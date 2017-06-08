How I Have Prepared For The Inevitable Market Correction

Investors should avoid excessive bleeding of their portfolio; otherwise, they are likely to succumb to their emotions and sell their holdings at a loss.

As the ongoing bull market is 8 years old, there is no doubt that a meaningful correction will materialize at some point.

Last month, SA editor Rebecca Corvino asked investors how they have prepared for the inevitable market correction. As the ongoing bull market is 8 years old and has thus become the second-longest in history, there is no doubt that a meaningful correction will materialize at some point. In this article, I analyze how I intend to navigate through such a correction.

First of all, I do not hold a meaningful amount of cash in my portfolio. While I always have ample cash on my bank account for my spending requirements and potential emergency needs, I do not hold any cash in my portfolio. I prefer to be fully invested at all times in order to maximize the benefit of the compounding process, which has been characterized by Einstein as the 8th wonder of this world.

When my received interest payments and option premiums accumulate, I reinvest them immediately in order to reap the benefits of compounding right away. In this way, I achieve my ultimate goal, which is to see my interest income grow significantly year after year.

Many investors claim that they keep ample cash on the sidelines in order to take advantage of a potential correction. However, in this way, they run the risk of missing a great rally. Indeed those who have remained on the sidelines during the ongoing 8-year bull market in order to take advantage of a correction have missed exceptional profits. On the other hand, those who do not keep any cash are disappointed whenever the market corrects but they are sufficiently compensated by the great returns they earn during the good times, which typically last much longer than the downturns.

This does not mean that I am always fully invested in risky stocks. As most stocks of the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) are fully valued or overvalued at the moment, I currently own only corporate bonds, which yield 5%-7% per year, and short positions in out-of-the-money put options of solid stocks. The latter yield me a 5%-7% annual return while they are very defensive in nature, as the underlying stocks have to collapse and fail to rebound to result in a loss.

I sell put options of stocks that have solid fundamentals and are thus likely to rebound even if they face a temporary downturn. Examples of the stocks I rely on for selling put options are Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Altria (NYSE:MO), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

In this way, I target a 10%-14% annual return, with very limited downside. If the market rallies more than 15% in a year, I will forego the extra profits but I can make this compromise given the rich valuation of the market right now. On the other hand, if the market experiences a correction or a bear market, my portfolio will greatly outperform the market, as I have drastically reduced its delta.

It is reasonable to expect that very few investors will adopt this alternative strategy, as it requires great confidence in the underlying stocks and competency in the operation of put options. Nevertheless, those who always want to hold stocks should make sure that they own stocks that have strong growth prospects, minimum debt and will exhibit resilient performance in the event of a correction or a bear market. Moreover, they should have a reasonable valuation.

Otherwise, whenever the next bear market arrives, investors run the risk of facing excessive bleeding due to a double hit; deteriorating earnings and compression of P/E ratios. Therefore, given that the market is hovering around its all-time highs, investors should make sure that all their stocks possess the above-mentioned features and will thus prove defensive in the event of a market downturn.

There are some investors who try to time the next correction and thus sit on a huge cash pile. However, experience has proved that it is impossible to time the market on a regular basis. To be sure, even the best investors, such as Buffett and Lynch, have admitted that they cannot time the market. Moreover, whenever a correction eventually occurs, it may take place from a much higher point than the initially anticipated. In addition, those who remain on the sidelines miss the dividend payments of stocks and the interest income of bonds. Therefore, I advise investors to abstain from timing the market, as it is a loss-making endeavor.

It is also worth noting that market timers have to be correct twice, not only once. More specifically, most investors erroneously think that it is sufficient to call the top and sell their holdings. However, even if they succeed in this strong challenge, they have to repurchase their holdings at some point. Therefore, they need to have the correct timing once again, when they repurchase their positions. While this may seem easy on the surface, it is actually extremely hard.

More specifically, when the market incurs a temporary correction, it rebounds steeply off its bottom and hence it leaves very little time to investors to reenter the market. In fact, when the market sentiment has improved enough to make investors comfortable to repurchase their holdings, the stock prices are usually much higher than they were when investors exited the market. All in all, investors need to make two correct calls in a row and hence they should not attempt to time the market.

To sum up, as the market is fully valued, investors should make sure that their holdings can withstand an imminent correction or a bear market without excessive bleeding. If they do not avoid excessive bleeding during a market downturn, they are likely to succumb to their emotions and sell their holdings at a loss. That will be highly detrimental to their long-term performance.

Therefore, they should hold either corporate bonds with an attractive yield or stocks with reasonable valuation, minimum debt and a strong business, which will keep performing well even during a downturn. Investors should not hold excessive cash in anticipation of a correction because their profit from investing during a correction will be much less than their forgone profit during good times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.