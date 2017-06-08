The Secret To Becoming A Millionaire

One of my largest holdings is in one telecom, a sector that has been a dandy in terms of its consistent dividends. For a long time, my telecom of choice was known as just a dividend payer that was stuck in a range in terms of its share price, but finally broke out in 2016 to well above $40. With a recent pullback from 52-week highs, there is a lot of interest in the name as it is sitting around the $38 mark, and I am pounding the table once again. Sure there are risks, such as stiff competition and a high debt burden. But the name has moved from a no growth stock into one that is focused on innovation. This innovation, which involves leveraging its mobile content via its DirecTV offerings, has helped turn the name from a dividend payer to a growth name as well. The name I refer to is of course, AT&T (NYSE:T). This article is about AT&T and why I have chosen it as a long-term holding, but should be on your radar following the recent selloff. First lets discuss why I like the name going forward.

AT&T pays its nice and slowly growing dividend and that's why I bought it. But over the last year or so, AT&T has been on a path that sets it up for continued growth through its drive to innovate. How so? I don't want to repeat what has been covered in prior work here, but suffice it to say that the company has quite simply fundamentally changed in the last five years. This is no longer a boring 'toll-road' type company that simply pays its dividend and share prices rarely move. The reason the stock has moved with volatility is that it is returning to growth thanks to its innovation. For AT&T this much innovation that we have seen over the last two years has been unprecedented. A few simple examples come to mind.

There are a number of purchases the company has made, as well as experiments like its new foray into the Hello Lab project. Of course one of the best moves that bodes well for growth is the company's push to integrate its DirecTV content with mobile. The new DirecTV Now service has been rather successful. Let us not forget that AT&T is leading the way to be first on 5g technology, in addition to billions of dollars invested into its infrastructure this decade. With the pending acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T has made serious strides to be a global telecommunications and media company, far removed from the boring telephone company it once was. However, performance has been a concern, and so some of the selling may have been justified, particularly since we should assume from a current investment standpoint that the deal with Time Warner will not go through (even though it seems likely).

So as for performance, there are growth concerns. In its just reported Q1, AT&T fell short of my expectations slightly, and completely missed versus analyst estimates as well for sales. For Q1, I was looking for revenue of $41 billion, but the company came in well short of this mark. Coming in at just $39.4 billion. Not only was it short a massive $1.2 billion, it was down year-over-year by 2.8%. That makes investors uneasy. Compared with Q1 2016, operating expenses were $32.5 billion versus $33.4 billion. This year-over-year decline was a touch surprising considering the number of moves made in the past year on AT&T's path to innovation. This fall in expenses was no enough to boost operating income, which dropped to $6.9 billion versus $7.1 billion last year. However, there have been a lot of merger and acquisition costs and if we adjust for them, operating income was $8.2 billion versus $8.1 billion, while operating income margin was 20.7%, rising 80 basis points. So, it was not all bad new, and adjusted earnings rose as well. Net income was $3.5 billion, or $0.56 per share, compared to $3.8 billion, or $0.61 per share last year on a GAAP basis. However, if we adjust for $0.18 of costs primarily for merger and integration-related items, earnings per share was $0.74 compared to an adjusted $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

For the rest of 2017, assuming no merger with Time Warner, the company will see the growth that we have become accustomed to in this dividend machine. I am talking about slow but reliable growth. Revenue growth was initially expected in the low-single digits. Earlier this year management said they won't guide thanks to the volatility in wireless handset sales. That makes investors uneasy and this tells me we could see some more misses on this number versus estimates this year. Make no mistake, revenues missed by a massive margin, with sales down in all segments except International. While churn was positive in the US, about 350,000 postpaid subscribers were lost. That said, thanks to the winning of a major contract, adjusted earnings growth will be in the mid-single digits. As for cash flows, the company is aiming for $18 billion for the year. So, it is not a banner year, but after falling from $44 to $38, this is baked in. And at that $38 mark, I see a long-term entry point opportunity for this dividend machine. What am I talking about?

Well although this article is about AT&T, the material presented hereafter applicable to many similar stocks, and contains some of the most logical and in plain sight secrets to getting rich. Let me be clear. We all think we know that time is on our side. That letting our money grow will be the best path to a successful retirement. And yet, I constantly see people trading. Or considering a stock they held for a year or two a long-term investment. I hate to tell you this but that is still a trade. Sure, SOME of your nest egg should be in and out of growth names. But much of it should be in dividend paying stocks. This piece will be a reminder of the power simple a buy and hold of a quality, long-term stock can have. I will reveal the not so secret, 'secret' to becoming a millionaire.

Let me be clear. I bought AT&T for the dividend. To collect the yield, which at the time I bought it, was over 6%. With share appreciation, offset by dividend increases, we have a yield of 5.07% based on the current share price of $38.63 at the time of this writing. That said, the strong share price appreciation in late 2015 and 2016 was icing on the cake for my buy. I expect the stock to move higher over the years, but not by much. The true power of AT&T is that is best treated as a strong long-term holding, especially for a tax favored account. Why? It's about that dividend of course. The dividend is so powerful. And that's the purpose of this article, to discuss the lucrative nature of an investment in AT&T from a dividend standpoint only.

The fact is that AT&T has had an amazing history of paying its shareholders. Shares have recovered big losses since the Great Recession. But I'm not in this name for capital gains, even though I am pleased with the growth. I'm in the name for the payouts. The dividend now being at $0.9 is of course the highest has ever been. But it will go higher. The company is a serial dividend raiser. A safe assumption is a half penny to a penny increase each year over the next five years. It may only be a penny more a year at times, but the fact is this is a dividend growth machine. It is not a flashy name. It is not a get rich quick name. But I will say this. It is a get rich slowly name. What do I mean?

Let me first assume someone in their early 20's bought shares today at $38.63 and planned to hold them for 50 years. That is not an unreasonable assumption given expanding life expectancies. Let us assume that the share price stays the same forever, and that the dividend is never raised. Let us also assume this investor never sells or adds shares. That would mean every three months this investor will bank $0.49 per share over the next 50 years. Now, if the investor continues to hold and the dividend remains $0.49 indefinitely, then by early 2037, a little over 19 years from now, this investor will have recouped his entire investment through dividends. Every single penny and then some. Thus, for the rest of this investor's time in the stock the investor gets 'free money.' What I mean is that the investor can't lose. Everything is 'gravy' on that initial investment, even if the stock went to zero, he lost nothing (other than a lot of time). Of course, the reality is that this investor is likely to be in long enough to see continued growth in share price and dividend increases.

Of course, this example isn't reality. Share prices are going to move and so is the dividend. Further, while you are waiting for retirement, I recommend that the dividends be put to use. As you saw above dividends are key to solid returns and time is on your side. Let us not forget that if this investor implemented a pyramid buying structure (that is bought incrementally more as the stock declined) or traded around a core position, the gains would be magnified. But what is the role of dividend reinvestment, which I highly recommend.

I want to demonstrate here the power of compound interest. Let us examine the hypothetical power of compounding through another example using our friend in his early 20's. Let us assume he once again buys today, at the time of this writing and shares are $38.63. Let us assume the dividend remains $0.49 forever. Let us also assume the share price holds steady over time (keeping the yield the same). Also, let us assume that this young buyer, say age 25, invests his life savings of $30,000 into the stock and plans not to touch it. Let us assume the investor never sells or buys another share over this time. Again, the stock currently pays $1.96 a year in dividends ($0.49 quarterly) and is priced at $38.63 when the initial $30,000 is invested. That means the annual yield is 5.074%. We will assume the full $30,000 is put into the name. Unlike simply collection dividends every quarter, there is beauty and power in the compounding game. Here is the formula for compounding interest:

A=P(1+r/n)nt

So what does each of factors in this formula stand for? Well,

P = principal amount (the initial amount invested, in this case $30,000)

r = annual rate of interest, or the yield (as a decimal; in this case 0.05074)

t = number of years the amount is invested (40 years, 50 years, 60 years)

n = number of times the interest is compounded per year (in this case 4)

A = amount of money accumulated after n years, including interest.

So let us summarize what we have to p in our case:

If we plug this information into the formula, and our hypothetical investor holds for 40 years, until he is 65 and both the price and yield do not move, this investor's $30,000 investment will grow to $225,435. Thus, A=$225,435. Pretty strong growth for doing absolutely nothing but reinvesting the dividends (which by the way is automatic). What's more, we know that over a 40-year period, the stock is most certainly going to appreciate in all likelihood and the dividend is going to increase. My exercise did not factor this in.

There is a great calculator located here that allows you to factor in dividend growth and stock growth rate. Using all of the same parameters above, I plugged in that we expect the stock to grow at 2% annually, and the dividend to grow at 2% annually. Under these assumptions, the $30,000 investment would grow to $479,564.20. What if this investor waits 50 years before doing anything? Well with no share appreciation or changes to the yield $30,000 would grow to $373,247.32. That is impressive. However, if we assume a paltry 2% growth rate in both the share price and the dividends, our initial $30,000 investment becomes $958,941.06.

That is the power of compounding. It takes forever. But if you are constantly adding to holdings, dollar cost averaging, or even better, buying more on strong dips, the power of your compounding will be even further magnified. It is mathematics. Now look, this exercise is packed with assumptions. In reality, stocks will go up and down and all around. The dividend may not get raised every year. These are all critical issues to be aware of. That said, no matter what example you look at, one thing remains true. Time is on your side, and the dividend is the most powerful ally you have in this game. You want to be a millionaire? Then you need time and compound interest. It really is that simple.

