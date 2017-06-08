Market Overlooks Fuling Global And Its 86% Growth In Q1

It is time to return to my favorite small cap idea for the medium term, Fuling Global(NASDAQ:FORK).

The maker of a wide array of plastic, disposable cutlery and straws for fast food restaurants just reported Q1 results for 2017.

I break down those results, discuss recent corporate news and continued catalysts for the company, and share why Fuling remains one of my favorite ideas that is under the radar of many investors do to its small size.

Quarter Breakdown

The headline numbers were quite shocking with sales volume up 27.8% and EPS up 86%.

I mentioned in my last article that since Fuling is such a small company, its EPS will vary widely due to a small base of net income and a small share count.

They posted weak EPS numbers in 2016 simply because they had more shares outstanding due to the IPO, but now that we lap quarters with a similar share count we can see the company's impressive growth on display more clearly.

My previous article mentioned how 2016 results looked bad on the earnings line due to an increase in outstanding shares from the company's IPO, but here we can see that top line momentum can and did translate into strong underlying earnings.

Gross profit did take a small hit but the strong increase in operating income and net income shows the company had far lower expenses due to expansion in the current quarter.

One of the most important metric that is not immediately visible is Chinese sales. The company sells 90% of its wares in America but China has quickly become its second and fastest growing market.

Sales in China quadrupled this quarter to $1.7m from a base of $0.3m. The company has a tremendous opportunity here as companies like Yum China! and Starbucks continue to expand rapidly in the country and China's favorable farm to city and middle class demographic shifts continue.

Balance sheet wise the company continues to look similar as in previous quarters with a low long term debt profile and seemingly high short term debt, most of which is well supported by accounts receivable and other assets and likely used for working capital and to support the continued expansion of production capacity the company has been undertaking for some time now.

New Chinese Factory Completes

Just a few days ago, on June 5th, Fuling announced that its new factory in China has finished and is now open for business.

The company cites that this will give them an additional 30% production capacity immediately with more capacity on the horizon as it completes what it is calling "phase 2" of the project.

At the end of phase 2 the new factory will be 1 million square feet of new space. My last article on Fuling gave one of the best reasons to be bullish on the stock and that was management's comments that they could not possibly fill all their demands for orders in recent quarters.

They did not say exactly how much and it is unclear if the extra 30% of production capacity could already be met by demand, but there is a good chance a portion of it is.

The new factory should boost results for only part of this quarter as it ramps up, but look for Q3 to be a very strong quarter with revenues in the 20 to 30% range.

Fuling Gets Some Market Love

Since I started following Fuling it had seemed that the share price had gone virtually nowhere.

But after it reported the results mentioned above, it appears the company is finally getting a little market love.

FORK data by YCharts

The move seems big on a chart given the company's love price but as I mention below, its p/e and other metrics are still out of whack with every other stock other than car manufacturers.

Based on its growth rate, balance sheet, and catalysts the move does little to ruin the Fuling story, although it does give me hope that if the company continues to execute, investors will be rewarded with a higher share price.

Why Buy Fuling?

The bull case for Fuling remains simple. Due to the company's small market cap and Chinese domicile, very few investors know it exists.

Couple this with a valuation of only 7 times earnings, 20+% growth in sales, demand it cannot fulfill, and clear catalysts into 2019 as it completes phase 2 of its new factory, the company is a great value in the micro cap world.

I also like the fact the company operates in a boring industry which is one of the places many great investors tell us to look rather than in the screaming hot technology sector.