Staples: Darn Those Pesky GAAP Numbers

Discussion of the rumored buy out offers and where to go from here.

The importance of looking at the actual 10Q and 10K results and not relying solely on the company presentation.

Another quarter and another Staples (SPLS) earnings release.

I made a mistake.

I made the mistake of listening to the Staples Conference call and investor presentation of the Q1 2017 numbers BEFORE I looked at the actual 10Q.

If there is one thing that you can criticize Staples for is that they are experts at not talking about bad news on their investor earnings calls and focusing the vast majority of the time on positive items, no matter how small or trivial they may be in the grand scheme of things.

Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation

The headline numbers that were presented were sales of $4.1 billion, down 5% from Q1 2016, or down 3% on a comparable sales number (accounting for the store closures and acquisitions).

The company also reported a net income of $105 million, or $.16 per share non-GAAP from continuing operations.

On the conference call, Staples management did a fantastic job reminding everyone how good of a job they are doing and the Staples 20/20 plan kept on being mentioned.

Starting this call, there was even a new term being thrown around, "Pro Categories."

“Based on our success growing categories beyond office supplies, we’re intensifying our focus on several key growth categories including facilities supplies, breakroom supplies, furniture, technology solutions, and promotional products, or what we now refer to as ‘Pro Categories’. We’re pursuing this opportunity from a position of strength as we bring together the products, services, and expertise to provide a differentiated offering to business customers of all sizes.” Source: Staples Q1 2017 Press Release, pg 5.

To go along with the "Pro Categories," management announced a new slogan,

Staples, It's Pro Time

It's catchy....

We will have to see if Pro Categories is the new BOSS.... or what... Is BOSS replaced by the new Pro Categories? Are all Pro Categories BOSS? But not all BOSS are Pro?

In either case... it has not helped sales.

One thing clearly evident was that management is "Pro" at cherry picking statistics to quote.

In the Hightlights for Q1,

Source: Staples Q1 2017 Presentation Slides.

... management is quick to discuss 1% growth in comp sales in the Business Advantage program. Wow... mind blowing. (Sarcasm).

One point I was excited about however was the increased margins in retail. It is something I have been pushing for and writing about over the last few years and am glad to see it highlighted.

Staples than highlighted that their non-Gaap earnings per share from continuing operations was $.17 per share, right in line with management's expectations. (Pay attention to the continuing operations term.)

Lastly management highlighted the newly launched "Pro Category" campaign we discussed in the beginning of the article.

As customary to the previous calls we then got a breakdown by unit, and there were generally no surprises here. (For anyone who expected continued sales declines.)

Source: Staples Q1 2017 Presentation Slides

In the previous quarter, Staples reshuffled and redefined how their business units were reported. The major shuffle was moving the Staples.com and Staples.ca units which were reported under retail, and moving them to the newly created North American Delivery Unit, which I wrote about in my last Staples Article, "The Smaller, Better Staples? Or Tomorrow's Radio Shack?"

What should be unsurprising to most is that even the cherry picked, favored reported business unit has shown a 1% decrease in sales, and a 66 bpts drop in the operating income rate to 5.2%. The operating income fell to $137 million from $159 a year ago.

The drop in revenue was blamed on headwinds faced by Staples.com.

On the retail side, we saw a spark of good news....

Source: Staples Q1 2017 Presentation Slides.

Source: Staples Q1 Press Release

Even though sales fell a whopping 8.2%, from $1.651 billion to $1.514 billion, the operating income rate increased 54 bpts, from 3% to 3.5%, and Staples was able to earn $53 million, up from $49 million from a year ago.

On the theme of cherry picking... Staples mentions the comp-store sales in the slides, and not the actual GAAP numbers. The comp-store numbers are adjusted for store closures. Again, even those numbers are down 6%.

The rest of the call was spent giving an overview of financial results, forward guidance and then transitioned into Q&A.

Source: Staples Q1 2017 Presentation Slides.

The Q&A was again filled with mostly softball questions or tougher questions which went unanswered, at which point the call concluded.

Mind...Blown

I then decided to read the press release and the full 10Q.

Unlike conference calls where management will generally give their spin before presenting the numbers, the 10Q is standardized and you see the financial statements... before the fluff.

The first financial sheet presented is the current balance sheet. Here I look at the total assets, liabilities, shareholder's equity and the change over the quarter.

Source: Staples 10Q Q1-2017

Total assets declined by $761 million, and the stockholder's equity took a $328 million hit. The biggest change was the discontinued operations...

On the next sheet we see an income statement, and that is where my jaw dropped.

Source: Staples 10Q Q1-2017

An $815 million loss for the quarter, vs a gain of $41 million for the year ago.

Such a massive loss and yet..., not one mention of it in the Investor Presentation or the on the conference call.

But how you ask?

It's all about the terms, in this case... "continuing operations."

All of the profitability metrics presented by management were solely about continuing operations, excluding the charges from their disposition of business units outside of North America.

Once you take the real charges and look at the GAAP numbers, it is yet another quarter where there were "one time" charges. (Those who have read my previous articles know my displeasure with the "one-time" charges that Staples seems to keep on taking almost routinely, tied to one failed business venture or another, be it the financial bail out of Office Depot shareholders orchestrated by an activist hedge fund, Staples Print Solutions, or poor management of international assets, and those are just the recent ones.)

In this case, the millions in losses are taken by Staples for disposing of its European operations.

Page 10 of the 10Q is one of the few places outlining the charges incurred by Staples.

The thing to note here is that even though Staples has not yet sold its assets in Asia and South America, they are including them in their discontinued operations bucket. It is only under this disclosure I suppose they can claim that 100% of their sales are from North America. Disingenuous? I suppose anything to claim a checkmark on your investor presentation.

Source: Staples Q1 2017 Investor Presentation Slides

Bottom Line & Where to Go From Here

Over the last few weeks there have been reports of a number private equity groups, namely Cerberus & Sycamore Partners interested in taking the company private.

Cerberus, who purchased Staples' European assets for essentially nothing, is rumored to have offered between $6 and $7 billion for the rest of the company.

The buyout offer would represent a share price range of between $9.18 and $10.71 per share.

In my previous article, I mentioned a target price of $10.56...

Since we would like to be fair, let's assume the best case scenario that Staples was able to average over the last 5 years, a profit margin of 3.64%, achieved in October 2014. That would translate to a net profit of $579 million. Assuming today's share-count of approximately 652 million shares, we would get an EPS of approximately $.88. Assuming a 12 PE, Staples can justify a share price of $10.56. This I believe would be the best case scenario any shareholder can hope for.

Source: The Smaller, Better Staples? Or Tomorrow's Radio Shack?

I personally believe Staples in its current form, under current management is worth about $7 per share or less, for the sole reason that no matter what catchy strategy or focus area is chosen by management, they are unable to do anything about declining sales and profits. The book value today is right around $5.15 per share, so anyone willing to pay nearly 2x book should be seriously considered, especially for a company in decline.

I know that existing shareholders will see this as hope for a bidding war, but in reality, I believe the prices offered are already generous enough. If the rumors are to be believed and shareholders do not accept the offer, shareholders may only be dreaming of $6 billion valuation for a company which may be in bankruptcy 10 years down the road.

The reality is, I believe the only way forward for Staples is to go Private, where money can be reinvested back into the company instead of being paid out through dividends and put into growth mode, or perhaps put out of its misery by selling off the delivery business to someone such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and shutting down retail. Or perhaps someone like Amazon would be able to pick up retail stores which can be transformed into Amazon stores where you can pick up your packages along with Staples toilet paper and paper towels (you know, your B.O.S.S. items from the "Pro Categories").

Snarky? Absolutely, however that is how I have learned to feel watching the quarter to quarter disappointment that my favorite former employer has become.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.