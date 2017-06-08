Multimedia Weekly Digest: Portfolio Advice

Every week we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

This week we turn our attention to some good portfolio building advice. We start with the massive and growing trend towards passive investing, which Steven Bregman (who Jim Grant describes as "one of Wall Street's most interesting thinkers") calls "the greatest bubble ever".

Jesse Felder interviewed him this week on his excellent podcast, Super Investors and the Art of Worldly Wisdom.

Steven reveals the little-discussed structural shift in passive investing which dramatically devalues it as a strategy, and how investors have been deceived by historical return figures that are not applicable to the products they own today.

CFA Institute Contributors tackled the topic as well, spelling out the importance of avoiding unintended bets in your investment portfolio.

At the 70th CFA Institute Annual Conference, Robert P. Browne, CFA, CIO at Northern Trust, discussed how asset allocation decisions are made using quantitative methods, while the underlying (active) portfolios are often run by managers from the fundamental school of investing. Portfolio managers "think [investing] is about being deep and thorough about one name against the other," Browne said. "I always have to remind them, once you own more than 30 securities, you are no longer an analyst. You are a portfolio manager." "With all the quant tools and pressure in the industry, you'd think it's common knowledge, and yet I continuously see it violated," Browne lamented. "Be conscious what's driving the risk in your portfolio," Browne continued. "Don't tell me you're underweight Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) without realizing that you are underweighting the technology sector without buying other tech stocks, or that you are making a size bet, or a bet against trends in consumer electronics. Those are all the implied bets when you underweight the largest name in your universe," he explained.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments gets specific with its advice and encourages investors to "take a global view to benefit from sustainable long-term growth themes."

Every country needs to do at least some work on its infrastructure, which presents an opportunity for infrastructure spending to grow 6% per year for at least a decade. Watch Colin Moore explain why taking advantage of this long-term opportunity requires a new way of thinking.

Speaking of getting specific with allocation advice, check out three stock ideas of the month from three of our Marketplace authors, Fred McClimans, Bret Jensen and Ian Bezek:

