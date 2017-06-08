Michael Kors: It Is Not Only Less Traffic Which Is Affecting Its Sales. Its Women Not Wanting To Engage With The Brand

Investment Thesis

This is a follow up to previous article on Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) written on 25th of April when the stock was at approximately $38. In spite of my optimism for the underlying company, its latest results released some difficult to stomach results. I have been a value investor student and practitioner for years and firmly understand that you get a company cheaply only when it's in trouble, otherwise you get an inflated price stock.

Business Overview

Michael Kors is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel.

In 2017 Q4, comparable sales decreased 14.1%. The recent acquisition of Michael Kors Greater China together with the opening of 48 new stores allowed the company to increase retail net sales by 0.5% YoY. Needless to say that this level of store opening, together with the acquisition of 111 Michael Kors stores internationally is not a recurring source of revenue. The company is struggling to remain relevant and trending among its consumers.

The decline in revenue for most fashion retailers has been blamed on less foot traffic as well as consumers having less discretionary income. While I tend to agree with this, in my opinion I actually believe there is a bigger macrowind affecting women's clothing brands (Michael Kors also sells men's clothing, but by far the majority is targeted at women). I believe that as women get better jobs and higher income, they might be narrowing the "confidence gap" and increasing their self-esteem and as corollary becoming less materialistic with a lesser need for as many items of clothing.

Clothing retailers are struggling, not only because of less foot traffic in malls but because all together these retailers are becoming less relevant and engaging with their customers. Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction, Naomi Alderman is a testament to this, with a sci-fi novel that talks about women being more powerful that mean. Nevertheless, as an investor, to paraphrase Sir John Templeton, where others see trouble I see opportunity. What has become obvious is that Michael Kors is not likely to see the explosive growth in revenue it had in the trailing 5 years, with a CAGR of 28%. However, at the current price it trades at, $5.3B, that level of growth is not necessary. There is still much value in Michael Kors.

Financials

source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

The above table highlights how the company more than doubled its revenue in 5 fiscal years. All the while with great returns on invested capital. I used FCF margin as a proxy for returns on invested capital. Michael Kors is highly cash generative, throwing off approximately 16% of FCF for every dollar of revenue.

However, the market stands unimpressed and concerned with its outlook. Michael Kors forecast EPS for full year fiscal 2018 are expected to be in the range of $3.57-$3.67.

Source: Michael Kors 10K

Possibly weighing on investors' mind might be the fact that comparable sales are set to decrease in the high-single digit range. So the company's fall in comparables for fiscal 2017 of 8.3% does not seem likely to abate.

Valuation against Peer Group

Source: author's calculations (NYSE:KATE); (OTCPK:BURBY); (NYSE:RL)

Highlighted in the table above one can see that Michael Kors is trading cheaper than its peer group on both a P/S and P/Cash Flow ratio. However, personally, more instructive, is that Michael Kors' 5 years trailing average shows that the stock traded higher than its peer group. This is worth repeating, in the previous 5 years, investors' believed that the quality and growth capabilities of Michael Kors was superior to the rest of the group. Nevertheless, currently investors are despondent and unimpressed with the company. This tells me, that Michael Kors has a margin of safety and could increase by at 50% over the next two years.

DCF Valuation

In my previous article I performed a DCF calculation which brought my stock valuation to approximately $10B, again implying a margin of safety at the current price (click here for these calculations).

Investment Risk

Michael Kors' main risk, in my humble opinion, is that its consumer has a plethora of choice with different competitors offering more heavily discounted items, something Michael Kors has made clear in no uncertain terms it will not do. This is a risky strategy for the company, particularly when there is little loyalty amongst its consumers, with its competitors often next door to Michael Kors.

Another concern facing an investment in Michael Kors includes its balance sheet. Michael Kors ended fiscal 2016 with a rock solid balance sheet with approximately $700m in net cash. But finished fiscal 2017 with a net cash position of only $94m, a significant difference and one that investors should be watchful of.

Conclusion

I have attempted to offer an objective view of the prospects facing Michael Kors. I am a big fan of the success of this company, how it managed to increase its revenue by nearly 9 times from around $500m in fiscal 2010 to roughly $4.5B by fiscal 2017. However, I realize that an investment in Michael Kors is not be without risks. The company has its work cut out and at a minimum needs stabilize its comparables decrease or better yet, turn its comparables decline to increase. A tough task in the current environment, where women are turning their backs on acquiring increasing numbers of items of clothing and becoming more confident and powerful, an event that has not escaped Warner Bros. Pictures, with its recent release of Wonder Women - which carries a rotten tomatoes rating of 93%.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.