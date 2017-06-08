Planet Fitness: Too Much Downside Risk

It seems extraordinary to me that shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) are up about 13% over the past twelve months. In my view, there's little reason to own the shares at these levels and I recommend current investors leave the name and search for greener pastures elsewhere. If you were considering buying these shares, I strongly recommend avoiding them. I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the short financial history of the firm, and by commenting on the stock itself.

Financial History

A few things become apparent when you review the short financial history of Planet Fitness. Revenue has grown robustly, at a CAGR of about 16%, but revenue growth rates are swamped by the growth in the number of shares, up 77% in a little over two years. Net income, on the other hand has been strangely elusive.

As I've said many times, investors are compensated by net income. Rising revenues are great, but if they don't lead to growing net income, what's the point? The market seems to reward revenue growth as if some magical force transforms that revenue growth into the source of investors' compensation (dividends and/or retained earnings).

In the case of Planet Fitness, there's a positive relationship between revenue and net income, but it's relatively weak, only a slight positive correlation (r=.17) between the two. This is troublesome in my view, because, if rising revenue doesn't lead to rising profits, what does? Perhaps this is a business that is not particularly "scalable."

Turning quickly to the balance sheet, the level of debt has ballooned about 186% in the past three years. This is troubling, obviously, because if the business turns down (which is highly likely in this case given the volatility of net income), the leverage makes a bad situation much worse. In addition, fully 96% of this debt is due in a single year (2021), meaning that if the company cannot access credit markets at favourable rates at that time, net income may be absolutely swamped by higher interest payments.

The Stock

Fortunately or unfortunately, investors can't access the future cash flows of a company directly. We need to access the future of a company via the shares of that company that trade in a public market. The problem is that those shares behave according to rules that have little to do with the actual cash flows of a given company.

In my view, it's better for investors to buy the shares of companies that are relatively pessimistically priced (i.e. when most investors eschew the name) than when they are optimistically priced. The reason being that optimistic narratives have a much greater tendency to disappoint. At a premium of about 85% to the overall market, I'd say that shares of Planet Fitness are quite optimistically priced.

If the optimistic future embedded in price actually unfolds, there's little reason to believe there's much upside, as the company will have simply managed to execute on what the market already expects. If, on the other hand, the company doesn't achieve the greatness the share price currently forecasts, the shares will likely drop precipitously in my view. Thus, there's a terrible asymmetry here: The shares have little room to grow, but can plummet.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for PLNT would turn bearish with a daily close below $21.20. This would signal a bearish breakdown from a topping pattern where the shares peaked at the $21.80 resistance level. From here, we see the shares falling to the $20.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what we see on the charts supports our fundamental analysis. Today we may buy PLNT Put Options, which will provide us with approximately 7x leverage on our SHORT trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $22.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

To put some numbers on the optimism embedded in share price, I'll compare the simple TTM P/E of 48 to the forward P/E of 24. Holding all else constant, the market is forecasting a growth rate of about 100% for earnings over the next twelve months. This would be an extraordinary feat for any company, and would be downright miraculous for a company with this kind of earnings history. Taking all of that into account suggests to me that it's worth avoiding this name until the inevitable happens and the shares drop in price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PLNT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.