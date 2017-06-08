OFS Capital: An Attractive BDC

However, there are still choices out there that are more attractive than others; you just need to know where to look for them.

BDCs in general are no longer deep value plays as most of the investing public realizes they can benefit from higher rates.

The US is currently in an environment of improving economic prospects, and increasing interest rates. Other forces however have served to cap longer term main street rates, reducing spreads.

Macro:

Despite ongoing war in the Middle East, Brexit, UK terrorist attacks, never-ending bad press for the US President, North Korea nuclear jitters, and a myriad of other global threats, the odds of another Fed interest rate hike this month remains at over 95%. Indeed, maybe it is in part because of US resilience in face of these challenges that the Fed feels comfortable enough to not only make two hikes in the first half of this year, but may do another two before year end. This time last year, would you or anyone have thought the S&P would be up over 12.5% post-election, successfully staring down a potential 100 basis points in Fed Fund rate hikes during 2017?

Source: Yahoo Finance

In the quote I started this article with, CNBC certainly did not seem to, but to be fair, neither did I.

To be fair, few thought the President Who Shall Not Be Named (lest the comment thread devolve in a political quagmire) would win. Fewer still guessed US post-election economic optimism would continue to take on everything the world has to throw at it saying, "Well go ahead punk, make my day!" Yet here we remain:

Source: Investors.com

You wouldn't know that we continue to be at war, that Fundamental Islamic Terrorism seems to successfully make a new headline every week, that more American's know what EMP stands for than ever before, or that God forbid the UK should successfully extricate itself from the EU.

Indeed, US resilience to these factors, plus money flowing into the US from overseas due to an ongoing disparity in sovereign debt rates (see chart below), is giving the Fed all the cover it needs.

Source: tradingecononmics.com

I mean, exactly who are the basket case economies still on monetary life support revealed in the sovereign rate snapshot above? 2.15% does not seem like much for a 10-year bond to me, but it's twice what a someone can get from the UK, four times what France pays, a German thinks it positively generous at 8x the return she is offered, and Japan, well I just don't understand the Japanese mentality. Who in the world would tie up money at $4 in annual interest for every $10,000 invested? $10M sounds like a manageable nest egg to retire on, except the $4,000 it produces when invested in Japanese bonds wouldn't quite fund my annual expenses.

So, short term Fed Fund rates hikes look to continue, while main street rates and the 30-year mortgage remain relatively suppressed. The spread 2 and 10 year initially popped due to the US election, but has been compressing due to a combination of world events and Fed rate hikes ever since:

Source: St. Louis Fed

In this situation, what's a young boy (OK, 50-year old man), to do?

Well for one the situation some BDCs seem to be in is rather interesting. The LIBOR rate upon which most existing loans are based, continues to increase:

Source: St. Louis Fed

Meanwhile, competition and money pouring into the US trying to find a home, is holding down the rates it can charge small business for new loans. New loans are suffering from yield compression, while existing loans, which only really started exceeded floors significantly in Q2, are becoming more and more profitable.

As such, I thought I would review a BDC which I hold in the Search for Value portfolio, and think could benefit under the current situation. I would not call this BDC particularly cheap. It has climbed along with the market. I am not the first to realize BDCs benefit from higher interest rates. However, I would say it is one of the better choices currently out there. Certainly better than plunking $10M (or $10K) in to Japanese sovereign debt.

OFS Capital

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is a relatively unknown, small-cap ($190 million market cap), with only about $320 million under management (post recent equity issuance). It however is managed by OFS Management, a $12 billion AUM asset manager which specifically specializes in debt financing. It also benefits from shared services (HR, IT, legal, compliance) with CIM group a PE manager with $20 billion under management. So, while the BDC is small, there is a lot of knowledge, experience, contacts, and resources backing it up. (If you are wondering, what these all have in common, it is Richard Ressler: Founder of CIM Group and Orchard Capital; Chairman of OFS Management, J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT); Director of Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS), King of Capitalism, Premier of Profit, Duke of… :)

Management alignment:

Despite being externally managed and having fees which I would classify as fair to middling (1.75% of AUM, cash excepted, plus 20% of profits with an 8% hurdle), management is well aligned with shareholders. This is because management ARE major shareholders.

Management of OFS hold over 20% of the shares outstanding, a fairly meaningful holding for them (2.9 million shares). The current value of management stock ownership is approximately four times annual fees paid to the manager ($9.1 fees vs. $40.7 ownership) with the dividends resulting from that ownership representing 30% of their overall combined annual income ($4 million in annual dividends vs. $13 million in combined fees and dividends). Management may be external, but in this case they still care about the success of the BDC on a per share basis.

That became very evident during a large (roughly 40%) stock issuance which occurred at the beginning of Q2. Management wanted to grow the portfolio. However, approval on its 2nd SBIC government subsidized loan (more on this later) was taking forever, and the stock was trading under book value. Management did not feel they could issue more shares and still be well aligned with shareholder interests. They therefore decided to pull money out of their own pocket to make up the difference. Yep, they wrote a check in excess of a million dollars, from their own funds, in order to pay the equity issuance sales commission and the difference between what the new stock would have been issued at and its current NAV. Can you imagine Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), the poster child of poorly aligned management, doing something similar?

Do not get me wrong, I am not implying management is kindhearted or generous, rather I am saying it made good sense for them. This is the kind of thing that can happen when management interests are well aligned with shareholders. Do not trust in management, trust in management alignment.

Analyst Alignment:

I also care about OFS shareholder success. The Search for Value portfolio 'SFV', which is my personal Roth IRA and holds about 25% of my net worth, took its first position in OFS back in April of last year. It then made a second purchase during a dip in early November. Another purchase in other accounts was made in April of this year following the recent 4 million share equity issuance inspired dip (note all numbers have been adjusted for this sizable 40% of outstanding issuance).

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, due to money management portfolio rules in 'SFV' (a 3rd and final purchase can only be made after an event which is significantly positive for the business), no 3rd purchase was made for that particular account.

Portfolio:

OFS Capitals portfolio is fairly well diversified:

Source: Q1 2017 earnings presentation

They also tend to stay away from cyclical and commodity oriented business due to the large up and downs regularly experienced in those sectors.

With a 12% average portfolio yield, a focus on smaller size borrowers ($3 - $50 million EBITDA), and only approximately 64% of the portfolio in senior secured debt, one cannot say however that they have a lower than normal risk portfolio. They do not appear to have any exotic CLOs or other risky derivatives, so that is a good thing. Rather their portfolio yield is in part high due to their tendency to make loans on the smaller end of the BDC spectrum, while the require equity or preferred equity kickers in conjunction with the debt hold down the overall Senior Secured Debt %. This is still risk, but its smart risk. It is being a small business lender with a bit of VC type equity for occasional larger gains thrown in.

Additionally, when OFS makes subordinated loans, I noticed it tends to do so with what I would consider more predictable or counter-cyclical cash flow borrowers: United Biologics Holdings, LLC (medical labs), NeoSystems Corp. (accounting services), and Southern Technical Institute, LLC (colleges and universities) are examples.

Cash Flows, Risk, Dividend Coverage, Valuation:

OFS Capitals 9.1% dividend has been well covered over the last couple years (110% coverage on average). The 10% DCF (Darren's Cash Flow = 9.1% dividend * 110% coverage) currently on offer, and stock trading a little below book, is reasonably attractive but by no means a deep value. Also, considering they just greatly expanded the assets under management by doing a rather large 40% share issuance, I expect it is going to take some time for them to put those recent large cash inflows to work (maybe not with OFS Management and CIM connections, but we will see). Thus, due to a large lump of cash sitting on the balance sheet concurrent with a greatly increased share-count, they will probably not cover the dividend in Q2.

This however is not something I will be concerned about. I don't want them to overly rush to put the money to work anymore than they, 20% shareholders, are likely to do so. In today's environment-shrinking spreads, increasing interest rates, an improving business cycle-issuing business loans on the smaller side of the sector with equity kickers should be fairly attractive. However, management should take its time; the dividend can be paid from carry-over income for a couple quarters. Certainly, they need to put the cash to work, but they also need to not be too eager, to do it smart.

There are also a couple other potential upsides to the investment which I also foresee.

Funding and Interest rate upside:

What makes OFS particularly interesting to me is the fact that 100% of its borrowing is 3.18% SBIC debt fixed through September 2025. When 66% of the loans you make are LIBOR based floating rates, and interest rates are increasing, this 100% fixed rate debt becomes extremely attractive. It means in addition to the equity kickers benefiting from an improving business cycle, the debt spread significantly benefits from an increase in interest rates.

A 100 basis-point increase in LIBOR, a real possibility for 2017, translates to about an 8% increase in expected Net Interest Income (NII) to OFS.

Source: Q1 2017 earnings presentation

Future interest rate increases, through 2025 at least, just make the picture more attractive. As one of the few investments out there which do better when interest rates increase, OFS can offer real diversification benefits for many portfolio's (including Search for Value). Contrary to what many might think, OFS can actually reduce overall portfolio risk, especially for those who still allocate a sizeable % to fixed rate bonds.

However, with OFS the real thing to listen for is the approval of that second SBIC loan. The recent share issuance, in combination with that loan, would greatly help OFS obtain mass. Critical mass that can flow down to per share cash flows eventually warranting a dividend increase. But it is that second SBIC loan, once put to work, which really applies attractive leverage for new shareholders.

In today's environment, one is best to lock in all the subsidized, low fixed-rate debt the government is willing to hand out (any people who still have adjustable rate mortgages on their homes take note). When you borrow at 3.18% to lend at LIBOR + 8% (about 9% currently) you make a 6% spread (= 9% - 3.18% rounded). Where LIBOR to go up 100 basis points, there is no extra cost, your spread merely goes from 6% to 7% (note that is a 17% increase in operating profit). Where the 3 month LIBOR to one day return to its 30-year historic average (4%), the likely average spread on that fixed debt increases to 9%, resulting in a 50% increase in NII for doing essentially nothing but sitting, waiting, and collecting your dividend.

So that second SBIC loan, by applying attractive fixed rate leverage to the recently increased equity base, really helps the potential per share NII growth to ramp. While I have no idea when or if it will happen, I suspect if it does the shares will quickly respond. I would not be surprised by a 20% increase in price within a few days of a 2nd SBIC loan approval. I do know a relatively rare third investment in the Search for Value portfolio will be contributing to share demand.

Conclusion:

OFS is a small and relatively obscure BDC. This tends to scare people away or to never even hear of it. But it is these very same traits, plus a recent large share issuance, which make the multiple you have to pay for it that much more attractive. OFS also has big competent sponsorship, strong alignment, a solid 9% dividend, and potential upside from: equity kickers in an improving economy, interest rate increases, or the attractive leverage potentially provided if a second SBIC loan is approved. This is why the Search for Value portfolio has a 2x normal allocation to it, and would consider going to 3x under the right conditions.

Plug for BDC Buzz (who now owes me a beer):

While I think OFS one of the better BDC choices out there, I would not call it particularly cheap. It is also not the only BDC out there. GBDC for instance, while having a lower dividend yield, is probably also lower risk, and does even better were interest rates to increase. If you really want to get the low-down on BDC's. The good, the bad, and the stay away from me ugly, I recommend you consider BDC Buzz's new SA service "Sustainable Dividends". I have been a subscriber to a BDC Buzz's service for a couple years now and find his coverage of the sector quite good.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article covers a speculative investment. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation. Therefore, I cannot recommend this or for that matter any investment to you. Do your own due diligence.