Marathon Oil Company: Interesting Changes Are Being Made

There is some uncertainty here and these new assets are a small piece of the pie, but they should have meaningful potential moving forward.

It seems as though the firm is doing quite well at divesting from itself some low-quality assets and is quickly redeploying that capital into more attractive opportunities.

In my search for attractive oil and gas firms, I stumbled across Marathon Oil Company (NYSE:MRO), an E&P firm with interests not only in the US but in Libya and elsewhere. In examining the business, the first thing I discovered is that management has been incredibly interested as of late in transforming operations in order to prepare the enterprise for the future. In what follows, I will give my thoughts on these efforts and discuss what I believe it all should mean for investors in the company moving forward.

Big moves just closed

On May 31st, the management team at Marathon closed the sale of their Canadian assets to Royal Dutch Shell and Canadian Natural Resources in a transaction valued at $2.5 billion. Of this, $1.75 billion has already been paid, and the company is expected to collect the remainder, $750 million, in the first quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. In addition to their wholly-owned Canadian oil sands assets, the sale included the firm's 20% ownership in its Athabasca Oil Sands Project.

At a time when companies are ramping up output, it may seem odd that Marathon is selling these assets off, especially when you consider that its Canadian assets, as a whole, accounted for $1.076 billion of their $4.953 billion standardized measure (the discounted value of a certain definition of cash flow pursuant to SEC standards). However, management did not just stop at a sale of these assets. So far, they have engaged in some rather material acquisitions.

Take, for instance, their acquisition announced on March 9th and closed on May 1st, wherein management acquired for shareholders 70,000 net acres from BC Operating Inc. in exchange for $1.1 billion. Of this acquisition, 51,500 acres was in the Northern Delaware in New Mexico in the Permian Basin. Collectively, these assets already produce 5,000 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day and management intends to increase their rig count in the region from one unit to three by the middle of this year.

In addition to that purchase, the company also bought 21,000 net acres near that in the Permian (also Northern Delaware) from Black Mountain Oil & Gas in exchange for $700 million. This transaction was announced on March 21st and closed on June 1st and brings the firm's Permian acreage up to 91,000 net acres. It's uncertain whether the company's drilling activities will include these assets as well for this year, but we will see probably in the third quarter of this year or fourth quarter, at the latest.

At first glance, it may seem odd for Marathon to sell some assets and exchange those for others. After all, why not just grow production in existing regions? The answer to this can be seen in the image below. As you can see by looking at it, the breakeven point for their new assets happens to be far, far lower than what they saw in Canada. If the image is correct, breakeven for Marathon's new assets should be around $44 per barrel for oil. In Canada, that number was about $67.50, give or take a few dollars, per barrel.

*Taken from Marathon

Talking about breakeven, management has some rather interesting data related not only to their acquisitions but their sale as well. You see, the company cited their own estimates, which say that, if WTI is $55 per barrel, the IRR (internal rate of return) for their Black Mountain Oil & Gas-derived acquisition should be in excess of 90%. Since business school, I have long been skeptical about firms using IRR but any number that is that high is encouraging. Now, to put things in perspective, the firm also said that their Canadian asset sale came in at around 15 times 2016's oil sands operating cash flow. That's a pretty reasonable multiple.

In addition to acquiring some rather appealing assets, management has done so at a pretty reasonable cost, it would seem. In the image below, you can see the purchase price, per acre, of the last 15 Permian transactions that have taken place. While it's not the cheapest deal, it's certainly pretty low, with average cost per acre coming out to $18,400 ($23,400 in Northern Delaware) for all of their Permian acreage.

*Taken from Marathon

Moving forward

So far, I like the changes being made by Marathon, but what does the future seem to look like for the firm? According to management, the company will spend around $2.2 billion on capital expenditures this year, about $2 billion of which should be allocated toward US resources. As a result of this, the firm's exit rate in the fourth quarter should be between 340,000 and 360,000 boe per day, between 20% and 25% above what was seen in the fourth quarter of its 2016 fiscal year.

This is pretty impressive growth and it makes me think that, for now, further acquisitions by Marathon are unlikely, unless they are small bolt-on deals in the Permian. Yes, the firm does have another $750 million coming in the first quarter of next year thanks to its sale, but unless energy prices rise materially higher, my guess is that this will be allocated toward capital expenditures as opposed to asset purchases. That, or management will use some of it toward debt reduction.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing but it does mean that, while management will probably allocate a great deal of capital toward drilling in the Permian, the region will continue to be a small piece of the overall pie when it comes to US production. Right now, the largest acreage area in the US for Marathon is its Oklahoma assets, which see production of 44,000 boe per day on 365,000 acres. Second in line is the Bakken, with 48,000 boe per day on 270,000 acres, and third is the Eagle Ford, which actually has the largest production at 99,000 boe per day on 145,000 acres. By comparison, the firm's Permian assets account for just 10.4% of the firm's US acreage and a paltry 2.6% of output. I do suspect that this will grow quite a bit over the next couple of years though.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I'm impressed by management's maneuvering. The firm unloaded a low-quality asset in exchange for two high-quality ones in a super low-cost drilling space and has additional cash coming in the future. The full financial impact of the deal, as well as what product mix will look like in the future, has yet to be seen. But, from the data I've looked at so far, I believe there's a good chance that investors will be happy about all that has transpired and by what may transpire from drilling activities in the Permian heading forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.