Buy Antero Resources And Get The Business Cheaply

The liquids production is growing faster than overall production as the supporting infrastructure comes online. This will widen the netback in the future.

That leaves the roughly $6 billion from the enterprise value for the approximately 2 billion MMCFE/D. That is a good definition of cheap for valuable production.

Editor's Note, June 8, 2017: This article has been revised by the author to correct an erroneous chart and the related remarks.

Sometimes, Mr. Market does not give credit where credit is due. Then shareholders can invest in an undervalued fast growing company and just sit back and wait for the market to realize the bargain sitting right under the noses of potential investors. Antero Resources (AR) has been undervalued for awhile and management has been doing all it can to get the market to realize the value of its assets. Instead, the market just lumps this well run company in with the rest of the industry despite an impressive growth and profitability track record.

Source: Antero Resources May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Antero also owns a sizable interest in Antero Midstream (AM). The June 7, closing price of $33.71 means that the holdings are worth very roughly $3.6 billion or so. That means the holdings in Antero Midstream is now worth more than half of the equity market value of the company. So basically an investor gets the main business at a considerable discount.

There is of course long term liabilities that total a little over $4.7 billion.

Source: Antero Resources 2017 First Quarter Earnings Press Release

That remaining amount of enterprise value commands a fair amount of cash flow at the bottom of one of the recent gas markets in recent memories. An alternative view is that the holdings in Antero Midstream offset most of the debt or could be used to eliminate much of the debt at any time. Antero Resources has always successfully bolstered the cash flow with one of the better hedging programs in the industry. As a result, the company generally can continue to grow through good times and bad times.

Cash flow from operations (the GAAP measure) actually dropped below $300 million for the quarter. That annualized rate would normally be a little tight except for the offsetting advantages of the public subsidiary. Even with the hedging, the cash flow has tended to "lump" as the gas prices have fluctuated. But long term, this company is able to withstand some sustained hostile conditions. It has an unusual strategy of minimizing costs and obtaining pricing premiums (as defined by management) when possible.

Source: Antero Resources May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Management in effect plays a game that benefits shareholders. Management locks in either a price or a price range with the hedging and then it "beats the hedging" to gain some margin. In an industry where cash flow is usually pretty tight and profits are hard to come by, this maneuver buys some very valuable liquidity. The top slide has a slightly different story but still the overall same game. Beat the previous deal to make more money than before. This demonstrates a very detail oriented and driven management that will probably continue to perform in top-notch fashion.

The company size may become a hindrance to the hedging program in the future. An analyst asked that question during the conference call. This hedging program has made this company money over the years. So management is highly unlikely to drop such a successful program. It is far more likely that there will be a gradual decrease in the percentage of production covered by the hedging program coverage as the company grows.

Source: Antero Resources First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Presentation

In the meantime the company is busy expanding its margin by high-grading the prospective drilling sites and extracting more liquids from the production. Some possible scenarios are shown above. The company is fairly successful marketing its products to receive a pricing upgrade. How that may extend to the liquids is unclear but it is also a management objective.

Source: Antero Resources First Quarter, 2017, Press Release

As shown above that remaining enterprise value buys daily production of about 2 billion MMCFE/D. That is dirt cheap for a company that is consistently grown production since before it went public. Not only that but management is increasing the liquids content, so the operating margin will grow even without help from hedging.

Management has been busy reducing depreciation by increasing the well productivity and profitability. That will also increase future profit margins. As shown above, management has a tightfisted handle on costs. Already this company is a low cost leader and it is fairly well integrated. Management has plans to grow total production about 20% a year and the hedging program gives them the insulation to grow in good times and bad times. The liquids part of the production is slated to grow much faster as the appropriate infrastructure comes online.

Investors can also expect this company to continue to advertise to the market how cheap the company shares are by selling small shares of various subsidiaries until the market realizes the value of a growing company such as Antero Resources. In the meantime, investors would have to make due with a company that profitably grows production about 20% a year. That growth rate may decrease in the future as the company increases in size. But right now, management shows no signs of slowing down.

Profits are cyclical with gas prices. The latest quarter was basically breakeven. But management keeps reducing costs and improving operation results. But the cash flow of Antero tends promptly rebound to be one of the stronger in the industry when the subsidiaries are considered in the analysis. Financial strength has been growing in the eyes of the rating companies since Antero Resources went public. That should also continue in the future.

Once the market realizes the value of the company and its subsidiaries, the stock price could easily double over five years. The production growth provides still another opportunity for decent capital gains. Management has managed to continue to cut costs ahead of the commodity price declines and restore profitability as the hedging rotates to lower prices. Now management has emphasizing liquids and establishing the infrastructure to maximize the liquids value. So both the sales price average is increasing while costs are decreasing. Even with hostile industry conditions this is not a bad deal for shareholders.

Source: Antero Resources First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Presentation

The hedging program and vertical diversification also provide some protection from the industry pricing swings. The guidance shown above is a little more robust when supported with the hedging shown above. Even if the oil prices in the first slide are aggressive, there will still be considerable benefits to shareholders just from the strategy at lower WTI pricing. In particular, the subsidiary, Antero Midstream LP, now operates a water system that has the potential to save the parent company a lot of money in the future. Not only will it recycle water, but can also provide services to neighboring operators to increase economies of scale as well as provide yet another source of income.

There is a lot of upside to the stock, while the value of the subsidiary (as well as the fact that the subsidiary is growing rapidly) provides a fair amount of downside protection.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.