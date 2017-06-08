Home Depot: The Dividend Party Is Just Getting Started

But the business has been so strong at producing cash that it isn’t even breaking a sweat to pay it.

Logo credit

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has created a reputation for itself in the past several years of being one of the best retailers anywhere. I happen to think it is probably the best one around but regardless, HD is indisputably a dominant force in its industry. That has allowed it to do many things over the years including buy back lots of stock and raise its dividend by leaps and bounds in the past decade. The latter subject is why we're here and I'll be taking a look at HD's current payout as well as its room for growth in the coming years.

I'll be using data I've pulled from Morningstar for this exercise.

We'll begin by taking a look at HD's dividend per share for the past ten years and note that I've used calendar years in my chart whereas HD ends its fiscal years in January. The difference is very slight and meaningless for our purposes, but it is worth noting when examining the charts.

We can see that HD's dividend didn't budge for a few years during and after the crisis. Indeed HD didn't pick up the dividend increases until a very small move in 2010 and then larger moves up beginning in 2011. Since then, however, the increases have been absolutely huge and over the entire decade, HD's dividend is up roughly 230%. That's a huge increase for any company but in particular, one that is as big as HD. Double digit average increases will get you what we see above and it has become extremely evident that HD wants its shareholders to feel the love when it comes to capital returns.

If we look at each year individually, you can see the impact of the most recent years' bumps on the payout.

Some of these increases have been absolutely massive as HD has run the full gamut from nothing to a one-third increase just in the past decade. That makes forecasting future dividend increases a bit more challenging but the good news is that the days of HD leaving its dividend where it stood are long gone and double digit increases are the order of the day.

So how in the world has HD been able to afford this sort of thing whilst buying back billions and billions of dollars in stock as well? Free cash flow. HD has been a monster when it comes to producing cash and as we can see below, it hasn't even plateaued despite years and years of success.

HD's FCF has been absolutely enormous in the past decade, producing better than 300% growth during our time frame. That's outstanding and if you recall the dividend growth rate of 230%, it's much better. That means that HD's coverage of its dividend with FCF should be getting better and if we take a look at those numbers, that's more or less what we see.

This chart shows the proportion of FCF that HD uses to pay the dividend each year and as you can see, apart from 2007 it has been very low indeed. It has risen slightly in the past several years but that is part of HD's strategy to be a top-tier dividend growth stock and besides, it can basically afford whatever it wants at this point. In our decade-long period, HD's FCF has amounted to $53.7B and it has only spent $20.9B of that on dividends, collectively. I don't usually use the word "only" in front of $20.9B but in HD's case, it is warranted given the surplus of FCF it has produced during that time frame. It's astounding.

What's even more interesting is that HD is sending FCF higher at a time when capex is continuously rising. Capex directly reduces FCF so any increase here is a decrease for dividend affordability.

If we look at the last eight years, HD has managed to grow capex, keeping its business ultra-competitive, while simultaneously boosting FCF by leaps and bounds and by extension, bumping its dividend by double digit amounts. Sometimes when you see sustained FCF growth from a mature company it is because capex needs are declining but this data makes HD's gains all the more impressive to me.

So what's the bottom line? For me, HD looks like it will be a top notch dividend growth stock for many years to come. Its current yield is decent but not great, owed in part to its massive YTD rally. But companies like HD can afford to pay 80%+ in FCF in dividend payments, roughly double where it is right now. That's the room for growth for HD's dividend and it also doesn't assume any FCF from here on out. That sounds unbelievably pessimistic to me so HD's ultimate safe dividend payout is likely much higher than double its current payout. But for now, that gives you something to shoot against. HD has been a tremendous dividend growth stock for years now and the party is just getting started.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.