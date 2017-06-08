Jazz Keeps The Narcolepsy Market Awake

Full data on Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) new sleep agent look good enough to take to the FDA, and could well provide it with another therapy option in this space. Coming after a long-awaited patent settlement over Xyrem, the company's dominance of the narcolepsy market looks set to continue in the coming years.

A look at the industry's pipeline does not disabuse this view - very few competitors are on the horizon (see table below). The latest data suggest that JZP-110 could have best-in-class efficacy and a manageable side-effect profile; perhaps more importantly, it looks to offer a safer option to Xyrem, which carries black-box warnings about respiratory depression and its abuse potential.

Xyrem's active ingredient is sodium oxybate, the sodium salt of gamma hydroxybutyrate; known as GHB it is abused recreationally. Xyrem is strictly controlled and can only be prescribed by doctors enrolled in the company's REMS program, however this has not prevented respectable sales growth since launch in 2002 - revenues are expected to touch $1.5bn by 2022.

Following a settlement with first-to-file generic challenger Hikma (OTC:HKMPF) (OTCPK:HKMPY), Xyrem generics are due to enter in January 2023, although before then Jazz hopes to launch re-formulations of the drug with a lower salt content. JZP-507 and JZP-258 have been re-formulated with 50% and 90% less sodium, respectively.

The table below shows that Jazz dominates the pipeline of products being developed to treat excessive sleepiness caused by narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. Avadel's (NASDAQ:AVDL) Micropump product - Xyrem's active ingredient delivered once nightly - is probably closest to the market, although there are patent issues still to clear here.

Theranexus' THN102 is also a variation on a theme. The project is a combination of modafinil - the active ingredient in Provigil - with low dose flecainide, an anti-arrhythmic. The French company believes it can demonstrate superior efficacy over modafinil and recently started a phase II trial designed to prove that.

RespireRx (OTCQB:RSPI) appears to be the only company striving for a disease modifying therapy - it is attempting to address the underlying breathing abnormalities that characterize obstructive sleep apnea with the cannabinoid dronabinol. Positive results from a phase IIb trial called Pace were presented at the Sleep conference last week, and it hopes to start a pivotal study with its formulation of the drug as soon as possible.



Keeping the market awake - narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea Drug class Company Notes WW sales 2022e ($m) Marketed Xyrem CNS depressant Jazz Pharmaceuticals Patent protection until Jan 2023 1,467 Provigil Psychostimulant Teva Pharmaceutical Lost patent protection 53 Nuvigil Psychostimulant Teva Pharmaceutical Lost patent protection 26 Phase III JZP-258 CNS depressant Jazz Pharmaceuticals Xyrem reformulation - phase III data due end 2018 * JZP-507 CNS depressant Jazz Pharmaceuticals Xyrem reformulation - NDA based on bioequivalence data due next year * JZP-110 Psychostimulant Jazz Pharmaceuticals NDA expected end 2017 212 FT218 CNS depressant Avadel Pharmaceuticals Xyrem formulation - phase III data 2018 160 Phase II THN102 Glial connexin activity modulator plus modafinil Theranexus Phase II data due early 2018 - Dronabinol Cannabinoid RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Plans to start phase III - Source: EvaluatePharma. *sales forecasts likely included in Xyrem numbers.

Jazz was also at the Sleep meeting, presenting three phase III trials with JZP-110, a selective dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor. Tones 2 was conducted in narcolepsy and Tones 3 and 4 in obstructive sleep apnea; Jazz had previously reported wins in the latter two, but had not given any details (Snippet roundup: A new PD-L1 is born, and success for Newron at long last, March 24, 2017).

The studies met their co-primary endpoints, change in mean sleep latency on the maintenance of wakefulness test (MWT) and in the Epworth sleepiness scale (ESS), at all but one dose: 75mg in the narcolepsy trial, which did not show a significant improvement on MWT.

The compound appears to get to work quickly, with a significant improvement over placebo seen as early as one week after starting the higher doses. A clear dose response emerged and it seems likely that Jazz will seek approval for the 150mg and/or 300mg doses.

The data suggest that, at these higher doses, JZP-110 is more effective than Provigil and Nuvigil, with the usual caveats about cross-trial comparisons. Provigil has shown a placebo-adjusted increase in MWT of around 3 minutes, according to its label, versus 7.7-12.8 minutes with the 150mg and 300mg doses of JZP-110, varying by indication.

Insomnia is an unwanted side effect with stimulants, but this did not stand out in these data, while cardiac safety also seems benign. This is important given that sufferers of obstructive sleep apnea tend to be overweight, while avoiding the cardiovascular safety warnings that features on Provigil and Nuvigil's labels would be a clear marketing advantage.

With the company planning to file for approval before the end of the year, the US regulator's view on these data should emerge towards the end of 2018. Assuming all goes well Jazz will then have to work hard to convince payers of its new project's attributes, given that generics already largely dominate the market for "wakefulness" drugs. Still, with Xyrem breaching the billion dollar mark last year, it seems that the company knows something about those negotiations.



Tones data Study Indication N Endpoint Change from baseline to week 12 Tones 2 Narcolepsy 239 300mg 150mg 75mg Placebo NCT02348593 MWT (mins) 12.3 9.8 4.7 2.1 p value <0.0001 <0.0001 0.1595 ESS -6.4 -5.4 -3.8 -1.6 p value <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.05 Change from baseline to week 12 Tones 3 OSA 476 300mg 150mg 75mg 37.5mg Placebo NCT02348606 MWT (mins) 13 11 9.1 4.7 0.2 p value <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.05 ESS -7.9 -7.7 -5 -5.1 -3.3 p value <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.05 <0.05 Change from week 4 to week 6 Tones 4 OSA 174 Maximum tolerated dose Placebo NCT02348619 MWT (mins) -1 -12.1 p value <0.0001 ESS -0.1 4.5 p value <0.0001 Maintenance of wakefulness test (MWT), Epworth sleepiness scale (ESS)

