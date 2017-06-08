Upstream Oil And Gas IPOs: Private Equity Gets Paid, But Will Investors?

In this race to the bottom, we prefer midstream MLPs that offer leverage to the best volumetric growth stories.

Recent and pending IPOs of recycled assets in the Haynesville Shale and Eagle Ford Shale lack investment appeal, but demonstrate the scope of the U.S. resource base and intense competition.

Recent upstream IPOs in the Permian and SCOOP/STACK usually leave something to be desired from a valuation or management perspective.

Huge inflows of private-equity money into the U.S. oil and gas industry set stage for asset monetization, with whole-company sale the preferred route for players in Permian and SCOOP/STACK.

Despite the underperformance of SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (NYSE: XOP) this year because of concerns about the outlook for energy prices and surging U.S. production, several upstream operators have completed initial public offerings and more remain on the docket.

Private-equity outfits have poured money into the U.S. energy patch, seeking outsized returns. Most strategies focus on accumulating early positions in the next big play or unlocking value by buying acreage in out-of-favor basins that might have struggled to compete for capital in the sellers' portfolio.

Over the past year, much of the merger and acquisition activity in the upstream segment has centered on the Permian Basin and the emerging SCOOP and STACK plays in central Oklahoma.

The best-positioned publicly traded companies took advantage of elevated equity valuations in late 2016 and early this year to build footholds or enhance existing positions in these red-hot basins. Backed by equity issuance, these transactions have the added benefit of deleveraging the balance sheet by adding cash flow without assuming additional debt.

Deals of this nature appear to be the preferred way for private-equity players to monetize their upstream investments, thanks to strong valuation multiples and the appeal of avoiding the vagaries of the public market.

Some companies have pursued dual-track processes, filing their initial registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and courting publicly traded buyers at the same time.

Private equity-backed Vantage Energy, for example, opted to withdraw its initial public offering (IPO) after agreeing to a $2.77 billion takeover offer from Rice Energy (NYSE: RICE), a transaction that complements the buyer's existing midstream and upstream assets in the Marcellus Shale.

Centennial Resource Development likewise pulled its $100 million IPO after private-equity outfit Riverstone Holdings offered to pay $175 million for a majority interest in the Permian player and merged the upstream operator with a special-purpose acquisition company run by Mark Pappa, former CEO of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG).

Against this backdrop, Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE: JAG) represents the lone IPO offering pure play exposure to the Permian Basin. Since debuting on the New York Stock Exchange in late January, the shares have given up more than 25 percent of their value, lagging the 16 percent loss posted by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Quantum Energy Partners had sought to sell Jagged Peak Energy outright, but the company ultimately settled on moving forward with a partial IPO at an elevated valuation relative to recent sales of more appealing acreage-and that's after the underwriters lowered the deal price to $15 per share from the initial range of $16 to $18. This backstory likely made investors skeptical of the stock, despite the company's relatively high oil cut.

With a relatively small production base, much of Jagged Peak Energy's upside potential resides in management's plans to transition to pad drilling after securing its roughly 70,000-acre leasehold by production and honing its drilling and completion techniques. Management has targeted some point in 2018 for this transition to take place. The company's extensive water infrastructure also gives it an advantage relative to peers that rely on third-party systems.

Jagged Peak Energy needs time to grow into its valuation and assuage market concerns about execution risk in the southern Delaware Basin at a time when the play's northern portion has garnered much of the attention. Diamondback Energy (NYSE: FANG) and Parsley Energy's (NYSE: PE) drilling programs in the region could help in this regard.

With Quantum Energy Partners holding a 69 percent interest in Jagged Peak Energy, secondary equity issuance is a concern, but the stock could also be a potential takeover target as drilling activity continue in the southern Delaware Basin.

Jagged Peak Energy, which has a clean balance sheet after using the proceeds of its IPO to discharge debt, rates a buy under $12 for speculative investors.

Funded by GSO Capital Partners in 2013, Tapstone Energy (NYSE: TE) was an early mover in the northwest portion of the so-called STACK play in Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin, beginning to build its 200,000 net acres in September 2014. At the end of last year, management estimated that the company's position included 2,700 drilling locations, with the potential to expand this inventory by developing additional productive intervals in the area.

Tapstone Energy operates 72 percent of its acreage, with an average working interest of 72 percent. The company has sunk about 33 wells targeting intervals within the Meramec and Osage formations as part of its effort to delineate the play and expects to allocate the bulk of its 2017 capital expenditures to drilling in this area.

In addition to acreage in the emerging STACK play, Tapstone Energy has a legacy position in the Midcontinent region, including the Granite Wash and Mississippian formation-areas where complex geologies and high water cuts have posed problems for producers.

The involvement of Tom Ward and other former executives from SandRidge Energy gives us pause about Tapstone Energy and likely would keep us on the sideline, regardless of the IPO's valuation.

Whereas Jagged Peak Energy and Tapstone Energy stand out for their acreage in red-hot shale plays, the remainder of the IPOs in our table involve recycled assets in marginal or formerly out-of-favor plays.

In these instances, opportunistic private-equity outfits purchased acreage from oil and gas companies eager to monetize noncore assets to shore up their balance sheets or help fund drilling activity in their best plays.

For example, at the time of its IPO in December 2016, WildHorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE: WRD) held about 267,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale-including 158,000 net acres in Burleson County acquired from Clayton Williams Energy for $400 million-and 108,000 net acres in northern Louisiana's Cotton Valley play.

The company represents a second bite of the apple for Natural Gas Partners, the private-equity outfit behind Memorial Resource Development Corp., an exploration and production company focused on the Cotton Valley that Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) bought last year.

In the first quarter, WildHorse Resource Development expanded its Eagle Ford acreage with the $625 million purchase of another 111,000 net acres from Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE: APC), a deal that effectively makes the private-equity spin-off the second-largest acreage owner in the play.

Management has highlighted the low costs of these transactions relative to deals in the Permian Basin and the emerging STACK play in central Oklahoma and the potential to unlock value by applying enhanced completion techniques-longer laterals, more proppant and tighter spacing between fracturing stages-and targeting the oil-rich Austin Chalk.

WildHorse Resource Development funded this asset acquisition, in part by issuing convertible preferred securities to The Carlyle Group LP (NYSE: CG) that pay a quarterly dividend in the form of additional preferred shares. This strategy helps to keep WildHorse Resource Development's leverage ratio in check.

During WildHorse Resource Development's first-quarter earnings call, management reiterated its commitment to developing the Eagle Ford Shale and the Cotton Valley, though one wonders if the latter asset eventually could end up on the sales block as Range Resources continues to delineate this play. We would stand aside on WildHorse Resource Development.

Vine Resources (NYSE: VRI), which filed its initial registration statement on April 10, entered the out of-favor Haynesville Shale with the acquisition of 95,000 net acres in the Louisiana gas play from Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

Drilling longer laterals, reducing the spacing between fracturing stages and upping the amount of proppant used in the completion process have improved economics significantly. In fact, management estimates that its wells with longer laterals can earn a 10 percent return on invested capital with natural-gas prices at $1.80 per million cubic feet.

Takeaway constraints also aren't a problem, and the Haynesville Shale's proximity to the Henry Hub reduces transportation costs.

However, stepped-up drilling and completion activity in this formerly out-of-favor play provides yet another demonstration of why U.S. natural gas prices remain lower for longer. For this reason, we would stand aside on Vine Resources and Covey Park Energy, another private equity-backed pure play on the Haynesville Shale.

Bottom Line: The recent crop of upstream IPOs leaves a lot to be desired, but serves as a reminder of how much private-equity money flowed into the US energy patch in recent years and the scope of US onshore resources-efficiency gains and advanced drilling and completion techniques continue to improve break-even rates in out-of-favor plays and emerging basins.

In short, recent IPOs and deal-making in the energy patch underscore how intense the competition for market share has become, an environment that favors players with the strongest balance sheets, the highest-quality acreage and lowest cost basis.

But in this race to the bottom, we continue to prefer midstream MLPs that trade at reasonable valuations, offer solid distribution yields and provide leverage to compelling volumetric growth stories.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.