British Land: The Brexit-Created Opportunity Still Exists

ADRs have the potential to return 50% in two years.

Brexit is not a non-event, but it is not the end of Britain either.

Class A properties in the heart of England are selling at extremely distressed cap rate.

British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY) shares trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol BLND. They are traded OTC here with decent volume under the symbol (BTLCY). All amounts are referred to in Pound Sterling unless specified otherwise.

The Brexit positive vote was one of the most surprising events of 2016. UK shares initially fell in one of their biggest one-day drops but recovered soon after and now are trading at all-time highs.

Source: London Stock Exchange

In marked contrast, shares of British REITs are trading at a significant discount to their pre-Brexit price. British Land is currently at 634 pence, down from its five-year high of 891 pence.

The impact on the US-traded ADR has been even worse as British Pound fell after Brexit and, unlike the FTSE 100, has not even come close to recovering its value.

Source: Google Finance

I think British Land is an extremely compelling buy here. Let me explain my reasoning.

A very durable portfolio

British Land has one of the most coveted property portfolios with a concentration in London. It is about evenly split between office and retail.

Office:

Retail:

Source: British Land March Investor Presentation

The portfolio has a current occupancy of 98% with a weighted average lease term of 8.3 years. Additionally, it is a comfort that UK has less than one-fourth retail space per capita as US.

A very conservative balance sheet

The debt to asset value is one of the lowest it has been in British Land's history.

With 3X plus interest coverage, laddered maturities, and near 100% occupancy, it is well equipped to face any issues Brexit may throw at it.

Banks form a much smaller part of the portfolio than previous years:

One key fear of Brexit is the displacement of Britain as the financial capital of Europe. Bank staff relocation is likely to be a source of portfolio distress for British Land. Perhaps, by sheer luck or incredibly great insight, British Land has significantly whittled down the percentage of bank exposure over the last few years. At only 7% of office portfolio (about 3.5% of total portfolio), this should be manageable.

Even if relocation is to happen, the majority of banks did not see this coming and are bound to the terms of their lease, which in most cases run quite long.

A compelling valuation

Europe follows IFRS, and hence REITs value their portfolio at market values. Based on March 31, 2017, the IFRS NAV was 915 pence. This compares to a market price of 634 pence. British Land has been quite conservative in valuing its NAV, and this shown most recently when it sold the famous Leadenhall building in March 2017 at a large premium to its own balance sheet valuation.

At current share price, British Land is trading at a 7.2% implied cap rate. That is insane for premium UK properties.

Source: Author's Calculations

Additionally, British Land trades at about 16X 2018 funds from operations and has a 4.73% dividend yield.

Catalysts for a 50% return over two years:

1) Brexit spooks us no more:

As Brexit fears diminish, I expect British Land to start trading at a much more reasonable 5.5% cap rate from its current distressed levels. At that price, it would still be trading at a discount to NAV but much less so. That would imply a return of 30%.

2) Capital recycling and improving revenue:

Over the next two years, I expect capital recycling will show the conservative nature of management as more properties are sold at large markups to NAV. Additionally, British Land expects its revenue over the next five years to rise about 30% from current levels. As some of that starts flowing to the bottom line, investors will become more comfortable with the shares.

3) Closing the GILT spread:

Current implied REIT yields are at the highest spreads to British Treasuries outside of the 2008 financial crisis.

Source: CBRE

I expect this spread to narrow to more historical levels. Some of this gap closure will also come from UK interest rates rising. This would be a big boost to the British Pound, and it would increase the returns on the ADR shares.

Combined, share price appreciation, currency appreciation, and a cumulative 10% dividend will create a 50% return to US investors over the next two years, in my opinion.

The key risks for this would be the geographic concentration of British Land's assets which would be vulnerable to any event that impacts London further. Additionally, since investors purchase the ADR, any weakening of the British Pound vs. the US Dollar would cause shares to decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTLCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am obsessed with British chocolates.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.