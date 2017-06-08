Seattle Tries To Move Adcetris Into The Upper Echelon

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) has tried hard to show itself not to be a one-trick pony, though this effort has yet to register a major success. Then again, when your one trick is the hematological cancer drug Adcetris this probably does not matter an awful lot.

This year will be crucial in determining whether Adcetris can make the transition from a very good product to an extraordinary one - something that will be determined by readout of its Echelon-1 trial in first-line Hodgkin's lymphoma. Since this could triple Adcetris' addressable patient population and turn it into a blockbuster it might help investors forget Seattle's setbacks.

Most importantly these setbacks have included December's temporary clinical hold on the acute myeloid leukemia candidate vadastuximab talirine after reports of hepatotoxicity, and the group's inability to close a licensing deal with Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) over sacituzumab govitecan (Venbio completes its Immunomedics rout, May 5, 2017).

Building a franchise

While Seattle continues to try and boost its internal pipeline Adcetris remains its most important priority, and if its indications can be broadened it could turn into a franchise in its own right. Analysts already reckon that a positive Echelon-1 readout could in time transform Seattle into a profitable company.

Adcetris is available for Hodgkin's lymphoma patients who have failed either stem cell transplantation or two lines of chemo, and last year it generated sales of $544m, with $266m accruing to Seattle and the rest to Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) (OTCPK:TKPYY) - the Japanese group holds rights outside North America.

In a recent in-depth analysis Leerink wrote that Adcetris could generate 2025 sales of about $1.3bn for Seattle, of which the first-line setting would account for about half. Another important use, first-line mature T-cell lymphoma (the subject of the Echelon-2 trial, which completes next year), will also play a part in expanding the drug's revenues from their current plateau.

But it is success in Echelon-1 that could have an immediate effect on Seattle's share price. The company already has quite a full valuation of $9.3bn, but Leerink reckons that this could still undervalue the first-line opportunity: negative outcome of Echelon-1 could cut 12% off the stock, the analysts calculate, while a bull case valuation sees a 24% uplift.

Caution

Still, there are reasons for caution about Echelon-1, which compares the standard ABVD chemo regimen against Adcetris plus ABVD without its bleomycin element, in 1,334 first-line patients. The trial's primary efficacy measure is modified progression-free survival by independent review, and the company is awaiting the pre-specified number of events before locking the database.

A point of caution is the use of modified PFS, which includes as an event the receipt of chemotherapy or radiotherapy for patients not in complete remission at the end of initial treatment. This raises the bar, but should also speed up the rate of events generated.

Also, ABVD is a high hurdle to beat, especially as bleomycin is being dropped in the active arm; in the longer term the advance of immuno-oncology agents might also pose a threat. Seattle has signed a deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to evaluate a combination of Adcetris and Opdivo - a phase III trial in relapsed/refractory or transplant-ineligible advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma is slated to start in mid-2017.

Then there are the usual risks, such as an unexpected increase in adverse events or uneven dropout rates across the two study arms.

However, Leerink says Echelon-1 has an 80% chance of success, citing in its favor Adcetris' success in a phase I "lead-in" study and its generally impressive single-agent activity. With 3,500-4,900 estimated first-line patients available, compared with 2,400 or so currently on Adcetris, this is an opportunity Seattle had to pursue.

Failure could force the group to redouble its efforts on the licensing front, though in the current market deals will not come cheaply. Little wonder that Echelon-1 readout is Seattle's most important catalyst of 2017.



Project Study Note Trial ID Adcetris Echelon-1 First-line Hodgkin's lymphoma; primary efficacy data (modified PFS) expected in 2017 NCT01712490

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.