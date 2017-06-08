Amgen: Get 7% Income While Waiting For The Pipeline To Play Out

Until then investors can get a nice dividend and boost their income further by selling covered calls.

Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) near term growth outlook is not as strong as that of some of its peers, but the company's shares are still attractive, due to a low valuation and significant income generation potential -- especially when paired with option strategies.

Amgen's sales have performed well over the last years, but did not grow as fast as the top line of other major biotechs:

AMGN Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Among these five major biotech companies Amgen's revenue growth rate over the last five years has been the lowest, at 7% annually, and its total top line comes in third behind Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). Amgen's growth rate also lagged its peers in the most recent quarter, when the company's top line was down by one percent.

Amgen lags the mega blockbuster its peers have, such as AbbVie's Humira, Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Revlimid or Gilead's HCV franchise.

The company is active in many active drug trials, evaluating an industry leading 13 modalities. Amgen is currently running 13 phase III trials, with a focus on oncology (as with the rest of its pipeline):

6 of 13 phase III trials are for oncology, five of six biosimilars are for oncology and 10 of 18 phase I / II studies are evaluating oncological treatments.

This focus is likely a positive, as the worldwide oncology market is expected to grow to a whopping $150 billion by 2020 -- a high single digit annual growth rate from the 2016 level.

Just last week at ASCO Amgen has presented positive data for its Imlygic trial in metastatic melanoma (in combination with BMS' (NYSE:BMY) Yervoy), the combination delivered significantly better results than Yervoy alone, more than doubling the response rate.

Despite Amgen's foray into oncology, the short term growth outlook is mediocre: Analysts are estimating a revenue decline this year and a small revenue increase next year (0.5%). It will take a couple of years before we see how the moves Amgen is currently making affect the company's top line growth.

AMGN Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite Amgen's mediocre revenue growth rate over the last years its earnings and especially its EPS have grown considerably, and are forecasted to continue to do so: The company's management expects this year's EPS to come in between $12 and $12.60 -- using the midpoint of guidance this means an increase of about 12% year over year.

This estimate is based on a combination of margin expansion and a lower share count, the combination of which will more than offset the company's slightly lower top line (Amgen's management forecasts a 1% decline this year).

Amgen's high and increasing profitability also allows for an attractive dividend:

AMGN Dividend data by YCharts

The dividend has risen by about 300% over the last six years, the most recent increase was a 15% hike. With the current yield of 2.9% being much higher than the broad market's yield (1.9%) and also higher than what investors can get from treasuries, Amgen is an attractive income pick. Due to its history of strong dividend growth and a payout ratio of below 40%, further significant dividend increases seem likely.

Investors seeking income primarily can further sell covered calls on their holding in order to increase their yields further:

When we look at Amgen's option chain (here on Seeking Alpha), we see that the call options with a strike price of $180, expiring one year from now trade at $6.10. An investor selling such an option contract whilst owning the shares gets an income boost of about 130% ($6.10 per share in addition to $4.60 in dividends), for a total annualized yield of seven percent.

The upside would be capped at $180 per share, which would mean a total return of ($180+$6.10+$4.60)/$161 = 18% for the next year (including capital gain, option premium and dividend payments). If Amgen would rise much higher than that level, an investor who sold cal options with a strike price of $180 would lose out on the additional gains, but since Amgen has peaked around $180 a couple of times I believe there is a substantial chance that shares will not trade above that level one year from now.

Amgen's top line isn't growing as fast as that of most of the company's peers, but with a focus on oncology Amgen could reinvigorate growth in a couple of years.

For the near future profits are expected to grow, and Amgen will likely keep its dividend growing at the same time.

Combining Amgen's juicy dividend with covered call selling allows for an attractive income yield of 7% whilst investors can wait for the oncology efforts to play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.