Transocean Is Oversold

To be clear, the weakness we're seeing in Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) stock is not due to company-specific factors and that allows me to retain hope. With that being said, crude oil is in a downward spiral, shedding nearly 5% in Wednesday's session alone. The stock is taking a beating and with no end in sight for crude oil's current downtrend, shareholders and prospective investors should know that there is likely more pain ahead. There will come a buying opportunity, as this company has top-tier assets, great liquidity, and an exceptional backlog, but that day has not yet come. The crude oil market needs to reverse and show signs of rebalancing before this stock can see strength.

Alarming Performance, Clearly Oversold

The fundamentals for crude oil right now are highly negative and this shouldn't come to as a shock for anyone keen on the offshore drilling space. The negativity present in crude fundamentals has really brought this stock down. It's now heavily trading its 200 DMA, which is sitting at $11.91, and its 50 DMA clearly showcases the downtrend, sitting now at just $11. The stock started this year at $15 and at now just $8.59, the YTD decline is 42.73%. I've been bullish on the name, because it is one of the top offshore drillers, certainly the best ultra-deepwater driller, but all bets are off when commodity price fundamentals take over. It's bad right now and unless serious supply cooperation takes over, it's only going to get worse. Yes, the stock is oversold and perhaps RIG will rally over the next couple of sessions on a pure momentum play, but there are much larger problems at work in crude oil market that are going to take a significant amount of time to sort out.

It's clear to me that picking up RIG shares below $10 is quite the heavy value play, but more so than that, the current dip is representative of an inefficiency in the market. Back in Q1 2017, when crude oil was hitting lows near $26/barrel on the WTI, this stock traded just below $8. Now, we're at $8.59, but crude is at $45/barrel. Truthfully, there seems to be a clear inefficiency in how traders are pricing in the pacing of crude declines. I think this is a clear opportunity to buy for the long-term, or even to scalp short-term profits. While I won't be so naive and say, "How low can crude go?" because over the last two years, the answer to that question has been made known. But, if crude were to continue to weaken and fundamentals continue to deteriorate, RIG should be trading at just $3-4/share if crude oil ever reaches the mid-$20/barrel range ever again.

If you're stuck holding shares, what do you do? Waiting for the long-term to come means significant investment discipline and while I don't doubt that this stock can put up a 2x to 3x return, I believe it's going to take 3-5 years to do that. I think that if you're standing by and you look at this stock as a potential opportunity, that you have to curb your enthusiasm and wait. The trend for crude is clearly down, as indicated by the multi-month channel that has emerged after the period of consolidation in Q1 2017. Testing $45/barrel will be the next key level, but I see minimal true support for that level, given the current state of fundamentals. I see $40/barrel as a potential Q2 bottom. After that point, aggressive buying would be a strategy worth pursuing.



Focusing On Key Items: Liquidity, Debt Distribution

When operating environment fundamentals take a turn for the worse and the near-term future is pessimistic, the best thing investors can do is gauge the longevity of the company. Perhaps the company is in serious trouble, as is the case with debt-laden drillers like Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), or perhaps the company has bought itself a few years through effective debt management. The first item worth discussing is liquidity. Now that the price for crude oil has hit its lowest level of the year and the fundamentals have really begun to deteriorate, servicing the large debt of this company is a priority. At the end of Q1 2017, Transocean had $6.1 billion in immediate liquidity.

The first quarter highlighted the fact that this company still turned a profit ($95 million) and that their cash moat remains strong at $3.09 billion. Cash assets have been virtually untouched YOY, actually improving by nearly $40 million. The fact that cash assets are a majority of current liquidity is highly encouraging. Often times, liquidity bunkers are too heavily weighted in credit revolvers, which is expensive financing for the company that ends up hurting them down the line. This isn't the case with Transocean and investors should be cognizant of that.

Next, the company has $1.9 billion in debt due through the end of 2018. That's nearly 18 months away and allows significant time for the crude oil market to trend towards a rebalance. Additionally, this management team has been active in creating a debt distribution that is favorable in providing a long-term future for this company. Getting out of this downturn is the core priority and by pushing new debt issuances out to later years, with three such issuances ranging from 2022-2024, the company buys itself time and breathing room. The $1.9 billion that is due in debt from now until the end of 2018 is easily covered by cash assets. An additional boost will come from operating cash flow. Right now, the projection for operating cash flow isn't all that positive, as the level of net income is shrinking and other items are starting to work against the company. For the full year 2017, it should be in the range of $600-900 million. If Transocean didn't have such substantial cash assets, this may very well be a completely different scenario, but there's a clear safety net.

Perhaps another item to focus on is the backlog. Revenues will continue to be deferred and since the downturn began, the backlog has had to be skewed towards the very long-term, with a majority of projects more than four years out. The problem here is that breakvens for ultra-deepwater floaters are higher and while breakevens are coming down across the entire offshore drilling industry, there are cheaper options right now than contracting a UDW rig.

I think it's reasonable for shareholders to expect that the backlog, which currently totals $10.8 billion, to either continue to grow or to remain flat for at least the next twelve months. If there's a reduction of $2.6 billion this year, which is the current backlog for this year, then I'll be quite surprised and the fundamentals of the industry will be not as they currently appear. Rather, that would be indicative of a faster than expected recovery in the offshore drilling industry, potentially setting this company to have improving financials in 2018.

Conclusion

Investors watching crude oil fall back in late 2015 should remember that losses amount when trying to catch a falling knife. Rather, waiting for signs of a confirmed uptrend in crude oil will be the key to taking a profitable stake in Transocean. Fortunately, this company has taken the proper steps to build up a liquidity profile that secures them at least another year and a half before investors have to start being concerned with the company's debt distribution. While the volatility will continue to be high, there will be an opportunity in the near future to pick up shares at a great discount that is attractive from both the short-term and long-term perspective; however, for the time being, investors have to let crude oil's problems sort themselves out.

