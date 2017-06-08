Banco Popular Español: Is This Europe's First 'Bail-In' Test?

In the latest iteration of Europe's banking saga, Spain's largest bank, Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) announced that it would acquire ailing rival Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESY) for a symbolic €1. The bank added that it intends to raise €7 billion in equity to "cover the capital and the provisions required to reinforce the balance sheet of Banco Popular."

Abysmal performance

Banco Popular reported losses of almost €3.5 billion in FY2016 largely due to €5.9 billion in loan loss provisions that it had to book during the year. Its fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 8.19%, above the 2019 minimum of 7.875% established by the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, or SREP.

The bank reported €37.4 billion in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) which consisted of €19.6 billion in non-performing loans (NPLs) and €17.8 billion in foreclosed gross real-estate loans (REOs; €16 billion of which were classified as "unproductive real-estate exposure"). These loans boasted coverage ratios of 44.4% and represented an astounding 28% of the bank's total loan book. Making matters even worse was the fact that the REO coverage ratio was only 38.9%. To put things in perspective, the bank had almost €21 billion in net NPAs (after deducting provisions) at a time when its entire market capitalisation was €3.86 billion.

In Q1 2017, Banco Popular revealed that it had a "provision shortfall" of €160 million as well as €145 million in "de-recognition of collateral." This was on top of almost €496 million in further provisions that the bank had to book during the quarter bringing the gross NPA coverage ratio to 45.2%. The fully-loaded CET1 ratio fell sharply to 7.33%, below the 7.875% 2019 minimum, and dangerously close to the 7% trigger at which its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities become susceptible to losses.

Meanwhile its share price fell from just over €0.92 at the end of 2016 to €0.61 at the end of May 2017, after which it collapsed almost 50% to €0.32 by June 6, 2017 in the frenzy unleashed by the ECB's statement that the bank was "failing or likely to fail."

Source: Bloomberg

Investors should note that the bank had raised €2.5 billion in equity in June 2016 in a last-ditch effort to bolster its ailing balance sheet and had borrowed an additional €7.2 billion under the ECB's Targeted Long-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO II) facility. These loans, which carry interest rates as low as 0%, were €23.2 billion by the end of Q1 2017, a whopping 46% of the bank's entire wholesale funding (includes covered bonds, senior debt, and subordinated debt).

Who was "Bailed-in"?

Bloomberg reported that total losses imposed on shareholders and bondholders will be roughly €3.3 billion. Included in this figure is the bank's market capitalisation of €1.33 billion on June 6, 2017, which was completely wiped out. A cursory look at Banco Popular's Pillar III disclosure revealed that the holders of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities (€1.97 billion) and Tier 2 (T2) securities (€716 million) would also get wiped out making this episode Europe's first true test of the "Bail-in" mechanism.

The most recent Banco Popular AT1 securities were issued in December 2015. These bonds carry a fixed coupon of 8.25% until October 10, 2018 after which they revert to a rate equivalent to the 5-year Mid-Swap rate + 8.179%. Should the CET1 ratio fall below 7% (the trigger), these bonds would be converted into equity and this is what appears to have happened. The precipitous decline in the price of these bonds tells it all:

Source: Boerse Berlin

How far off the mark were loan loss provisions?

According to Banco Santander, it plans to book almost €7.9 billion in loan loss provisions to cover the capital shortfall. An estimated €7.2 billion of these provisions will be earmarked for the REO portfolio. This will bring the total NPA coverage ratio from 45.2% to 69%, and, more importantly, the REO coverage ratio from 38% to almost 80%. This naturally calls into question the risk models Banco Popular used to provision against its real-estate loans in the first place.

Going forward

Although the travails of Banco Popular appear to have been contained at this juncture, European policy wonks would be wise not to prematurely celebrate. Had Banco Santander not agreed to acquire the beleaguered bank, or rather, had the bank's failure occurred amidst a systemic event, the Spanish government would have likely had to step in with a bail-out to the tune of at least €7 billion.

Moreover, making Banco Santander bigger than the behemoth it already is does not bode well for solving the "too big to fail" problem. As for the investors who purchased Banco Popular's AT1 and T2 securities less than two year ago, were they truly aware of the risk they were taking? More importantly, does a coupon of 8.25% (11.5% for the 2013 AT1 issuance) truly reflect said risk?