Starpharma: Are We Nearly There Yet?

Progress on several fronts in commercialisation of VivaGel BV for treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis (combined market of $1.75 billion).

Dendrimer Source Starpharma

The DEP™ dendrimer-based polylysine drug delivery system is based on highly flexible nano-sized carriers that can enhance residence times in the systemic circulation, accumulate at tumor sites, promote tumor regression and enhance delivery to the lymph. Source

Starpharma (OTCQX:SPHRY) is an Australian biotech company that has been building its technology and product portfolio over many years. I've followed it (and been a shareholder) for a very long time, and I've written three stories about it over the past 2 years, each time suggesting that its time in the sun is near, only to have the stock revert to ~$5 (see 12-month chart below) after promising announcements. Yesterday there was yet another announcement that demands attention for investors looking to get in on an opportunity at the right time. Here I explain why.

12-month chart of Starpharma share price. Source, Investors Hub

One could be excused for indifference in the face of performance that goes nowhere. And yet if you follow the story, you'll notice that it has developed quite dramatically over the past 2 years as indicated from my previous articles here, here and here.

Trying not to "cry wolf," but this time I really think that the company is approaching the time when it will be significantly revalued, as the market capitalisation in no way reflects the assets in the company.

In the past week, there have been two significant announcements concerning Starpharma's anticancer programs, one concerning Starpharma's partnership with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), the other concerning its in house DEP (Dendrimer-Enhanced Program) anticancer platform with a new cancer drug irinotecan added as a DEP-irinotecan program.

AstraZeneca milestone payment

In September 2015, Starpharma signed a drug delivery licensing agreement with AstraZeneca. This involved use of Starpharma's DEP drug delivery platform for an AZN cancer compound, with potential for follow-on compounds directed at a defined family of targets. The agreement had a $2 million signature payment and follow-on payments amounting to an additional $124 million on successful launch of an AZN product using the DEP technology.

Development of further DEP-conjugated products in this family involve clinical development milestone payments of $93 million leading up to launch of each product. All development and commercialisation costs are funded by AZN and AZN products using DEP technology attract tiered royalties on sales.

This week Starpharma received the first $2 million (preclinical) milestone payment on AZN's first DEP conjugated candidate. Dr. Susan Galbraith SVP & Head Oncology Innovative Medicines Unit at AstraZeneca commented, "Achievement of this important development milestone is indicative of the success we have seen in our DEP® program in partnership with Starpharma. It is a highly productive collaboration and the DEP® technology has enabled us to advance a very exciting novel oncology agent towards the clinic. We're continuing to investigate the potential of DEP® more broadly across molecules within our oncology portfolio.''

Starpharma's in-house DEP programs

The agreement with AstraZeneca is specific for a particular family of targets and does not constrain Starpharma from using its DEP technology in other cancer programs (or indeed in any other programs). Starpharma has announced a partnership with (unnamed) leading antibody drug conjugate companies, which are incorporating DEP technology into their drug offerings, with reported success.

Starpharma has chosen to target successful cancer drugs going off patent, to see if the DEP technology leads to a more effective treatment and new IP to give such products a new lease of life.

Three cancer drugs (Docetaxel, Cabazitaxel, Kadcyla) have been under study in-house. Elsewhere I've covered DEP-cabazitaxel (human breast cancer model showing complete tumor regression) and DEP-Kadcycla (ovarian model using SCID mice that produced complete tumor regression). This is the stuff of a cure.

Docetaxel (marketed as Taxotere) is a leading anticancer drug used for treating solid tumors, including breast, lung and prostate. It has dose limiting toxicity, especially causing neutropenia. DEP-docetaxel is now in advanced Phase 1 trial and will soon enter phase 2. It is exhibiting a promising lack of side effects, notably lack of neutropenia.

Other benefits of DEP-conjugates include no need to use the surfactant polysorbate 80 (which can cause anaphylaxis), tumor targeting (DEP-docetaxel accumulates in tumors at levels 40x greater than docetaxel treatment) and extended drug half life (preclinical models show DEP-docetaxel has a plasma half-life of 40-60 hours which is 40x longer than for docetaxel alone).

DEP-cabazitaxel will enter Phase 1 trial before the end of 2017.

Scale up of DEP synthesis is underway for advancing Starpharma's partnered programs, as well as for two in-house programs (DEP-cabazitaxel and DEP-docetaxel) which are moving into the clinic.

Starpharma's DEP-irinotecan program

In a press release this week, Starpharma extended its in-house DEP coupling program to irinotecan. Irinotecan is used as part of 1st line therapy for treating colorectal cancer (NYSEMKT:CRC). CRC affects more than 1 million individuals annually and accounts for 8% of all cancer mortalities. Colon cancer has limited treatment options, so improvement of irinotecan action by coupling with DEP is an interesting possible new and more effective form of treatment.

Now mice injected with human colon cancer cells have been used to demonstrate near complete regression of tumors with DEP-irinotecan, significantly outperforming treatment with irinotecan (Camptosar). Datasets for two colon cancer cell lines (SW-620, and HT-29) were presented in the release and all of them produced striking results. SW-620 is a cell line established from a metastatic adenocarcinoma from a 51-year-old caucasian male, while HT-29 was established from the primary tumor of a 44-year-old caucasian female with colorectal adenocarcinoma.

Here are two examples of the data presented (more data is presented in the press release).

Mice treated with human colon cancer cell line SW-620 showed dramatic and sustained tumor regression (complete regression by day 29 of treatment) with DEP-irinotecan and also prolonged survival. In this model, irinotecan did not cause tumor regression, just slowed tumor growth.

Mice treated with human colon cancer cell line HT-29 showed delay in tumor growth with DEP-irinotecan, while treatment with irinotecan alone had only a slight delay in tumor growth, confirming that irinotecan is ineffective in treating this cancer. 100% survival time with DEP-irinotecan treatment more than doubled from <40 days with control or irinotecan to ~90 days with DEP-irinotecan.

There are some novel features of the DEP-irinotecan program, notably that the DEP-irinotecan product involves the active drug coupled with DEP and so the irinotecan (which is normally injected as pro-drug SN-38) does not need to be processed in the liver as happens with standard irinotecan treatment. Note also that the dose of irinotecan used with the DEP-irinotecan treatment (25mg/kg) was less than one third the dose (90mg/kg) used for irinotecan.

Irinotecan has a "Black Box" warning from the FDA, warning of severe diarrhea and myelosuppression (including neutropenia). Docetaxel has similar side effects, which are substantially mitigated by DEP-coupling.

Starpharma is expediting development and scale up of DEP-irinotecan to complete further pre-clinical studies as a prelude to clinical trials on colon cancer.

The above results are very interesting and there are now 3 different DEP-conjugates moving into the clinic (one by AstraZeneca and two by Starpharma). This has to be interesting to big pharma companies interested in new cancer therapies.

Other programs

Bacterial vaginosis

Bacterial vaginosis is a common (~29% of US women suffer from it) outcome of imbalance in vaginal microflora. While not life threatening, it is debilitating and has a major negative effect on quality of life for sufferers. It commonly recurs. Starpharma has conducted two large Phase 3 trials, which demonstrated the effectiveness of VivaGel for treatment of bacterial vaginosis. A large dose-ranging study addressing prevention of recurrence over a 16-week period has been completed and two large Phase 3 trials are underway to address recurrence. Top-line results concerning Phase 3 trials examining recurrence will be available this quarter.

Marketing approval has been granted for VivaGel treatment of bacterial vaginosis in 28 countries in Europe, and Aspen has been granted rights to sell in Australia and New Zealand. In recognition of the importance of the VivaGel products for treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, the FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for both the treatment and prevention of recurrence aspects of VivaGel.

These designations accelerate regulatory review, provide interaction with the FDA to speed approval, and also provide an additional 5 years of market exclusivity. These indications of support for VivaGel approval are helping with negotiations for marketing for treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis in Europe and global/US markets.

A submission for product approval of VivaGel for treating bacterial vaginosis is expected to be lodged soon with the FDA with the prevention of recurrence approval to follow.

VivaGel coated condoms

These are the first anti-viral condoms and are now available in Japan (through number one brand Okamoto (JP:5122)), the US and Canada (Ansell (OTCPK:ANSLY), number 2 worldwide brand) and licensing agreements are in place with Chinese condom manufacturer (supplying the Chinese Government) Shenyang Sky and Land Latex Co. (Sky & Land) and Iranian company Khousan Pharmed.

Starpharma will receive royalties on sale of the condoms with VivaGel coating, which is antiviral, including protection against HIV, herpes simplex virus (HSV), human papillomavirus (HPV) and Zika, although regulatory certification is awaited for Zika protection.

Unfortunately, the company is yet to give an indication of the likely revenues from the condom sales.

Financials

Starpharma recently released its March 31 earnings report. With a cash balance of ~$22.4 million ($A converted to $US) and quarterly burn of ~$4.3 million, it has cash until ~ June 2018 (assuming $2 million milestone payment in this quarter).

Given management's careful cash management over many years, plus several near-term events likely to generate cash, the cash position is robust.

The downside

This is such a mature story that there is little downside risk on the technical side. There is now substantial demonstration of a number of advantages of the DEP delivery technology in various cancers (including by AstraZeneca). Many cancer drugs have major solubility problems and DEP coupling essentially eliminates this issue. I've given a number of other advantages above. The company has also reported, but not disclosed, good results for DEP-antibody-drug formulations. The bacterial vaginosis story is also mature, VivaGel being approved in Europe and with no sign of problems for FDA approval.

There is still the issue of route to market for VivaGel BV, but this seems to be progressing in many geographies around the world. It takes time to get it right and this might be the cause of some investor frustration.

The big issue for investors in the company is how long it is going to take to get the company appropriately valued. Apart from stating market size of its products under development, there is no disclosure of future revenues for the company, including the condom market, where sales are already being made. I'm sure some projections would help, but the company is clearly cautious because it isn't fully in control of the timing of market entry.

A more immediate issue is that with just 12 months of cash, the company may be considering further capital raising, which would most likely involve dilution and could affect the share price in the short term.

Conclusion

Starpharma is a biotech company with a market capitalisation of $203 million, 12 months of cash, partnership with AstraZeneca on 3 products, the first of which is heading for the clinic, ownership of a new class of drug for treating bacterial vaginosis (~$1.75 billion market), plus condom coating and agricultural applications. There are two near-term paths for this company: i) to be acquired or ii) to become profitable. If one considers investment opportunities in biotech, this has to be a hidden gem.

On the other hand, success has been a long time coming and given the unpredictable nature of biotech it might require more patience, but I doubt that wait is going to last much longer. As a result of the announcement of the DEP-irinotecan program, the share price rose 8.7% to $5.50 yesterday but on negligible volume, while in today's trading on the ASX it gave up the rise of the previous day. There seem to be a lot of tired investors looking for a way out. For fresh investors this looks interesting.

I am not a financial advisor, and in the case of Starpharma, I am an investor, so do talk with your financial advisor if you find Starpharma's story interesting. If my coverage of this company gets your attention, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.