting the future stock. This is risky but offers also and high profit potential.

2 - Day trade the stock on news when volume is strong enough. This is what I recommend if you know how to play the market.

3 - Do nothing and wait for the news to decide what to do next. Which is my recommendation if you are not a professional trader.

4 - Sell out and move on. The oil sector is not for you.

