ROTY Edition 1 Volume 4: Position Updates And New Trades

I remain convinced as ever that Zogenix is quite undervalued and could see a revaluation in the near future, including a runup to data in the third quarter.

Not all ROTY posts introduce new ideas. Some will simply update readers on news that impacts the investing thesis for our positions and/or include additional trades that were made.

Welcome to the fourth entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

For new readers, I recommend reading the first post, where I outline the strategy and explain the model trading account. Basic guidelines can also be found here.

In short, I strive to cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose price could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500), with cost averages calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trades without confusion. For the sake of transparency and developing a track record, I am keeping a running tally of ideas and their performance.

Of our four current ideas, quarter positions were established in three and a half position in one, as observed in the table below. As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Although I try to avoid short term thinking, I love it when a position is in the green since the beginning. My take is that's the market's way of letting you know you are right, while seeing red let's you know you might be on the wrong side of the trade. Again, I realize that irrational behavior can last for a while and especially in biotech, any day can see an investor's fortunes reverse for better or worse.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are both up over 13% in a short time, while Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB) is only slightly green. Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is down over 5%, although I am still quite bullish on its prospects.

Updates to Thesis

I will start with Albireo Pharma. In the third entry of the ROTY series, I presented the idea to readers and also commented that I suspected key institutional investors could have purchased positions in the recent secondary. Specifically I stated:

It will also be interesting to receive more details on who exactly bought large portions of the secondary offering, as key institutional players potentially avoided buying shares on the open market in order to avoid running the price up due to the low float. If catalysts play in our favor, the low float should work to our advantage and the momentum crowd could really push this one higher as well.

Perceptive Advisors recently reported a 9.94% stake in the company, which can be seen here on their Schedule 13G. Perceptive is one of a few key healthcare players I follow, as manager Joseph Edelman has been making a name for himself in the past few years.

Moving on to Zogenix, management recently presented at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and you can access their presentation slides here. A few points that stood out to me included the following:

Even though it has been mentioned before, impressive 5 year follow up data of 10 patients on fenfluramine therapy is quite convincing. 90% of patients exhibiting less than 1 seizure per month, while 3 patients have been seizure free for over 2 years. This is the differentiating factor with the much larger GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) and part of my rationale that the stock deserves to be revalued to a much more reasonable 1:3 or 1:4 gap.

The company's product protection strategy is quite comprehensive- four issued patents to treat Dravet Syndrome with ZX008 (through 2033), not to mention Orphan Drug Status (7 years exclusivity in US and 10 in EU) and several other patent families being pursued.

I thought we could see dilution prior to data, but according to the last slide management remains adamant that they have no plans to raise capital prior to phase 3 data. While I take that with a grain of salt having been burned in the past, this could reflect bullishly on their own outlook regarding data, expecting positive results that would boost share price to a much more desirable level to raise funds at. All the usual caveats apply as always, as data from any clinical trial (and especially phase 3) should never be taken for granted.

The following changes are being made in the model account:

Action: Add quarter size to Albireo Pharma position.

Rationale: Perceptive's large stake indicates Edelman might see some of the same merits to the investment case that we pointed out in the last article. As stated previously, prior data for A4250 was quite positive and PFIC is just the initial indication of several that could be addressed, with success in the former reflecting on the drug candidate's chances of similar results in other indications.

Action: Add quarter size to Zogenix position.

Rationale: With management stating their intention to avoid raising funds prior to data, it appears that I might not get my desired dip prior to data release. As I expect a large runup into data, it would be preferable to add to the position to the near term. In the event of a large runup into data of 75% or more, investors could take some profits off the table while retaining upside.

Final Thoughts

I hope readers will stay tuned later this week- I have some great ideas on my radar to hopefully add soon after further research if they pass the test. I have been behind due to work load (and a death in the family), but still going through my daily scans as always. More on the latter in my weekly blog post this Saturday.

As always, readers should be aware of the risks involved in the ROTY strategy, including concentrated positions, binary risk, dilution, negative data, clinical setbacks, and other such concerns. Careful risk management is always encouraged with positions not being larger than the amount of money one is willing to lose in the worst case scenario. That said, our current holdings have been significantly derisked by prior data, but future such events are always a toss up and nothing should be taken for granted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX, MTFB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.