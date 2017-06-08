Johnson & Johnson: Forever Is A Long Time

Strong earnings may not be enough to combat rising interest rates.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is considered a buy and hold forever stock. It's not hard to see why.

But can we really expect the stock to continue higher forever?

Well the Dow Jones (Private:DJI) uptrend from the 1930s suggests maybe we could. In stock indices, 'bear markets' are really just pauses in a never ending bull cycle. But some pauses are larger and longer than others.

The Interest Rate Cycle

The cycle in interest rates suggests there may be a significant pause due.

The above chart is a few years old but it makes a valid point that most cycles in interest rates take around 35 years. The most recent uptrend took 35 years from 1946-1981, followed by a down-cycle of 35 years from 1981-2016.

This of course assumes 2016 was the low, but given the Fed tightening cycle and the move higher in rates since the 2016 low, it looks a safe assumption.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

A less safe premise is that the interest rate cycle and JNJ are somehow linked. Certainly we can't say JNJ's 40 year rally is due to rates falling. Also, JNJ has made new highs since rates bottomed last year. Are we sure they are related?

The link is understandably weak with growth stocks who don't yet pay a dividend.

But in mature companies like JNJ, when the parabolic growth phase is long gone, the focus shifts to safety, dividends and stability. In other words the stock become more and more like a bond.

After all, JNJ has an AAA credit rating from Standard and Poor's and is paying a comparable yield to the long bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT).

In recent history, JNJ correlates closer to bonds than to equities (NYSEARCA:SPY). JNJ dropped 13% from July 2016 to December 2016 as bonds were falling. SPY rallied over 5% in the same period.

If you are looking for exact an correlation, Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) is a better match than even Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and we know how sensitive to interest rates these sectors are.

And while JNJ, XLU and XLP have made new highs in 2017, they have been helped by the general equity rally and the bonds recovery. Over the longer term they are bound to struggle in a higher rate environment.

Stock Market Cycle

Technical analysis can help us figure out what participants have done, are doing, and are likely to do. I'm sure most investors are aware of some of the issues I have written about, but what are they doing about it?

Elliott Wave can be used to identify stages in a trend. The waves reflect how participants position themselves in different timeframes.

5 waves complete a trend cycle, after which a retrace is expected.

JNJ has a particularly clear pattern. It is completing 5 large waves spanning 46 years from its IPO. This suggests participants in the highest timeframes are preparing for a retrace.

The last wave - wave 5 - started in 2009 and we can zoom in to this to check on its progress.

This phase also contains 5 smaller waves and this suggests the bull market is near an end. When wave 5 completes, the larger correction should begin.

If we zoom in further, we can check the last wave of the 2009 rally, which started in August 2015.

Again, we can see this is made up of 5 waves which suggests this phase of the rally is also near completion.

In fact we can zoom in two more times and each time the smaller 5 wave sequence is nearly at an end. You can see it in the chart above; the rally starting at the December 2016 lows after wave 4 is clearly made up of 5 waves (labeled in roman numerals).

All this tells us that the long term trend is very nearly complete and there are technical as well as fundamental reasons for a long pause.

Takeaway

JNJ has rallied for decades now. It is easy to be complacent and expect it to rally for decades more, especially as the balance sheet looks as strong as ever.

However, there are significant changes in the market which investors must pay attention to.

Interest rates have likely bottomed and they could make their way higher over the next 25-35 years. This would significantly hinder JNJ's attempts to rally as the current dividend yield of 2.57% will look unattractive compared to alternatives.

Current holders will be comforted by JNJ's strong record of dividend increases, but these may only help the yield keep up with rising inflation.

Also the technical picture shows the very long term trend is likely ending. It could take decades to correct and resume again.

So while JNJ will likely remain a 'buy and hold forever' stock for many investors, forever is a long time, especially if you buy near $130.

