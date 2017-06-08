6% Yield With A Catalyst

Catalyst: the Euro is getting stronger – a very positive sign given that the stock has been held down partly due to fears over the Euro-zone.

The portfolio is of high quality, the balance sheet is reasonable, the management very experienced and the track record exceptional.

I started coverage on W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) back in March when I first expressed my bullish view on the REIT. As I explained:

WPC is essentially a REIT with above average attributes selling at a below average price.

Since then, shares are up approx. 10% and the 6% yield has continued to get paid:

Today, I want to reiterate my initial buy thesis as I continue to believe that WPC is poised for outperformance. Despite having already increased in share price, I still consider it to be abnormally cheap relative its peer group; and given its superior fundamentals, I anticipate this valuation gap to continue to close down over time. Moreover, I recently identified a new catalyst that may lead to an improved market sentiment and higher share price.

High Quality Everything

WPC trades at about 13 times FFO which is significantly below average; but don't get it wrong, this is a true high-quality REIT. Its portfolio is great, the management is superior, the balance sheet is conservative, and the track record exceptional. I won't go in details here as I have already presented the fundamentals in a separate article; but here is a short summary of some key findings:

Portfolio: well diversified, long duration, triple net leases, low exposure to retail, low near term lease expirations.

Balance Sheet: conservative given defensive nature of assets, take advantage of low European interest rates, mostly fixed rate debt, well staggered maturities.

Management: significant track record of value creation, dividend per share more than doubled in last 10 years, history of outperformance.

Put differently, everything seems to be of high quality at WPC, and yet, it keeps trading in-line with names that have a lower quality profile.

As I wrote:

Despite being a true blue-chip REIT with a significant track record of outperforming the broad REIT market, WPC is today trading at only 12.5 times its FFO. To put this into perspective, the broad REIT market trades at about 19 times FFO today and has a lower average quality in my opinion. I would consider very few REITs to be of higher quality than WPC, but I know a large number of them that are very clearly of lower quality.

Premium quality at a discounted price is a powerful but rare combination when investing in REITs. This outcome is especially surprising because such quality REITs generally trade at substantial premium valuations; and rightfully so. Take Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) as examples. They are fairly comparable to WPC in terms of quality in my opinion, but trade at 17-19 times FFO; or 30% higher in terms of FFO multiple.

So, what is holding the sentiment so low for WPC?

I believe that at least part of the reason why the sentiment is low is because WPC is an international REIT that is very invested in the Euro-zone. WPC trades in the US stock exchange, and so its natural target is domestic investors who have little knowledge of the European real estate market. They tend to perceive this allocation as greater risk and therefore ask for a higher risk premium in the form of a discount to peers.

About 30% of the portfolio is today allocated to different European markets and this is a real concern to many. The mainstream media has painted a picture that is very negatively biased towards the European Union as well as the Euro-zone and it is then not surprising that skepticism has grown among US REIT investors.

I see this however very differently. Having been born in Finland, raised in France and lived in numerous other European countries including Germany and the UK, I am very exposed to the local markets and see a clear disconnect between the perception of the US REIT investors and the local private market participants. European real estate markets trade today at all time low cap rates and properties are very desired. In many locations including large German cities, this has gotten to an extreme point were cap rates are so low that people are starting to talk about a real estate bubble. Put differently, local investors are accepting very low risk premiums for these assets and are optimistic, while US REIT investors demand abnormally high risk premiums and have great fear in this investment location.

This disconnect in perceptions provides a great market opportunity in my opinion. I believe that the international exposure is an asset rather than a liability. It allows U.S. REIT investors to access the European real estate market without the negative implications of withholding taxes and higher transaction cost. It also permits WPC to look for opportunities in a larger universe of net lease properties; potentially leading to stronger underlying performance.

Sure, there will remain some uncertainties over the Euro-zone and the Brexit event certainly did not help. But is the US really that much more stable today? Without going into politics, I would argue that the European Union is doing relatively well today and especially after the recent French presidential election, I am confident that the European Union is not at risk. On the other hand, many people are already talking about impeachment in the US and scandals seem to never end.

The market seems to agree with me as this has sent European currencies rallying (and US Dollar depreciating).

The Catalyst: Euro is Getting Stronger and Stronger

Ever since Macron won the French presidential election, a large part of the market uncertainties have disappeared. By no means do I say that Macron is the best person to be in office, but I certainly believe that it was a better pick than the populist alternative Lepen.

Le Pen is famous for being anti-euro as well as anti-European Union. Her victory would have most likely caused a massive sell-off in European equities and currencies, just like it happened after Brexit. Macron is quite the contrary from Le Pen and is popular for his pro-European views. The market reacted positively to his victory with the Euro being already up very significantly:

It reached its 6-month high in a few days and given that WPC has a large allocation to European countries, I consider this to be positive news for the REIT. As market confidence increases, landlords such as WPC will benefit in the form of higher occupancies, retention rates, rental growth and potentially even cap rate compression. In addition, since WPC reports in US Dollars, any appreciation in Euro could lead to currency gains.

Moreover, as I noted earlier, one of the main reasons why WPC has kept trading at a discount is because of fears over the state of the European Union. Now that Macron won, France will remain pro-EU and the risks are well reduced in my opinion. This has already led to upside for many European equities, and should also serve as a catalyst for WPC going forward.

Final Thoughts

The European exposure has held this stock down despite its high underlying quality. As the fears dissipate themselves, I expect the valuation to become more reflective of this superior quality as investors bid up the currently discounted share price.

As a final point, I want to remind that the 6% dividend yield is safe with a conservative 77% FFO payout ratio. WPC has a long and favorable history of dividend payments and increases. Alone during the last 10 years, the dividend per share more than doubled with no interruptions in annual dividend hikes.

Finally, this thesis applies not only to WPC, but also to Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and any other US REIT with assets located in Europe. As the European market sentiment improves, I expect these REITs to benefit from this trend.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

