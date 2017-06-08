Buy Antero Resources And Get The Business For Nothing

The company transports to markets to increase pricing sold and the hedging protects against market price swings. So does the considerable vertical integration.

The liquids production is growing faster than overall production as the supporting infrastructure comes online. This will widen the netback in the future.

That leaves the roughly $4.7 billion debt from the enterprise value for the approximately 2 billion MMCFE/D. That is a good definition of free for valuable production.

Sometimes, Mr. Market does not give credit where credit is due. Then shareholders can invest in an undervalued fast growing company and just sit back and wait for the market to realize the bargain sitting right under the noses of potential investors. Antero Resources (AR) has been undervalued for awhile and management has been doing all it can to get the market to realize the value of its assets. Instead, the market just lumps this well run company in with the rest of the industry despite an impressive growth and profitability track record.

Recently, Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) just went public. Antero Resources holds nearly 149 million units valued at $22.24 per unit on the close of business June 7, 2017. That is roughly a value of $3.3 billion for the holdings of Antero Resources.

Antero also owns a sizeable interest in Antero Midstream (AM). The June 7, closing price of $33.71 means that the holdings are worth very roughly $3.6 billion or so. That means the holdings in Antero Midstream and Antero Midstream GP LP are now worth more than the market value of the company. So basically an investor gets the main business for next to nothing.

There is of course long term liabilities that total a little over $4.7 billion.

That remaining amount of enterprise value commands a fair amount of cash flow at the bottom of one of the recent gas markets in recent memories. Antero Resources has always successfully bolstered the cash flow with one of the better hedging programs in the industry. As a result, the company generally can continue to grow through good times and bad times.

Cash flow from operations (the GAAP measure) actually dropped below $300 million for the quarter. That annualized rate would normally be a little tight except for the offsetting advantages of the public subsidiaries.

The company size may become a hindrance to the hedging program in the future. An analyst asked that question during the conference call. This hedging program has made this company money over the years. So management is highly unlikely to drop such a successful program. It is far more likely that there will be a gradual decrease in the percentage of production covered by the hedging program coverage as the company grows.

In the meantime the company is busy expanding its margin by high-grading the prospective drilling sites and extracting more liquids from the production. Some possible scenarios are shown above. The company is fairly successful marketing its products to receive a pricing upgrade. How that may extend to the liquids is unclear but it is also a management objective.

As shown above that remaining $4.7 billion of enterprise value buys daily production of about 2 billion MMCFE/D. That is dirt cheap and certainly approaches several reasonable definitions of nothing. Not only that but management is increasing the liquids content, so the operating margin will grow even without help from hedging.

Management has been busy reducing depreciation by increasing the well productivity and profitability. That will also increase future profit margins. As shown above, management has a tightfisted handle on costs. Already this company is a low cost leader and it is fairly well integrated. Management has plans to grow total production about 20% a year and the hedging program gives them the insulation to grow in good times and bad times. The liquids part of the production is slated to grow much faster as the appropriate infrastructure comes online.

Investors can also expect this company to continue to advertise to the market how cheap the company shares are by selling small shares of various subsidiaries until the market realizes the value of a growing company such as Antero Resources. In the meantime, investors would have to make due with a company that profitably grows production about 20% a year. Profits are cyclical with gas prices. The latest quarter was basically breakeven. But cash flow tends to be one of the stronger in the industry when the subsidiaries are considered in the analysis. Financial strength has been growing in the eyes of the rating companies since Antero Resources went public. That should also continue in the future.

Once the market realizes the value of the company and its subsidiaries, the stock prices could easily double. The production growth provides still another opportunity for decent capital gains. The hedging program and vertical diversification also provide some protection from the industry pricing swings. In particular, the subsidiary, Antero Midstream LP, now operates a water system that has the potential to save the parent company a lot of money in the future. Not only will it recycle water, but can also provide services to neighboring operators to increase economies of scale as well as provide yet another source of income.

There is a lot of upside to the stock while the value of the subsidiaries provides a fair amount of downside protection.

