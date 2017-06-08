Boeing: It's All About The Efficiency

The company is certainly not a cheap buy at these levels and a reason for me to wait for a dip.

What does buying the fourth best performing Dow Jones Industrial Index DIA stock get you? What is pushing the stock higher and should you buy if you haven't already? In this article, I will give you an overview of Boeing's (BA) fundamental performance which should give us a ton of insights.

Source: Aircraft Info

Boeing is very positive after the publication of the first quarter results. The first thing that is being mentioned is the expectation of further long-term growth in the commercial aviation industry. This is backed by positive economic numbers in the US and Europe while China is slowing a bit. Leading manufacturing and service numbers are supporting this view. This should also boost passenger traffic as the company is mentioning in the overview below.

Source: Q1/2017 Boeing

To me, the most important points are the growing services market and the domestic support for key defense and space programs. This is a result of the defense budget from the Trump Administration and the promise to modernize the armed forces.

The problem, is that revenue did not do so well in the first quarter. Total sales came in 1.6 billion USD below the first quarter of 2016. This is a 7.1% decline. On the other hand, we see that core earnings per share are up 16% due to restructuring and share buybacks.

Source: Q1/2017 Boeing

EPS optimization is extremely important since sales have not gone anywhere during the last four years. This is no surprise because durable goods orders and industrial production have also been very weak since the Q3/2014 growth peak.

BA data by YCharts

The commercial airplanes division saw a 100 million revenue drop from $14.4B in sales in the first quarter of 2016. This is a 0.7% drop which offsets the massive defense sales decline (more about this in this article). On the other hand, we saw 8.5% margins versus 7.2% in 2016. These numbers are very important since efficiency is becoming key at Boeing. One of the ways they get there is by storing parts at suppliers instead of their own inventories. By doing so, they extend the time until payments and lower inventory costs.

Source: Q1/2017 Boeing

These efforts have led to an 18% operating income increase while sales were down 0.7%.

Source: Q1/2017 Boeing

Defense, space and security saw a massive 18.8% revenue drop in the first quarter. However, margins increased one full point from 10.3% to 11.3% which caused operating income to drop 'just' 10%.

Source: Q1/2017 Boeing

The overview below shows you the massive difference between sales and operating income. It also displays the huge difference between the military segments. Military aircraft sales declined 28% while global services and support declined 9%. The smallest division (network & space systems) saw the most severe operating income decline (down 34%).

Source: Q1/2017 Boeing

Company guidance does not show any significant changes to the current developments. FY 2017 guidance shows a 2.2% revenue decline despite further economic acceleration. This clearly shows the disconnection between soft (leading) and hard (coincident) data which indicated slow durable orders growth. Core EPS on the other hand was raised from the $9.10-$9.30 range to the $9.20-$9.40 range.

Source: Q1/2017 Boeing

The developments at Boeing are priced in to the extent that ratios reflect the weak revenue situation. The company trades at 23 times earnings with a PEG ratio of 1.3. EPS over the next five years is expected to grow 18% which is a quite conservative number and likely to happen given the current economic conditions and internal developments.

Source: FINVIZ

Conclusion

Boeing is certainly not a no-brainer at these levels. A 20% YTD rally after a very solid second half of 2016 performance has priced in a lot of future sales and operating earnings gains. Especially given the weak performance of durable goods.

If you are a dividend investor you should not be too worried. There are no indications that the stock might drop massively over the next few weeks. Enjoy your capital gains and dividends. Speaking of capital gains, as a mid-term trader, I personally do not buy the stock at these levels. I am waiting for some weakness to buy either Boeing or suppliers.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.