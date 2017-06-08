Fishing For Value In A REIT Bear Market: Is This A Trap?

Some homework about bear markets in general and the current REIT bear market in particular.

This week I added Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to the portfolio. At the end of the article I'll present my reasons for buying SKT.

The REIT sector is in a bear market. With markets at all-time highs, this is a good time to do a little homework about bear markets in general and the current REIT bear market in particular.

99 Months Since the Bear Market of 2007-09

This week marks the 99th month since the 17-month bear market ended on March 9, 2009. Its memory is still fresh for those who were significantly invested in stocks at the beginning of that bear market. Some of those investors lost faith in stocks and dropped out of the market. Those who stayed in the market have enjoyed a 99-month bull market, the second longest in history. (The longest was the 113-month bull market of 1990-2000.)

My memory of the last bear market includes three market events:

The failure of two Bear Stearns hedge funds in July, 2007 demonstrated the seriousness of the financial excesses that had been building. I was vaguely aware of the growing crisis, but I was not then aware that a bear market had begun. The collapse of Lehman Brothers in September, 2008 was the event that focused the nation's attention on the severity of the problem. In a "business-as-usual" move on September 5, my wife and I put our house on the market to sell, not realizing that the collapse of Lehman ten days later would be the catalyst to bring the world's economy to the brink of disaster. My sharpest memories of the Great Recession and the bear market occurred in the six months following the demise of Lehman Brothers. The market bottom of March 9, 2009, famously called by CNBC's Mark Haines, ended the bear market, but it was not immediately obvious to all of us that the "bottom was in." After months of a drip-drip-drip market decline, it was easy to be skeptical that a turn had occurred. My mind told me that the market was vastly oversold and it would recover, but doubts lingered because part of me wondered if it would ever end. The speed of the market's recovery surprised me. Stocks recovered faster than the economy.

Some Characteristics of a Bear Market

A market-wide bear market is deeply painful because there is nowhere to hide. Carnage occurs across all sectors. In retrospect, the bear market that ended in March, 2009 provided one of the great buying opportunities of a generation.

Investors who entered the market after the bear market and have known only the bull market of the past eight years would do well to read about bear markets of the past, or converse with investors who experienced severe and or prolonged bear markets. Perhaps this article will provide an opportunity for some bear market veterans to share their memories.

Sector Rotation and the Current Bear Market in REITs

One feature of the current bull market has been a pattern of sector rotation, where one sector may be in a full-blown bear market while another sector enjoys a raging bull market. Sector rotation has provided "relief valves" for the long bull market to let off some steam as one sector "corrects" its excesses and funds rotate to sectors that are viewed as more favorable.

Sometimes the REIT sector is "out of sync" with the broader equity market. In May, 2013, then Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke mentioned the Fed's intent to "taper" monetary expansion. In what seemed to me at the time to be a major overreaction, the REIT sector dropped amid fears of possible higher interest rates.

Here's a 5-year chart of the performance of the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

REITs, as represented by VNQ, began a recovery from the "taper tantrum" in early 2014 that lasted the entire year. REITs saw downward trajectory through most of 2015, bottoming in early 2016. Notice how the ups and downs of the REIT index are in stark contrast to the steady rise of the S&P 500, as tracked by the Vanguard 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), below:

REITs staged a strong bull market rally through July, 2016, followed by a sharp sell-off in late summer through the fall of 2016. The one-year chart of VNQ shows recent rallies and dips:

Again, notice the sharp contrast with the one-year chart of VOO:

(Charts from Seeking Alpha)

REIT investors are now experiencing what a bear market looks like and feels like. Here's a table of some representative REITs with high and low prices for the past 52-weeks:

Real Estate Investment Trust High Low Change Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) 260.83 200.65 23.1% WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) 72.89 55.77 23.5% Ventas (NYSE:VTR) 72.30 56.20 26.8% Realty Income (NYSE:O) 72.30 52.72 27.1% Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) 171.08 120.50 29.61.% National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) 53.59 36.45 32.0% Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) 229.10 150.15 34.5% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 42.20 24.71 41.4%

The current real estate investment trust environment can provide a good object lesson to teach us what a bear market feels like. The 52-week price range for the Vanguard REIT ETF is $76.98 to $92.92, which is a 20.7% decline from the high to the low.

Some Things to Remember about Bear Markets

In a bear market, whether within a sector or encompassing the entire market, here are a few things to remember:

Bear markets do end, even if you think they won't; It's difficult to invest in a bear market, even though in retrospect it becomes obvious that it was the best time to invest; so don't expect to feel smart or to feel good; The perennial question arises: is the proposed investment a deep value opportunity or a lurking value trap?

Buying Higher Quality REITs in this REIT Bear Market

In a bear market great stocks are punished along with weaker stocks. A bear market can be an opportunity to pick up stocks that tend to otherwise be fairly valued or overpriced. I believe this is the current situation with real estate stocks. Public Storage, Simon Property Group and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers are three REITs that I have followed for many years but have never found an opportunity to purchase until recently:

In November, 2016 I started a position in PSA at $203.68. After adding some shares in February, the cost basis is $205.52.

In May, 2017 I opened a position in SPG at $159.06.

On June 6, 2017 I began a position in SKT at $25.33.

The Thesis for Buying Tanger

I mentioned in the comment thread of a recent portfolio update that I was considering a sale of Unilever (NYSE:UL) and a purchase of SKT. I thought about closing the UL position and using the proceeds to purchase a full position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. However I decided to cut the Unilever position in half and to use some available cash to complete the purchase of SKT. Now, SKT is 1.82% of the portfolio and Unilever is 1.09% of the portfolio.

Tanger has increased the dividend for 24 consecutive years. One more year and SKT will be a Dividend Champion.

Better Investing

The Company Research report from BetterInvesting.org shows:

The current yield of 5.33% is considerably higher than the high yield achieved in each of the past five years (see table on the lower right).

Using the book value of $6.96 per share as the basis for valuing SKT's equity, debt is 72% of capitalization. But, using market value as the basis for determining SKT's equity, debt is only 41% of capitalization.

I prefer to use Adjusted Funds From Operations rather than Earnings Per Share for studying REITs, but even using EPS, the current Price/Earnings ratio for SKT is just 13.1 and the 5-year average P/E is 32.9.

(Data from Better Investing)

F.A.S.T. Graphs

In the F.A.S.T. Graph below, I chose the AFFO option rather than EPS. Notice that the black price line penetrated the dark green area early in 2017 and it has continued down. This reflects the current market's fear that retail stores (and their landlords like SKT) will continue to face headwinds caused by increasing online shopping.

REITs in general have been hurt by fears of rising interest rates. Retail REITs such as SKT have plunged into bear market territory due to concern that U.S. shoppers are turning away from bricks and mortar retailers. One of the characteristics of a bear market is widespread fear. This is another reason to focus on REITs with very strong balance sheets (particularly unencumbered debt) and superior properties.

From F.A.S.T. Graphs, I gleaned:

The Price/AFFO ratio is 11.6, considerably below the "Normal Price/AFFO ratio of 19.4.

The S&P credit rating for SKT is BBB+.

The dividend payout ratio (based on the trailing 12 months AFFO of $2.37) is 58%.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

REITs in the Portfolio

Here are the current REIT positions in the portfolio (6/6/2017):

REIT Price Div Yield %Port %Inc Cost Gain DGR Yrs S&P Simon Prop Grp 153.09 7.00 4.57% 2.05% 2.6% 159.06 -3.8% 15.9% 8 A Public Stor 207.90 8.00 3.85% 1.77% 1.9% 205.52 1.2% 14.9% 7 A Tanger 25.69 1.37 5.33% 1.82% 2.7% 25.33 1.4% 9.7% 24 BBB+ Realty Inc 55.42 2.53 4.56% 1.75% 2.2% 56.71 -2.3% 6.6% 24 BBB+ Ventas 66.57 3.10 4.66% 1.86% 2.4% 60.24 10.5% 8.2% 7 BBB+ WP Carey 66.45 3.98 5.99% 1.78% 2.9% 26.90 147.0% 13.1% 20 BBB Apple Hosp (NYSE:APLE) 18.71 1.20 6.41% 1.59% 2.8% 18.12 3.3% 1 NR Hannon Armstr (NYSE:HASI) 22.33 1.32 5.91% 1.90% 3.1% 18.99 17.6% 3 NR VNQ 82.71 3.65 4.41% 2.01% 2.6% 86.88 -5.0% 3*

REITs make up 16.1% of the portfolio and contribute 22.3% of the portfolio's income.

Price is the closing price on June 7, 2017. Div is the annual dividend. %Port is the percentage of the market value of the portfolio represented by each holding. %Inc is the percentage of the portfolio income contributed by each holding. Cost is the cost basis for each holding. Gain is the percentage gain since purchase, excluding dividends. DGR is the 5-year dividend growth rate, as shown by David Fish. Yrs is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases, as shown by David Fish. S&P is the credit rating given to the REIT by Standard & Poor's, where available. Morningstar gives the Vanguard REIT ETF 3 stars.

NAREIT Webcast

A webcast of Tanger's June 6, 2017 presentation at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts is available at the Tanger Website. The presentation was led by Steven B. Tanger, 68, Chief Executive Officer, the son of founder Stanley K. Tanger. (If you remember the name of the founder, you can remember the ticker symbol.)

(Photo of Steven B. Tanger from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro)

Conclusion

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. I offer articles and blogs to provide ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence. This is particularly true regarding Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The present bear market in the Retail REIT sector provides either a great opportunity to pick up a quality REIT at a deep discount, or it presents a classic "value trap." This is the classic challenge of investing in a bear market. Caveat Emptor!

