Snap Inc. - Where Are The Users?

Snap inc. (NYSE:SNAP), the company behind Snapchat, has been a brutal reminder about the silliness of some tech stocks. It's a prime example of "Twitter fever". My reference is obviously to the overvalued Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) IPO that has yielded zippo profits to anyone. The trend has carried on to Snap inc. The psychology behind this social media craze just doesn't add up to me. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)? That's a home run. The idea that it could be replicated with every social media app since just boggles my mind.

Today (6/7/2017) JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) lowered their price target for Snap's 2017. The stock consequently fell 3.98%. Justified? I certainly think so. The company started out at nearly $30 a share, and lost over $2 billion in its first earnings release as a public company. You would think that the company would want to show a strong opening after its IPO to keep investors coming. Instead shareholders saw a nice diluted loss of $2.31 a share. If most of this had gone toward marketing/business expansion, it would be different. However, the majority of the money went toward compensation expenses.

Hey, Evan Spiegel absolutely should get $750 million for taking his company public. He had an idea, and capitalized on it. Investors need to question how much further that idea can actually go. I question whether Spiegel is the one to run the show. When you look at his life, money has never really been a problem. No envy here. Good for him. But it doesn't always make for the best CEO's. It seems that Spiegel is more of a tech/idea guy. That's awesome when you need to make a product, but what about when you need to profit from it?

Social Media stocks are all about advertising revenue. To grow that revenue you need more users. Snapchat's user growth is slowing. For many quarters, Snapchat was enjoying the luxury of double digit Daily Active User growth. Last fall, it all came abruptly down to 7% growth in Q3'16. That's quite the shift from over 17% in Q2'16. It wasn't a one-time thing either. The fourth quarter of 2016 brought a fallout to 3.2% growth, with 5% in Q1'17, things haven't improved much. So what gives? The answer is Facebook .

Back in 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion. Since doing so, it has turned the photo sharing app (similar in nature to a hybrid of snapchat/twitter) into a deadly weapon. It is no coincidence that Snap's user growth fallout occurred at the same time as the introduction of Instagram stories. App popularity can shift on a dime, and as of now it currently rests in Instagrams favor. The competitor has over 700 million users. Snapchat hasn't even crossed the 200 million barrier. It's worth noting that Snapchat stories hit that number in less than six months. This is what I don't like about social media stocks. It's too easy for them to be replicated.

Now some analysts are projecting the second quarter could very well continue the trend of slowing user growth. App download data shows a 22% thus far in the second quarter. That certainly doesn't bode well for what we'll see in Q2 results. Without strong user increases, I don't see how the company will increase revenue. Since they're not profitable, sales growth is crucial.

For shareholders all of this should mean a great deal. They bought into a company that has a direct competitor that has taken the legs right out from under them. Facebook's Instagram is winning the war. Whether or not it will continue is yet to be seen. What can be seen is the brutal battle in Snap's future. They'll have to spend a great deal of money to out-market, out-develop, and generally outmaneuver their competitors. Their model has been copied, and is bringing in far more user growth and therefore advertising revenue. I would expect Snap's stock price to continue suffering until the tables are turned. If in fact that will ever happen.

I personally am quite critical of these types of stocks. Twitter has repeatedly failed to find profits, despite having double the users of Snap. With that in mind, I tend to think there are better places to put your money than social media stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.