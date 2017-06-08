What's Wrong With Canopy Growth?

Two months ago, I wrote an article about Canopy Growth Corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF) that got plenty of feedback on this website (most of it negative). The two mains arguments in my article were that:

1) Canopy (and marijuana stocks in general) were trading at unsustainable price to sales valuations, and

2) The newly launched Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (HMMJ on the Toronto Stock Exchange) would create competition with Canopy for investors' dollars.

Since that article was published, shares in Canopy Growth have fallen nearly 30%. However, I recognize it is far too early for me to claim that my thesis of bubble-like overvaluations was correct. The stock is still up more than 100% over the last calendar year, so this significant pullback from its peak is not surprising.

Nevertheless, two months might be a long enough time frame to suggest that my second point was accurate. Although the Horizon's Marijuana ETF has posted a return of -17% since it was launched, investors have flocked to it. When it started trading, the ETF had $10 million (NYSEARCA:CAD) in assets. As of today, that figure has passed $100 million (CAD). Thus far, the product has been very successful in terms of bringing in assets for Horizons, but not nearly as much of a success for investors. However, since the day it launched, the ETF has consistently outperformed Canopy Growth shares:

(click to enlarge)

One could argue that sentiment in the marijuana space has been negative during much of this time, leading to the Canopy's underperformance compared to the ETF. Perhaps, if and when sentiment rebounds, Canopy will climb faster than the Horizons product. While this is a possibility, considering that Canopy is by far the largest pure play marijuana producing company in the world (by market cap), it does not seem likely. While the ETF does have significant positions in companies with more diversified revenue streams (such as Scott's Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) and Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY)), it has also major positions in Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) and Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), two smaller and more volatile marijuana stocks.

In the world of gold mining stocks, some investors choose to buy shares of Barrick (NYSE:ABX) or Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) mostly because they want exposure to the price of gold. Before the creation of ETFs such as the SDPR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), large cap gold stocks were seen as the most efficient way to get exposure to the sector. Of course, many investors also analyze the companies' mines and balance sheets and resource estimates, but there are plenty that do not and invest in the largest companies in the industry seeking exposure to the industry as a whole.

I continue to believe that many past and present Canopy investors bought the stock because they wanted exposure to the growth of the marijuana industry. Canopy was the first marijuana stock to reach a $1 billion valuation and the ticker symbol in Toronto (WEED) got plenty of headlines. However, after the introduction of the Horizons ETF, investors had the ability to gain exposure to a diversified basket of "pot stocks" with less unsystematic risk than holding Canopy on its own.

The question now is: how long does the underperformance on Canopy versus the ETF continue? Have all the investors who bought Canopy simply for the marijuana exposure already moved on? My prediction is that this trend will likely continue through the summer, as a final group of investors recognizes that the ETF represents a lower risk way to play an already very risky sector than picking individual stocks.

Unless you happen to be an expert on the production of marijuana and the economics of the industry, I don't understand why you would ever invest in Canopy directly (or Aphria or Auroram for that matter). For most investors, picking individuals stocks in this sector is like investing in junior gold mining companies by picking names out of a hat. If you believe that marijuana sales growth will continue to accelerate, add the ETF to your portfolio and eliminate the company-specific risk. As more as more investors come to that conclusion over the coming weeks, the company that was the poster child for publicly traded marijuana (Canopy) will likely continue to underperform.

