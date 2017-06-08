The Dollar Is Becoming A Downward Dog

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and as such, it is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials around the world. The dollar had been in bullish mode since making lows on the dollar index in May 2014 at 79.83. A fantastic rally took the greenback over 27% higher in just a ten month period. From March 2015 through November 2016 the world's leading currency instrument consolidated between just below 92 and 100.60 level on the nearby dollar index futures contract.

The surprise results of the Presidential election in the United States in November 2016 caused a wave of optimism to sweep across all asset classes, and the dollar rallied as President Trump had campaigned on a platform that pledged tax reform and infrastructure rebuilding in the United States. Building via construction projects is a form of fiscal stimulus. After the financial crisis in 2008, the central bank sought to stimulate the U.S. economy with monetary tools like low interest rates and quantitative easing. Those policies came to an end in 2014 and 2015, but rate hikes have been gradual, and Fed policy has remained accommodative. The pledges on the campaign trail and potential for initiatives that would result in fiscal stimulus caused the dollar index to rally to the highest level since 2002 at the beginning of January 2017. However, since the highs, the dollar index has been making lower highs, and lower lows and the dollar is starting to look like a market that is emulating that yoga position, a downward dog.

Lower lows since January

At the very beginning of this year, the dollar index traded to its peak at 103.815 on the nearby dollar index futures contract. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the dollar index traded at its highest level since 2002 in January, but the greenback has been correcting lower since. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the index has been on a downward spiral since January, and it is now fast approaching a critical support level at the election night lows of 95.75. If the index can break below that level currency which is rapidly becoming a downward dog can extend all the way to the May 2016 lows at 91.88. Just below 92 stands as support for then bull market that commenced way back in May 2014.

It may not be that the dollar is so weak these days; it just may be that the euro is making a comeback from the edge of destruction.

Strength in the euro

2016 and early 2017 was a terrible period for the euro currency. The Brexit vote one year ago threatened the very existence of the European Union and elections in 2017 could have dealt additional blows to the Union and the euro currency. Additionally, a series of terrorist attacks in France, Belgium, and Germany fueled nationalist movements in the nations and the chances for a rejection of the European Union's immigration and economic policies. However, the status quo pro-EU factions prevailed in the Netherlands and France, and now the euro is making a big comeback from the depths of despair. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the euro has rallied from the lowest level since 2002 at 1.03675 in December 2016 to highs of $1.1294 recently. The dollar is now at the lowest level of the year, and the euro is flirting with highs. Technical resistance for the euro is at $1.1317, and above there $1.16305 and $1.1718 stand as levels to watch. Recent comments from the European Central Bank President, Mario Draghi, imply that quantitative easing could be ending in 2017 and that interest rates may soon rise from negative forty basis points. When QE ended in the U.S. in 2014, and the Fed started talking about interest rate hikes, the dollar took off to the upside. The final test for the euro will be the German election in September, but the odds favor a fourth term for Chancellor Angela Merkel which will be another validation of the status quo for the EU. The trajectory of the euro currently supports a lower dollar. Perhaps the one issue that weighs on Europe aside from the constant threat of terrorism is economic uncertainty in Italy.

Is the greenback overdue for a bounce?

The dollar has been in a downtrend on the daily, weekly and monthly charts given the pattern of lower lows since January. Source: CQG

On the daily chart, the momentum indicator points to a lower trend but a reading of just over 18 displays an oversold condition. Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, the index is even deeper in oversold territory at 12.2. The index has made a new low for nine straight weeks and this week it has once again made a new low at 96.455. At the same time, interest rate differentials between the dollar, euro, and yen continue to favor the U.S. currency, but it has not been enough to support the dollar over recent months. While the dollar is overdue for a corrective bounce, the greenback has a lot going against it these days.

Prospects for the balance of 2017 look weak

The technical path of least resistance for the currency of the United States has been lower since the January highs. The economic prospects in Europe are improving, and the political situation of the Union has stabilized in the wake of the French election. In the United States, the Trump administration has been under fire since inauguration day. The President has had his hands full when it comes to fulfilling pledges made on the campaign trail. All signs are pointing lower for the dollar, and the one thing to remember about currencies is that they tend to trend in the same direction for long periods. The dollar rallied by 27% in ten months from May 2014 through March 2015. It then consolidated from March 2015 through November 2016, a twenty month period. The rally that took the dollar to the highest level since 2002 quickly ran out of steam in January, and now the greenback is searching for a bottom which is proving elusive.

A low dollar is a blessing for the U.S. economy

One of the issues facing the dollar is the desire of the Trump administration to see the greenback fall and, they are getting their wish over recent weeks. A weaker dollar is a bonus when it comes to international trade as it makes U.S. goods more competitive on global markets. During his confirmation hearings, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Congress that the dollar was "very high" and he would like to see it lower. On more than one occasion since he took the oath of office on January 20, President Trump has made no secret of his desire for a weaker dollar. Talking the dollar down from the executive branch of the U.S. government is a departure from the "strong dollar" policies of past administrations. While President Trump has run into many roadblocks when it comes to his executive orders and legislative initiatives, the dollar has cooperated with his wishes.

The lower dollar is a blessing for the U.S. economy, but it is also a reflection of political and economic uncertainty in the nation. The latest selling in the greenback is likely the result of the employment report on Friday, June 2 which told markets that the jobs landscape has weakened. Market consensus was almost unanimous that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points at their June meeting next week, but the employment report could mean that the central bank will wait for more data before increasing the Fed Funds rate. If the Fed fails to act this month, it will likely send the dollar to support below the 96 level and send the currency towards the 92 level. The dollar is down by 7% since January and considering that it rallied by 27% in just ten months from the middle of 2014 to March 2015, the current move may just be getting under way. The dollar is starting to look like a downward dog as the U.S. currency is assuming a yoga position that will be healthy for trade but a reflection of the uncertainty that is ahead on the political front. The longer the U.S. currency sits near the lows, the more it is building cause of another leg to the downside.

