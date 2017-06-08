Sell Air Canada - Is This Its Biggest Mistake?

Thesis

Terminating the Aeroplan contract (June 2020) with Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) to create an internal Air Canada (AC) (OTCQX:ACDVF) rewards program has created a very high risk for AC. This includes the potential loss of customers and profits. Aimia transfers $250M net in revenue to AC through Aeroplan rewards bookings. The rewards program also produces a significant amount of additional revenue from loyal customers who book full fare tickets to collect Aeroplan points (estimated at $1B). I believe there is a significant risk that a large amount of existing Aeroplan members will remain loyal to Aeroplan and will not migrate to the new Air Canada program. I also am extremely confident that Aimia will rapidly announce a partnership with an AC competitor. I am of the opinion that these risks will directly affect AC's bottom line. Because of these significant risks, I recommend those who own AC to eliminate their positions and take their profits.

Background

I think AC has made a critical mistake. On 11 May, 2017, it issued a news release indicating it was not renewing its Aeroplan contract with Aimia. Currently, Aeroplan provides loyalty rewards to more than 5M customers. I believe AC is now at risk of losing a significant proportion of these loyal customers.

AC appears to have a history of contentious behaviour for the bottom line. For instance, look at what happened when it spun out its heavy maintenance division Aveos. Aveos went bankrupt after Air Canada allegedly "refused to deliver planes for repairs and solicited undercutting bids from rivals for work". This wasn't a pretty event. I saw it firsthand. As a result, lawsuits continue to lurk over Air Canada's shoulders as maintenance workers who were on the wrong side of the spinout got shown the door with little to no compensation.

Now AC wants to create its own rewards program and make its customers collect points from scratch. I believe it could have reached a more amicable transition or agreement with Aimia and put its loyal customers first. Instead, it exposed itself to an extremely large risk of losing loyal customers. AC ranks as the least satisfying airline (beating out United (NYSE:UAL)). I am not convinced that the majority of travelers will move to their new rewards program (the opinion is mixed).

AC's stock price went up as a result of this news and speculation that its revenues would increase while Aimia's stock lost significant value. I caution AC investors as I believe that this decision, at least compared to current expectations, actually places more risk on AC's profits than Aimia's. Put another way, AC must now successfully acquire or replace 5M customers to a new and unknown loyalty program. Aimia has the challenge of keeping them and migrating them to another airline (which is not an easy task either).

Effect on Revenue

How much is at risk? Aimia is a source of $682M (Q1 2017 highlights presentation) in annual flight bookings to AC and Star Alliance Partners. Of this, about $500M in revenue ($250M net) falls directly into Air Canada's pockets (see the following slide from the Q1 2017 highlights presentation):

Lost revenue from Aimia's Aeroplan rewards bookings is not the only risk. A key value of loyalty programs is the ability to drive members to purchase regular fare and business tickets from the same airline to maximize their points collection. Therefore a loss of loyalty customers also risks the reduction in regular and business ticket revenue.

Since the specific revenue per Aeroplan mile statistics are not available to the public, we need to proxy it with some assumptions. In 2016, Air Canada purchased $250M worth of points from Aeroplan (see above) to give to regular and business fare customers. This source estimates each point is worth around $0.03. I'll assume that Aeroplan charges another penny for profit.

Therefore, I estimate that AC flew Aeroplan members 6.25B miles in 2016 (250M/0.04) - not including any reward miles flown. With a Passenger Revenue per Revenue Seat Mile of $0.168 (2016 Annual Report), that represents over $1B in revenue that is at risk or around 7% of 2016's $14.7B in revenue.

Effect on Profits

Most airlines are profitable directly as a result of growing their rewards programs in spite of barely breaking even on their flight operations. For example in 2016, with very favourable conditions, Delta (NYSE:DAL) only made around 4 dollars per person flown 1,000 miles, but profited through growing "other revenue". This other revenue primarily consisted of loyalty program income (millions).

Rewards programs also enable airlines to achieve higher load factors through controlling which flights are eligible, incentivising members to fill low demand flights, and hiding price discounts to fill planes without lowering the average price of tickets on the market (Warren Buffett explains marginal costs and ticket prices).

Because of this operating leverage, drops in revenue can spill directly into operating profits without being scaled. In other words, because it is not possible to scale out costs to account for the loss of a passenger (vacant seats), revenue losses attributed from reductions in load factors directly reduce EBITDA in the short run. I'll say it in very simple terms: Unless they can dispose of an aircraft asset or eliminate a flight as a result of losing a passenger (i.e. reduction in load factor), $1 in lost revenue can mean close to $1 in lost profit.

Although a reduction of a couple hundred million on the $14.7B (2016) in revenue may not appear significant for AC, because of operating leverage, it could directly reduce the $1,256M in operating profit. Since airline economics are so fragile, I predict that moving to a new rewards program to be very, very risky.

Aimia's Effect on AC Stock

I have forecasted several scenarios that can play out between Aimia and AC; none of them good for AC:

Case 1

AC implements its own loyalty program in 2020 and Aimia partners with a competitor such as WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) or Porter and waits for the contract to expire.

AC Risk: If Aimia announces a partnership with a competitor between now and 2020, AC risks losing a substantial amount of customers who will transition with Aeroplan. AC's stock may fall.

Case 2

AC implements its own loyalty program before 2020, breaking the contract with Aimia early.

AC Risk: This will create a significant amount of legal, financial, and brand risk for AC. AC's stock may fall.

Case 3

AC plans to implement its own loyalty program by 2020 and Aimia partners with a competitor such as WestJet or Porter and cancels the Air Canada contract early.

AC Risk: This will create a legal and financial cost to Aimia; however, a competitor to AC may be willing to support Aimia financially to have early access to Aeroplan customers to back AC into a difficult competitive position. AC's stock may fall.

Analysis

Without first informing Aimia, AC issued its news release indicating it would be forming its own rewards program. I believe that AC wants Aimia to go bankrupt to wash away its contractual obligations. Therefore, I don't see AC waiting three years to launch its program. It needs to game the relationship with Aimia carefully. Given AC's history with Aveos, I predict that case 2 is the most likely. However, eliminating Aimia may be more difficult than AC thinks.

Aimia is well positioned to move millions of flyers to a different airline, such as WestJet or Porter. These airlines could strike a deal that either amalgamates their existing points systems with Aeroplan or Aimia could simply purchase tickets at market value (market fair flight rewards - MFFR) as it already does with Star Alliance:

If Aimia is successful in finding a new airline partner, it could be a win-win for existing Aeroplan members, the new airline partner, and the airline's existing loyalty members. The additional customers from Aeroplan could allow the new airline to increase routes, take market share, and offer alternative rewards. The existing Aeroplan contracts with credit cards and other partners could provide additional points earning power to the airline's existing loyalty base. Additional aircraft to support the new demand can be acquired relatively quickly through aircraft leases.

Also, note the switching costs:

Existing accumulated points

Changing your credit card

Collecting points from scratch

Comfort with the existing brand and platform

Existing reward partner ecosystem

I believe Aimia will eventually be successful in forming a new partnership with a different airline. I expect this to cause significant challenges for AC to acquire these Aeroplan members.

Aimia

I believe Aimia is severely underpriced at the moment. Its largest risk is a run on its points by members in anticipation that Aeroplan is over. However, this will be mitigated by controlling the points redemption prices. Aimia also has significant reserves (300M), a line of credit, and excess working capital to remain highly liquid.

Aimia also creates substantial earnings from joint ventures and other business in the Middle East, Mexico, Asia, and Europe. Therefore, I am not concerned about a liquidity situation leading to bankruptcy.

Once Aimia announces its repositioning strategy, I believe the stock will significantly rebound. Before investing, I recommend Jason Li's article. It provides excellent context for valuing Aimia. Don't get caught on the wrong side of this. The market has mistakenly shorted the wrong company. I recommend to go long Aimia and sell all existing Air Canada stock.

Final note

I'll leave you with a note on Air Canada's assessment of this risk (2016 Annual Report), which it indicates could "have a material adverse effect on Air Canada":

Failure by Aeroplan to fulfill its obligations to Air Canada or other interruptions of Aeroplan services could have a material adverse effect on Air Canada, its business, results from operations and financial condition Air Canada and Aeroplan are parties to a Commercial Participation and Services Agreement ("CPSA") which is set to expire in 2020. Through the CPSA, Air Canada offers its customers who are Aeroplan members the opportunity to earn Aeroplan Miles, which management believes is a significant factor in many customers' decision to travel with Air Canada and contributes to building customer loyalty. Aeroplan's failure to adequately operate the Aeroplan program, or to fulfill its obligations under the CPSA, or interruptions or disruptions of Aeroplan services, could have a material adverse effect on Air Canada, its business, results from operations and financial condition. Should the term of the CPSA not be extended, Air Canada would seek to implement an alternative program which would involve certain risks and uncertainties, including risks of transitioning Air Canada, as well as its customers who are Aeroplan members, to such other program. Though Air Canada believes it would be able to mitigate and overcome such risks and successfully transition to an alternative program, such a transition may entail risks which could have a material adverse effect on Air Canada, its business, results from operations and financial condition.

Conclusion

I recommend long Aimia and sell any position in Air Canada.