RBI Actions Support HDFC, ICICI Rally

Indian banks have had a somewhat frenzied rally this year. If one would have invested in the benchmark BANK NIFTY in the beginning of the year without bothering to pick individual stocks, they would be sitting on 40% returns right now. That’s right, the benchmark is up 40% year-to-date! In my previous article on HDFC (HDB) and ICICI (IBN) I had speculated how demonetization could erode the competitive advantages of both the companies.

The speculation was conditional on several factors given that amount of data available was limited then (stated in the previous article). The recent actions of the Reserve Bank of India (or, RBI) have however totally changed the game, and hereon, I feel private sector banks can be comfortably expected to gain market share going forward.

RBI invokes Prompt Corrective Action (or, PCA) on certain banks

The PCA is a policy action guideline that is triggered when the metrics of a commercial bank deteriorate beyond a benchmark. The PCA was invoked only under extraordinary conditions previously but the revisions and amendments in April 2017 have broadened its scope. Under the newly amended guidelines, the PCA is invoked when either of the following risk thresholds are breached:

Common Equity Tier 1 capital falls below 6.75%. Capital to risk weighted assets ratio falls below 7.75%. Non-performing assets increase more than 6%. The banking entity posts negative return on assets for two consecutive years. Leverage is over 25 times the Tier 1 capital.

Consequences of invoking PCA

Invoking PCA results in certain mandatory and discretionary consequences for affected entities. There are three risk threshold bands and actions are determined based on which band is being breached. Mandatory actions include restrictions on dividend distributions, branch expansion, and management compensation along with the requirement to raise additional capital. The discretionary actions go further and prevent a bank from lending activities until the capital ratios are in order. Under extremely adverse circumstances, the RBI may force a merger/closure of non-compliant banking entities.

The impact so far

So far, the RBI has invoked PCA on four public sector banks. Roughly, a dozen public sector banks are expected to come under scrutiny in the coming days. As an example, consider IDBI Bank, largest of the banks to have faced action so far. It had non-performing assets of 15.16% at the end of December quarter last year and 21.25% for the quarter ending March this year.

It has also posted negative return on assets for two consecutive years. In February 2017, IDBI Bank stopped lending activities and branch expansion and also underwent a change in management a month after that. Many such public sector banks are currently sitting on unreasonably high levels of non-performing assets and risk suspension of lending activities.

Conclusion

Compared to their public sector counterparts, private sector entities are sitting on capital ratios that are more than adequate to carry out risk-based lending. With the amended guidelines of the RBI, the reckoning for public sector banks has almost arrived. Despite slower than expected credit growth, private sector entities can be expected to gain at the expense of the public sector due to the sanctions imposed. Given that HDFC and ICICI are the largest entities in this space, both can be expected to drive home an advantage in the upcoming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.